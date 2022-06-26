In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:



- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)

- No more than 4 clubs from the same country

- No more than 2 clubs from the same city

- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division

- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division

- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division

- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division

- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away

- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)

- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants

- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)

- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)

- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap

- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues

- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World