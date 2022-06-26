« previous next »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
June 26, 2022, 02:37:30 am
Quote from: oojason on June 25, 2022, 11:32:04 pm
Ceferin: "Klopp and Guardiola complain that we play too much? If you play less, your salaries go down. Who should complain is the factory workers at a thousand euros a month".

www.calcioefinanza.it/2022/06/25/ceferin-superlega-morta-tre-persone-che-portano-tutti-in-tribunale


Ceferin will be on the picket line tomorrow for the RMT, I'm sure. Or lowering tickets to games so factory workers on 1000 a month can afford to go to UEFA matches again...

Or he just says shit like this; the old Tory tactic of pitting people against each other... while the corrupt people at the very top get richer and richer on the backs of others.

The only language UEFA understands is money, and how to play down much deserved criticism of itself.

This is the problem with arrogant c*nts like him. Instead of listening to people who know a thing or two about football, managing teams, players - he starts being argumentative with snide cynical bullshit and just brushing off any kind of suggestions. People like him hold too much power and that has to change. We don't like and follow football because of fucking Ceferin.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:25:57 pm »
In the end, the European Super League will be established, as it is inevitable. It will be something like this:

- 48 clubs divided in 2 divisions (First and Second)
- No more than 4 clubs from the same country
- No more than 2 clubs from the same city
- A 40,000 seater stadium required for the First division
- A 30,000 seater stadium required for the Second division
- Relegation of the 4 worst placed clubs from the First division to the Second division
- Promotion of the 4 best placed clubs from the Second division to the First division
- A regular season of 46 games, 23 home and 23 away
- A NFL style play-offs of the 16 best placed clubs in the First division, with one-off games at the ground of the better placed club and a Super-Final on a neutral ground (4 play-off games at most)
- TV money distributed evenly to all 48 participants
- Prize money distributed on the basis of the finishing position in the regular season (2/3 for the First division, 1/3 for the Second division)
- Cities with no strong European clubs at the moment, but with big stadiums and strong markets around them also included (Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna and the likes)
- Strict FFP rules with a soft and a hard salary cap, and also a luxury tax for the clubs above the soft salary cap
- Spending on transfers limited as a % of the overall revenues
- Professional refereeing organization with the best referees from around the World
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:37:52 pm »
So you couldn't get relegated from the second division? Those 48 teams are in it permanently?
