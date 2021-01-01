« previous next »
PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86

Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
No issue with any of this as its all totally valid.

Id also be a hypocrite to say that I was totally against Sky/BT, thats largely because I was born in 87 and pretty much grew up with PL football, so I went the match and when I couldnt go I watched us on TV, and because I love the game I watched the other teams on big broadcasters.) I can honestly say that I think Id have preferred football in the 80s, when I was 10 years younger I used to yearn for it, as Ive  gotten older Ive been less arsed and Ive just learnt to enjoy it for what it is. These days I pay a Sky subscription and get BT on my phone deal and watch loads of football - Id wager loads laying into them do the same.

My point with this is that I have no issue with anyone tackling this sheer greed in the game, Ive no issue with anyone pointing out the hypocrisy of Sky or BT, but ultimately we need Sky to win here as if they dont, the Super League probably does and that will probably be far more damaging than anything that Sky have done in the last 30 years.
Oh, I agree with you. I think I posted earlier in this or another thread how, as sad as I think it is, we probably have to climb into bed with Sky and their mouthpieces like Neville in order to fight this battle. It would be an uneasy alliance, but a necessary one for the greater good. No outcome from all this will be perfect, and it's a case of damage limitation now, I think.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Egyptian36

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm

Who cares what Neville or the media says . They all hypocrite who will want to be part of the Super League if it happens.
HomesickRed

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm
Who cares what Neville or the media says . They all hypocrite who will want to be part of the Super League if it happens.

Bizarre comment.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #603 on: Today at 12:03:35 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:59:57 pm
Bizarre comment.

If it does happen then BT, Amazon and Sly will want a piece of it.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Cu Chulainn

  "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #604 on: Today at 12:05:53 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm
Oh, I agree with you. I think I posted earlier in this or another thread how, as sad as I think it is, we probably have to climb into bed with Sky and their mouthpieces like Neville in order to fight this battle. It would be an uneasy alliance, but a necessary one for the greater good. No outcome from all this will be perfect, and it's a case of damage limitation now, I think.
Yep, quite. The "well Sky have already ruined the game so whatever" argument doesn't wash. Yes, the game has been damaged since 1992, but this nonsense 'proposal' will completely kill off what's left, and we can't let that happen.

And if that means agreeing with Gary Neville, the (red) devil himself, then so be it.
Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #605 on: Today at 12:06:25 am
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm
Why? I would like to know what you see in the future that is so much worse going this way and not the other. I am curious.

For one thing it destroys domestic football as unless youre going to win the league (and youre a top 6 team) then theres no point in domestic matches. People may argue that theyre sound with that due to various reasons but Im definitely not, Ive been to hundreds of games watching us and whilst the highlights have mostly been in Europe, I still look back on the aways etc in the league with such fond memories.

I also think its pretty naive to think that this will be the end of it, its only the start. It wont be long before matches being played in Abu Dhabi or New York, etc are raised. In terms of watching it on TV, how are they affording 350 million per club? Its going to be by charging us more, youll probably get a few games for your club included as some part of a package but if PSG play Barca? Thats an extra £20.

If reports are to be believed Im a legacy fan who theyre not arsed about keeping so what do I know?

Last Edit: Today at 12:08:17 am by Jm55
Hedley Lamarr

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #606 on: Today at 12:07:00 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:03:35 am
If it does happen then BT, Amazon and Sly will want a piece of it.

They'll stream it themselves, they won't need a broadcaster.
Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #607 on: Today at 12:18:44 am
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 12:05:53 am
Yep, quite. The "well Sky have already ruined the game so whatever" argument doesn't wash. Yes, the game has been damaged since 1992, but this nonsense 'proposal' will completely kill off what's left, and we can't let that happen.

And if that means agreeing with Gary Neville, the (red) devil himself, then so be it.
Yep. Just because football has been self-harming for years does not mean we should stand by and watch it commit suicide without at least trying to prevent it.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #608 on: Today at 12:21:23 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
I actually know quite a few more that are also not that bothered.
 

Im not arsed either mate, whatever way it goes.

