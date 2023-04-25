« previous next »
UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on April 25, 2023, 03:55:59 pm
The thing that pisses me off the most about the ESL is that UEFA got their Champions League changes in through the back door and were portrayed as the good guys  :no

It was the ESL against Sky Sports/beIN Sports, and with the help of the fans, the TV networks have beaten the traditional big European clubs. But, the damage has already been done, so lets hope that UEFA won't move the CL to Saudi Arabia/Abu Dhabi/Qatar soon, even though that would happen at some point in the future ...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 25, 2023, 04:16:38 pm
Helped out by tits like Che Neville protecting Sky's interests.

Reminds me of a former workmate who agreed to absolutely everything anyone ever said to him,had no real opinions of his own on anything.Used to test him to have a little quiet fun sometimes.

I think Gary's the same except you have to give him lots of money to do it.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 25, 2023, 03:43:01 pm
'UEFA is considering holding Champions League in the U.S. in 2026, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin tells @rogbennett.':-

https://twitter.com/ourand_sbj/status/1650860893792788482


& www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2023/04/25/Events-and-Attractions/uefa-champions-league-us.aspx
Would be such a joke. Even as someone living in the states, it would be so underwhelming, even in cities with decent fans.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Hey, so last year we hosted the event in a city where policing was a bit shit and officers jumped the gun a bit by firing tear gas at the fans, so for the years going forward, we want to host it at a country with the highest rate of police officers randomly shooting at people.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April 25, 2023, 04:35:01 pm
Hey, so last year we hosted the event in a city where policing was a bit shit and officers jumped the gun a bit by firing tear gas at the fans, so for the years going forward, we want to host it at a country with the highest rate of police officers randomly shooting at people.

Well 2026, but the point still stands.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Tobelius on April 25, 2023, 04:27:39 pm
Reminds me of a former workmate who agreed to absolutely everything anyone ever said to him,had no real opinions of his own on anything.Used to test him to have a little quiet fun sometimes.


Like that character off The Fast Show, Indecisive Dave.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 25, 2023, 03:43:01 pm
'UEFA is considering holding Champions League in the U.S. in 2026, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin tells @rogbennett.':-

https://twitter.com/ourand_sbj/status/1650860893792788482


& www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2023/04/25/Events-and-Attractions/uefa-champions-league-us.aspx

A fucking disgrace if it happens in five years or so....Europeans premier cup final should be held in the home countries of  Europe's top clubs....Saudi..Qatar ..etc
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 25, 2023, 04:49:16 pm
Like that character off The Fast Show, Indecisive Dave.

Yes exactly like that (loved that show) :D,to be fair he had a customer service job so maybe understandable..
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 25, 2023, 03:43:01 pm
'UEFA is considering holding Champions League in the U.S. in 2026, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin tells @rogbennett.':-

https://twitter.com/ourand_sbj/status/1650860893792788482


& www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2023/04/25/Events-and-Attractions/uefa-champions-league-us.aspx

And people thought Uefa where any better than those planning that ESL there just as bad
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: lfc_col on April 25, 2023, 06:35:09 pm
And people thought Uefa where any better than those planning that ESL there just as bad

Actually, UEFA are much worse. The people who were planning the ESL at least own the clubs that were supposed to participate in it. UEFA and the TV networks are just parasites ...
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Fuck the people who actually matters.   The fans!!
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
What a fucking idiot,it'll be the quickest way to see the Clubs fuck off & tell their governments to do one as well.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
I see no reason why clubs couldnt just tell them to do one and refuse to play these games.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 25, 2023, 06:39:15 pm
Actually, UEFA are much worse. The people who were planning the ESL at least own the clubs that were supposed to participate in it. UEFA and the TV networks are just parasites ...

you've got a point there i wonder how the football authorities over there would feel about this or will they be given a few envelopes to look the other way
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Lynndenberries on April 25, 2023, 04:33:02 pm
Would be such a joke. Even as someone living in the states, it would be so underwhelming, even in cities with decent fans.

he doesn't even try to hide his bias / priorities ...

[in the US] commercialisation is completely different than in Europe. They [Americans] are much more talented for that than us [Europeans]

... and not a single word about fans, as usual.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 25, 2023, 03:43:01 pm
'UEFA is considering holding Champions League in the U.S. in 2026, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin tells @rogbennett.':-

https://twitter.com/ourand_sbj/status/1650860893792788482


& www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2023/04/25/Events-and-Attractions/uefa-champions-league-us.aspx



Edit - The Grauniad are now running the story too...

