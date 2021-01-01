I actually know quite a few more that are also not that bothered.





Im not arsed either mate, whatever way it goes.Ive been lucky enough to see us win everything, win nothing. Watched us as a community going through Heysel and Hillsborough. Been bladdered at, and after more games than I can remember. Met some great people and travelled around Europe watching us. And genuinely had some of the best times of my life following us.Now, approaching 60 I actually dont care that much anymore. i think the Prem last year was a great final hurrah for me. I try to watch all our games live and mostly do, but I dont find it hard to press the record button and fuck off to do something else now. In the age of mobile phone I get told our scores and can watch the goals within seconds anyway.I'm just not "invested" in it as much as I was. Sad but true.The younger savvy fans I think will be far more accepting of this, as long as the ESL package it right and sell it to them. But they havent really got off to a good start.