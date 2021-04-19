Agree with the posts on not being arsed to watch games anymore.



Whether its group stage or leagues or whatever, it doesnt matter, most people only enjoy watching high stakes games. Ie games where teams have to win on the night.



Aside from Liverpool games, I dont watch group stage games and only watch other teams in the knockout if it is the 2nd leg of a knockout and it is close.



The only thing that would make me watch more is if they did away with the Group (or mini league now or whatever) stages and turned it into a pure knockout (ideally 1 leg ties).



Each game would be more entertaining, but it will never happen because the people in charge dont care about the product, only the money.