'Uefa president Ceferin raises prospect of playing Champions League final in US':-

Ceferin says in interview it is possible from 2026
He reveals discussions have started on the subject

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/25/uefa-president-ceferin-champions-league-final-in-us



The European Cup in the United States

Ok

Shall we put the superbowl at Wembley?

Get fucked. The decision makers are Killing football, we need our game back. It may be time to storm the citadel
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: rushyman on April 25, 2023, 07:03:05 pm
Get fucked. The decision makers are Killing football, we need our game back. It may be time to storm the citadel

Could someone actually set up new leagues in countries I've never thought about it what would actually stop them
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Couple of years ago it would have been a good Aprils fools joke.. Now they say it with a straight face..
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: SamLad on April 25, 2023, 06:59:13 pm
he doesn't even try to hide his bias / priorities ...

[in the US] commercialisation is completely different than in Europe. They [Americans] are much more talented for that than us [Europeans]

... and not a single word about fans, as usual.

He's an evil greed-driven fucker, like Infantino and... well, most of our so-called "leaders" at the moment.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 25, 2023, 07:50:57 pm
He's an evil greed-driven fucker, like Infantino and... well, most of our so-called "leaders" at the moment.

Spot on. Bunch of tools.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Just a matter of time before they start holding finals in Qatar, Saudi etc.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
'Telegraph: Uefa president admits they pretend clubs don't own other clubs' in boost to Man Utd Qatar takeover hopes':-


Qataris receive Manchester United takeover boost after Uefa presidents club ownership admission

Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that Uefa will look at the rules concerning ownerships of two clubs in the same competition

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/26/uefa-president-aleksander-ceferin-man-utd-takeover-qatar   - or in full, here - https://archive.is/EZzZw
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 26, 2023, 07:19:29 pm
'Telegraph: Uefa president admits they pretend clubs don't own other clubs' in boost to Man Utd Qatar takeover hopes':-


Qataris receive Manchester United takeover boost after Uefa presidents club ownership admission

Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that Uefa will look at the rules concerning ownerships of two clubs in the same competition

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/26/uefa-president-aleksander-ceferin-man-utd-takeover-qatar   - or in full, here - https://archive.is/EZzZw

These twats don't care at all which is why we need the likes of FIFA and UEFA to be replaced by someone else entirely.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: oojason on April 26, 2023, 07:19:29 pm
'Telegraph: Uefa president admits they pretend clubs don't own other clubs' in boost to Man Utd Qatar takeover hopes':-


Qataris receive Manchester United takeover boost after Uefa presidents club ownership admission

Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that Uefa will look at the rules concerning ownerships of two clubs in the same competition

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/04/26/uefa-president-aleksander-ceferin-man-utd-takeover-qatar   - or in full, here - https://archive.is/EZzZw

FIFA will do what ever the gulf states tell them to do £££
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Im sorry but is this some fucking parallel universe were in? Game custodians acting like lawyers for crooks and filthy money.

Superleague please.
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
For next season...

Quote from: The Final Third on August 31, 2023, 11:55:31 pm
Jürgen's going to love this..


Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
 :lmao :lmao need a huge squad for these seasons
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
Quote from: shook on September  1, 2023, 06:13:05 pm
:lmao :lmao need a huge squad for these seasons

So it is 2 more games for all teams (if you are a smaller club, more used to finishing 3rd/4th, thats great); then if you finish between 9th and 24th it is an additional 2 games on top (but equally, these are the sorts of clubs not likely to get to the SFs, let alone further) - for a team of our caliber, it's either 2 or 4 extra matches - but equally likely, 2 of those will be against lower level clubs where you can rest players.  Or less games than you have in a club world cup going forward -
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
Quote from: oojason on March  4, 2024, 03:18:38 pm
UEFA's latest video explaining the 2024/25 changes for their European club competitions:-

https://twitter.com/championsleague/status/1764606719785869424 (100 second video)
Thanks for link, Jason.  It's got a very Newsround vibe to it  ;D

I can't say I'm overly keen on playing eight different teams with random luck deciding which gets home advantage.  That video also glosses over the net outcome of teams playing at least two more matches.  For the teams finishing 9th-24th there'll be further extra matches in the play-off stage.

