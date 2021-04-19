I posted a thread on here last year about my disillusionment with modern professional football.
I just can't relate to it anymore. Its become so detached from its roots that my love for it has gradually dwindled away
Don't get me wrong, I still watch our games and still want us to win. But my fervour and enthusiasm is nowhere near what it used to be
I can genuinely see myself waking up one day and fucking it off entirely. This is just another step in that direction I feel
Load of absolute bollox this is