Ive been lucky enough to see us win everything, win nothing. Watched us as a community going through Heysel and Hillsborough. Been bladdered at, and after more games than I can remember. Met some great people and travelled around Europe watching us. And genuinely had some of the best times of my life following us.

Now, approaching 60 I actually dont care that much anymore. i think the Prem last year was a great final hurrah for me. I try to watch all our games live and mostly do, but I dont find it hard to press the record button and fuck off to do something else now. In the age of mobile phone I get told our scores and can watch the goals within seconds anyway.

I'm just not "invested" in it as much as I was. Sad but true.

The younger savvy fans I think will be far more accepting of this, as long as the ESL package it right and sell it to them. But they havent really got off to a good start.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Red_Rich

  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #609 on: Today at 12:28:54 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm
Leeds Twitter feed is another thing wanting me to fuck this league off and join something better. Sad twats.


Mad innit.  On the one hand you've got Nev the rat saying we need to stick together and unite and then on the other he's getting all petty and partizan with his "Leeds vs Greeds" bullshit and hoping Brighton, Southampton, Everton, Villa all win this week.  Does the thick twat not see that it's the fans, not the owners, who would be affected by that?
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Morgana

  Sanity is overrated.
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #610 on: Today at 12:46:46 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
CAN Neville insult our owners NOT OUR FOOTBALL CLUB
He's gone too far a few times. That "Leeds versus Greeds" twitter rant was to stoke the fires of discontent against our players. And I don't buy that he "loves" our team, not the way he carries on and on about Trent like there aren't huge extenuating circumstances for any dip in form this season. He's a c*nt and Klopp had every right to call him out.
Red_Rich

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #611 on: Today at 01:10:11 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
i'm glad klopp went at neville. neville runs his mouth too much. he needs to rein it in a bit.

Well he certainly talks about us too much.  His twitter was full of us today even posting Shankly quotes at one point.  The guy is obsessed with us.  I'd seriously be worried for his life if we ever did manage to go and win multiple titles every year like his team in the 90s.  He's bad enough now. He'd top himself I think.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

jckliew

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #612 on: Today at 01:41:28 am
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:21:23 am
Im not arsed either mate, whatever way it goes.

Ive been lucky enough to see us win everything, win nothing. Watched us as a community going through Heysel and Hillsborough. Been bladdered at, and after more games than I can remember. Met some great people and travelled around Europe watching us. And genuinely had some of the best times of my life following us.

Now, approaching 60 I actually dont care that much anymore. i think the Prem last year was a great final hurrah for me. I try to watch all our games live and mostly do, but I dont find it hard to press the record button and fuck off to do something else now. In the age of mobile phone I get told our scores and can watch the goals within seconds anyway.

I'm just not "invested" in it as much as I was. Sad but true.

The younger savvy fans I think will be far more accepting of this, as long as the ESL package it right and sell it to them. But they havent really got off to a good start.
We are about the same age and the feeling about supporting the club is mutual. Supporter since 1977.
it's a businessman's game nowadays. More so when American fanchaises come acalling.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #613 on: Today at 01:56:11 am
Just watched the game in full. Disappointing that we went back into our shell in taht second half, No real control of the ball or intensity, and no belief at all. A hang-dog excpression on the whole team.

And our throw-ins are beyond awful. Not sure what that throw-in coach is up to.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #614 on: Today at 01:58:15 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:56:11 am
Just watched the game in full. Disappointing that we went back into our shell in taht second half, No real control of the ball or intensity, and no belief at all. A hang-dog excpression on the whole team.

And our throw-ins are beyond awful. Not sure what that throw-in coach is up to.

Give that many corners away with a midfielder and a 20 year old as centre halfs away to a team like Leeds and conceding 1 is a result
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Earthbound64

  At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #615 on: Today at 03:16:51 am
Was obvious that we would need a 2nd.
More disappointed that didn't happen, than in the Leeds goal.
Damian V

Re: PL: Leeds 1 v 1 Liverpool Mane 30 Llorente 86
Reply #616 on: Today at 03:18:07 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm
39% of possession


29% in the second half
One for the lads who said we should play like the shite we lost against at home.
