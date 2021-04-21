Have they not just made a European league that will compete with domestic leagues?

I can see them expanding it to more games as seasons go by, and making it easier for the top teams to qualify regardless of their domestic standings.

Inevitably, the domestic season will become the "cup" matches where teams rotate their "b" teams.



I mean, is the difference between the new format and the Super league, the fact that the Super league limited the teams involved?

Feels the same way otherwise.



I wish they would just rank all the teams at the beginning of the tournament, and then let them play 2 legged games until the final. Every round a few teams that were knocked out could play a one off game to get back in. More at the beginning, less as it goes forward, ending around the last 16.



Or just stick with the current format. Sheesh. The whole fun in it was that from Jan onwards, every game counted,every goal counted, and only 2 games could separate would would move on.