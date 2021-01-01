I actually know quite a few more that are also not that bothered.
Im not arsed either mate, whatever way it goes.
Ive been lucky enough to see us win everything, win nothing. Watched us as a community going through Heysel and Hillsborough. Been bladdered at, and after more games than I can remember. Met some great people and travelled around Europe watching us. And genuinely had some of the best times of my life following us.
Now, approaching 60 I actually dont care that much anymore. i think the Prem last year was a great final hurrah for me. I try to watch all our games live and mostly do, but I dont find it hard to press the record button and fuck off to do something else now. In the age of mobile phone I get told our scores and can watch the goals within seconds anyway.
I'm just not "invested" in it as much as I was. Sad but true.
The younger savvy fans I think will be far more accepting of this, as long as the ESL package it right and sell it to them. But they havent really got off to a good start.