On the plus side there'll be less dead rubbers as presumably teams will be keen to win all their league-stage matches whereas currently there tend to be a couple of teams coasting towards the end having already qualified.  Having the two extra group stage matches against teams from the same seeding pot as yourselves might be interesting.

Teams in European competitions are going to need to run with massive squads!
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
I'll be honest, I think it needed a shake up and I'm looking forward to this. If it removes dead rubbers from the group phase, and also looks like there are no more clubs parachuting into the next competition down, then I think its a positive. But I do think football fans in general are very conservative about format changes like this and it remains to be seen if it sticks. I can imagine "Fletch" already tieing himself in knots trying to understand permutations during commentary next season.
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
'Champions League draw to be made by computer due to complex new format':-

Thirty-six team competition comes into effect next season
Manual draw would take up to four hours  as long as Oscars

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/12/champions-league-draw-to-be-made-by-computer-due-to-complex-new-format





'The new expanded Champions League format is so complex that the draw will be made by computer, after Uefa found it would take up to four hours without digital assistance.

A 36-team competition comes into effect next season, with results from eight rounds of fixtures in the league phase  each team will face eight opponents, four at home, four away  forming a table. From there, the top eight teams go through to the round of 16, while 16 more play off to complete the knockout lineup. It is a system the governing body believes will deliver more big games and greater jeopardy than the current Champions League format, but explaining its intricacies may prove a challenge.

One example is in the initial league phase draw. Each team will be entered into one of four pots based on their Uefa ranking, as is the case in the existing format.

In a change from the current system, however, a team will face opponents from their own pot, one team at home and another away. They will also face two opponents from each of the other pots. With further details to consider, such as clubs from the same country being prevented from facing each other, the group stage draw becomes more and more complicated.

After trials showed the manual draw would take anywhere between three and four hours, roughly the same length as the Oscars, Uefa has decided that only the selection of an initial team from pot one will conducted manually. A computer programmed by a company in Hertfordshire will then choose that teams opponents and whether they will be faced home or away. Uefa insists the process will be secure, and that it will be audited by the accountancy firm Ernst and Young to ensure the draws  which will be broadcast  are fair.

There will also be new developments later in the draw, with tennis-style seeding added to the knockout stages. The first eight through to the knockout stages will be seeded according to their league phase position, meaning the top two sides, as in a tennis Open, would not be able to face each other until the final. Clubs will be able to plot their route to the final once the last-16 draw, which is held before the playoffs, has been made.

There will be changes to the football calendar too, with each of Uefas three club competitions  the Europa League and Europa Conference League are also adopting a single league phase system  having one match week where only their fixtures take place. Giorgio Marchetti, Uefas deputy secretary, said the format would be the most revolutionary, or evolutionary, change in 30 years.

With this seasons competitions yet to reach the quarter-final stages, Uefa has got on the front foot in attempting to explain its new format. It has a lot riding on its success, with turbulence ongoing within European club football.

The new format has been under discussion since 2018 and was agreed upon by the Uefa executive weeks before the European Super League attempted its abortive launch.

The format will remain under intense scrutiny as owners and fans appraise its worth, with the Super League project still hoping to get off the ground and other potential challengers in prospect after a legal ruling that prevented Uefa from shutting down new competitions without good reason.

Uefa says it will share 1.2bn (£1bn) in solidarity payments each year from its club competitions to teams that are not participating and to other competitions across Europe. It also points to an expansion in the number of clubs able to compete in Europe, up from 96 to 108.

Under one, highly unlikely, scenario as many as 11 English clubs could qualify for Europe. The prospect of the Premier League gaining a fifth Champions League spot next season would be enhanced this week if West Ham knock out Freiburg, raising Englands Uefa ranking in the process.'
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
And so it begins, forced to apologise in Paris yet still peddling this ::) :wanker

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68547181

Europa League final: Uefa says ticketless fans 'could be a problem' in Dublin

Uefa says ticketless fans "could be a problem" at the Europa League final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 22 May. It "would be extremely challenging" to accommodate supporters if clubs with bigger fanbases reached the final, says general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

Liverpool, Rangers and West Ham could all be in Friday's quarter-final draw.

In 2022, Uefa apologised after Liverpool fans were penned in and teargassed before the Champions League final in Paris.

Uefa and French authorities initially blamed ticketless fans for the events.

However, an independent report found Uefa bore "primary responsibility" for the chaotic scenes that saw kick-off delayed by 36 minutes.

