In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:
- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)
- No more than 4 clubs from the same country
- No more than 2 clubs from the same city
- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division
- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division
- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division
- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division
- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away
- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)
- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants
- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)
- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)
- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap
- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues
- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World