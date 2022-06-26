« previous next »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #80 on: June 26, 2022, 02:37:30 am »
Quote from: oojason on June 25, 2022, 11:32:04 pm
Ceferin: "Klopp and Guardiola complain that we play too much? If you play less, your salaries go down. Who should complain is the factory workers at a thousand euros a month".

www.calcioefinanza.it/2022/06/25/ceferin-superlega-morta-tre-persone-che-portano-tutti-in-tribunale


Ceferin will be on the picket line tomorrow for the RMT, I'm sure. Or lowering tickets to games so factory workers on 1000 a month can afford to go to UEFA matches again...

Or he just says shit like this; the old Tory tactic of pitting people against each other... while the corrupt people at the very top get richer and richer on the backs of others.

The only language UEFA understands is money, and how to play down much deserved criticism of itself.

This is the problem with arrogant c*nts like him. Instead of listening to people who know a thing or two about football, managing teams, players - he starts being argumentative with snide cynical bullshit and just brushing off any kind of suggestions. People like him hold too much power and that has to change. We don't like and follow football because of fucking Ceferin.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:

- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)
- No more than 4 clubs from the same country
- No more than 2 clubs from the same city
- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division
- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division
- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division
- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division
- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away
- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)
- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants
- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)
- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)
- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap
- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues
- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm »
So you couldn't get relegated from the second division? Those 48 teams are in it permanently?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
So you couldn't get relegated from the second division? Those 48 teams are in it permanently?

I suppose some sort of a relegation/promotion model from/to the Second ESL division can be established, but the problem will be the domestic leagues accepting the relegated clubs from the Second ESL division. If that is solved, than yes, you can also have relegation/promotion from/to the Second ESL division ...
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:27:58 am »
According to the Echo, Rayo Vallecano - 5th in La Liga - have a new song that goes 'Next year it will be Rayo versus Liverpool'  ;D
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:35:20 am »
Theyre confident in us turning the season around!
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:13:54 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:35:20 am
Theyre confident in us turning the season around!

 :wellin
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:33:11 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:35:20 am
Theyre confident in us turning the season around!

Do they explicitly mention the Champions League, though? They might mean Europa or Conference instead. Or a pre-season friendly. :)
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:27:58 am
According to the Echo, Rayo Vallecano - 5th in La Liga - have a new song that goes 'Next year it will be Rayo versus Liverpool'  ;D

They've got more confidence in us than most of our fans then :D
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:35:20 am
Theyre confident in us turning the season around!

;D

Could do with some of their supporters on here to gee us up!
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:

- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)
- No more than 4 clubs from the same country
- No more than 2 clubs from the same city
- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division
- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division
- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division
- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division
- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away
- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)
- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants
- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)
- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)
- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap
- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues
- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World

Peter are you really suggesting that after 46 games, a club that finishes 16th will be only 4 games away from winning the whole thing? That would make the entire thing an absolute farce.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:17:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:45:08 pm
Peter are you really suggesting that after 46 games, a club that finishes 16th will be only 4 games away from winning the whole thing? That would make the entire thing an absolute farce.

Well if the club has suffered a terrible injury crisis over the first half of the season, and has finished 16th over the regular season as a result, they deserve the chance for redemption, if their players are back for the later part of the season ...
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #92 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:17:39 pm
Well if the club has suffered a terrible injury crisis over the first half of the season, and has finished 16th over the regular season as a result, they deserve the chance for redemption, if their players are back for the later part of the season ...

What if they're just shit for most of the season and then fluke a few games at the end of it and become champions?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
In another universe...

If we'd had beaten RM in the CL last season, we'd be in the World Club Cup today playing  Al Ahly.. ;D
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:56:13 pm
In another universe...

If we'd had beaten RM in the CL last season, we'd be in the World Club Cup today playing  Al Ahly.. ;D

With a Saudi team (not Newcastle) awaiting in the final. Apparently they beat Flamengo yesterday after being given two first half penalties, while Flamengo had a player sent off, also in the first half. They previously won their QF after being given an injury time penalty that took the game to extra time, after which they won on penalties.

To be clear, I haven't watched any of it, and I'm not trying to insinuate anything. ;)
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:06:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:29:48 pm
What if they're just shit for most of the season and then fluke a few games at the end of it and become champions?

Never happened in real life, but I suppose it is possible in a computer game. Anyway, the play-off is just a spectacle for the fans. The prize money will be shared based on the finishing position after the regular season ...
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:16:30 pm
With a Saudi team (not Newcastle) awaiting in the final. Apparently they beat Flamengo yesterday after being given two first half penalties, while Flamengo had a player sent off, also in the first half. They previously won their QF after being given an injury time penalty that took the game to extra time, after which they won on penalties.

To be clear, I haven't watched any of it, and I'm not trying to insinuate anything. ;)

Always a weird one that competition. Our 2005 loss was one of the most bent games you'll ever see. 2019 was bad enough.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:06:09 pm
Never happened in real life, but I suppose it is possible in a computer game. Anyway, the play-off is just a spectacle for the fans. The prize money will be shared based on the finishing position after the regular season ...

Your whole premise is a hypothetical, so it seems fair enough to conjure up something that has never happened before in something that has never happened before  ;D
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:57:23 pm
Your whole premise is a hypothetical, so it seems fair enough to conjure up something that has never happened before in something that has never happened before  ;D

Well, in the NFL it is theoretically possible for the 29th placed team after the regular season to win the Super-Bowl, but it will never happen in real life ...
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:09:33 pm
Well, in the NFL it is theoretically possible for the 29th placed team after the regular season to win the Super-Bowl, but it will never happen in real life ...

32 teams whittled down to 14 teams for the playoffs. How could that possibly happen  :D