---

There was also criticism of the 2023 Champions League final in Istanbul, with fans reportedly having to walk extended distances along busy roads, queue for hours for transport to and from the stadium and being left without water as Manchester City beat Inter Milan on 10 June.

Liverpool and Rangers, who have reached recent European finals, have huge fanbases with lots of supporters from the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.

West Ham took around 20,000 fans to Prague for their Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina in June 2023.

"There are a couple of pairings that would be extremely challenging in terms of finding ways to accommodate everyone who wanted to be in Dublin," Theodoridis said.

"We have gone to reserve Croke Park as a potential viewing venue but it might not be enough.

"We work with the local authority and Football Supporters Europe but the number of supporters without tickets could be a problem."

Theodoridis was speaking alongside Uefa's vice general secretary Giorgio Marchetti as the pair outlined the new format for European competitions which will come into force next season.
Re: UEFA makes CL, Europa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA top brass news
.
'Dear Uefa, why have we been fined 5,000 for Uefa mafia chants?'

The words were audible in our womens game but as president of Brann, I argue they are within freedom of expression

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/02/dear-uefa-why-have-we-been-fined-5000-for-uefa-mafia-chants





a snippet...


'Have you ever been fined for expressing something that is clearly within international legislation on freedom of expression? We have. In a Womens Champions League match in Bergen this year.

For a short period of our game against St Pölten in January our supporters chanted Uefa mafia after not being awarded a free-kick. Big deal? Apparently so as we were fined 5,000 (£4,275) by Uefa for it. In womens football, that is a lot of money and about 10% of the prize money for winning the match.

It demonstrates that Uefa is challenging freedom of expression and clearly legal criticism towards themselves, the most powerful football leaders in Europe. It also exposes the equally important issue of disproportionate sanctions that quell the very enthusiasm for football that Uefa aspires to ignite.'




There are more threads on 'UEFA / FIFA / FA / PL / Sportswashing / FFP / superleagues / issues those running the game brush under the carpet / disgrace themselves with' etc, here:-

'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (Category #21)

Re: UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news
Quote from: oojason on April  2, 2024, 12:36:40 pm
.
'Dear Uefa, why have we been fined 5,000 for Uefa mafia chants?'

The words were audible in our womens game but as president of Brann, I argue they are within freedom of expression

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/02/dear-uefa-why-have-we-been-fined-5000-for-uefa-mafia-chants





a snippet...


'Have you ever been fined for expressing something that is clearly within international legislation on freedom of expression? We have. In a Womens Champions League match in Bergen this year.

For a short period of our game against St Pölten in January our supporters chanted Uefa mafia after not being awarded a free-kick. Big deal? Apparently so as we were fined 5,000 (£4,275) by Uefa for it. In womens football, that is a lot of money and about 10% of the prize money for winning the match.

It demonstrates that Uefa is challenging freedom of expression and clearly legal criticism towards themselves, the most powerful football leaders in Europe. It also exposes the equally important issue of disproportionate sanctions that quell the very enthusiasm for football that Uefa aspires to ignite.'




There are more threads on 'UEFA / FIFA / FA / PL / Sportswashing / FFP / superleagues / issues those running the game brush under the carpet / disgrace themselves with' etc, here:-

'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (Category #21)



Fucking cowards. I'd like them to try giving us a fine if we sang something about their corrupt mismanagement of the Paris final.
Re: UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news
We're in Pot 1 for next seasons CL:

POT 1

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Internazionale

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona


Pot 2 Arsenal

Pot 4 Aston Villa
Re: UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news
We play at least one other side from those lot though dont we? Possibly two I think.
Re: UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:33:18 am
We're in Pot 1 for next seasons CL:

POT 1

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Internazionale

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona


Pot 2

Germany Bayer Leverkusen
Spain Atlético Madrid
Italy Atalanta
Italy Juventus
Portugal Benfica
England Arsenal
Belgium Club Brugge
Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk or Germany Eintracht Frankfurt
Milan (or 3)
Re: UEFA makes CL, Eurpa Lge & Conf format changes 2024/25 | + UEFA being dicks news
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:46:28 am
We play at least one other side from those lot though dont we? Possibly two I think.

2 from each pot, 1 home 1 away to make 8 games in total (and we avoid the English teams)
So 2 of these -
B. Munich, Madrid, PSG, Inter, B Dortmund, Leipzig, Barcelona

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0268-12157d69ce2d-9f011c70f6fa-1000--new-format-for-champions-league-post-2024-everything-you-ne/
