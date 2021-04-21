At the end of the day it looks like we helped the Qatari's take over European football. Yay us? I guess we don't have to worry about the Saudi's anytime soon barring a sudden rapprochement.



Aside from that, an ESL properly done is probably what is needed as part of a wider reform of the game as a whole but that's been completely fucked up. Probably stuck with some shitty UEFA reforms that solve nothing for the next decade with nothing changing until the finances of the game somehow crater. I don't even see how that's possible though so who knows.



Really have to hand it to our owners and the rest of the band, what a bang up fucking job they did here. Maybe Florentino Perez can go on TV every night but this time as a call in show to payoff the debts? Fucking morons.

