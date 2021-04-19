« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25  (Read 3407 times)

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:40:00 am »
They will need to somehow reduce the total number of domestic games for this to work. They are way too many games. Or clubs will need deeper squads.

I think domestic cups will be done eventually or clubs will play B teams (some already do), or reduce number of teams in PL like the Bundesliga.

Why is this format/changes not getting any criticism?

Because it doesn't affect City or Chelsea. They have A teams, B teams and even C teams.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 am »
Under the new wildcard rules, the following would automatically qualify next season:
Lille, Slavia Prague, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Obviously if we didn't get top 4 we would replace one of those.
https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/musy2f/oc_which_4_teams_would_have_qualified_for_this/
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:15:22 am »
Now the ESL is dead fans should be kicking the shit of this and UEFA. The new format is absolutely awful. What a load of shite.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:24:11 am »
Now the ESL is dead fans should be kicking the shit of this and UEFA. The new format is absolutely awful. What a load of shite.
This, absolutely this.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 am »
Will this still happen though? OR are we going to see some changes due to protests?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:59:05 am »
Will this still happen though? OR are we going to see some changes due to protests?

It's been announced and there has been no indication that it will change. UEFA has welcomed the breakaway clubs back into the fold and everything's rosy again.

We can go back to the normality of watching Qatar play United Arab Emirates in the semifinals of the European Cup.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 am »
It's been announced and there has been no indication that it will change. UEFA has welcomed the breakaway clubs back into the fold and everything's rosy again.

We can go back to the normality of watching Qatar play United Arab Emirates in the semifinals of the European Cup.

It'll be a nice little group of clubs after the Saudis and China eventually buy their own vehicles.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:16:08 am »
Why is this format/changes not getting any criticism?

Because Super League just provided the perfect cover for it to sneak in.

We should be turning our sights on this next. Fuck UEFA thinking this whole Super League fiasco being overturned has marked some kind of victory for them
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:54:21 pm »

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1384766329220120580 (from this 8am morning)


Statement on last nights news:

Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:35:42 pm »

'Uefa could be forced to alter Champions League plans amid backlash':-

Two spots due to be awarded on historical success
Clubs outside Super League 12 want to remove that cushion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/21/uefa-could-be-forced-to-alter-champions-league-plans-amid-backlash-super-league
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm »
'Uefa could be forced to alter Champions League plans amid backlash':-

Two spots due to be awarded on historical success
Clubs outside Super League 12 want to remove that cushion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/21/uefa-could-be-forced-to-alter-champions-league-plans-amid-backlash-super-league


That would be a token change, it would still be ten group games and the only two "big" clubs that would miss out would also miss out in the current system.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm »
I think what's frustrating is that there are "good" things that could be tried but since PBP (wrongly) and ESL (rightly) have been so badly received then it's hard to see how anything will change.

Nothing being suggested figures out ways to share more of anything.  Whether it be ownership changes or CL changes.  I'd guess 27/28 will roll around with even more extreme CL changes as a fait accompli and we'll be wondering what happened.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm »
Wow, these changes are just super. In a league of their own, these people.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm »
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.

the circus looks better to me, except for the closed shop. Got to make this monstrosity smaller and more exclusive, not 36 freaking teams. thats two whole leagues qualify ffs. 
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm »
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.

It was the ESL clubs who pushed UEFA into this stupid format.

Agnelli.

I think were very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful, he said. I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition. It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. Its very, very close to an ideal Champions League. Were maybe just a couple of weeks away.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm »
Nasser Al-Kelaifi, PSG Chairman, now head of ECA.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:44:26 am »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:30:10 am »
I posted a thread on here last year about my disillusionment with modern professional football.

I just can't relate to it anymore. Its become so detached from its roots that my love for it has gradually dwindled away

Don't get me wrong, I still watch our games and still want us to win. But my fervour and enthusiasm is nowhere near what it used to be

I can genuinely see myself waking up one day and fucking it off entirely. This is just another step in that direction I feel

Load of absolute bollox this is
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
A better CL reform: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1SP_ra0ei2tH8riHP1CeUj65ANKIQ1hGAlpNW8Jiypeg/edit#gid=0

Well, yes, except you should still let every domestic champion try and qualify for the tournament. Now you're talking about leaving the champions of Sweden, Norway, Poland, Israel, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia outside of the tournament altogether. That's not fair at all.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:27:23 am »
I posted a thread on here last year about my disillusionment with modern professional football.

I just can't relate to it anymore. Its become so detached from its roots that my love for it has gradually dwindled away

Don't get me wrong, I still watch our games and still want us to win. But my fervour and enthusiasm is nowhere near what it used to be

I can genuinely see myself waking up one day and fucking it off entirely. This is just another step in that direction I feel

Load of absolute bollox this is

I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
I've been similar this season (and even some of last). I've watched us fully, and whenever I've put another game on I can never be bothered sitting through it and end up doing something else. 5 years ago I used to watch every match I could find.

Constant changing and bending of all different aspects on and off the pitch, to try and chase after a falling boulder.

That's how I feel, even with our games now - i'll be honest - i'll have it on in the background whilst i'm doing other stuff whereas I used to watch till the very last second.

Its just a death by a thousand cuts.....and i'm almost drained.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm »
Agree with the posts on not being arsed to watch games anymore.

Whether its group stage or leagues or whatever, it doesnt matter, most people only enjoy watching high stakes games. Ie games where teams have to win on the night.

Aside from Liverpool games, I dont watch group stage games and only watch other teams in the knockout if it is the 2nd leg of a knockout and it is close.

The only thing that would make me watch more is if they did away with the Group (or mini league now or whatever) stages and turned it into a pure knockout (ideally 1 leg ties).

Each game would be more entertaining, but it will never happen because the people in charge dont care about the product, only the money.

