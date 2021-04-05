« previous next »
UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25

UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
.
'UEFA announces new format for club competitions to be introduced as of 2024/25 season':-

UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League reforms conclude two years of widespread consultations

www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-1213f7aa85bb-d56154ff8fe8-1000--uefa-announces-new-format-for-club-competitions-to-be-introduce


'The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a new format for its club competitions as of the 2024/25 season.

The reforms come after an extensive consultation across the football family and received unanimous backing from the ECA Board and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee (made of a majority of club representatives) last Friday.

The changes made are designed to secure the positive future of European football at every level and meet the evolving needs of all its stakeholders. Unequivocally confirming joint commitment to the principle of open competition and sporting merit across the continent, the common purpose has also been to sustain domestic leagues.


Commenting on the new format, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said:

"This new format supports the status and future of the domestic game throughout Europe as well. It retains the principle that domestic performance should be the key to qualification and reconfirms the principles of solidarity right through the game and of open competition.

"This evolved format will still keep alive the dream of any team in Europe to participate in the UEFA Champions League thanks to results obtained on the pitch and it will enable long-term viability, prosperity, and growth for everyone in European football, not just a tiny, self-selected cartel.

"Football is a social and cultural treasure, enriched with values, traditions and emotions shared across our continent. As the governing body and responsible stewards of the European game, it is UEFAs role to safeguard this legacy while leading positive future development of football in Europe for national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and fans at every level. This is why we had an extensive consultation process over the last two years which led to the unanimous backing of our proposal and we are convinced that these reforms achieve those objectives."

Further decisions regarding matters such as the rebalancing of the access list, match dates, seeding system, format for the finals, coefficients and financial distribution will be made by the end of the year and potential adjustments to the format approved today could still be made if necessary.

At the same time, UEFA will also reaffirm its strong financial commitment to the whole of European football and initiate steps to ensure that greater financial solidarity will be delivered to a wider spectrum of clubs who do not participate in UEFA club competitions. This will reinforce the solid foundation on which the game in Europe is built.

UEFA will also open a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders with a view to proposing safeguards and protections for players health across competitions at all levels.


Format details

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League will continue to be open and earned through a teams performance in domestic competitions.

One of the additional places will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking. Another will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the so-called Champions Path.

The final two places will go to the clubs with the highest club coefficient over the last five years that have not qualified for the Champions League group stage but have qualified either for the Champions League qualification phase, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

All games before the final will still be played midweek, recognising the importance of the domestic calendar of games across Europe.'

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: UEFA announces changes to CL, Europa League, & Europa Conference format: 2024/25
'The New Champions League Format Explained':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GY5RcSf0scU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GY5RcSf0scU</a>

^ a 5 minute video from the 'Tifo Football' youtube channel - as of 5th April, 2021.

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: UEFA announces changes to CL, Europa League, & Europa Conference format: 2024/25
Participating clubs would surely have to sack off the League Cup at the very least, the amount of games would be ridiculous.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Zlen on April 19, 2021, 03:36:19 pm
So this is the future envisaged by the guardians of the game. Drain players, prop up bigger clubs, make money above all, dilute competitiveness. Not much between this and the super-circus in all honesty.

Yep - 'money & power A' vs 'money & power B'.


Neither have asked fans or players for our input or say on the matter.

Though both will play to us fans for the 'hearts and minds' - aka their respective tv subscriptions / revenue streams - all 'for the good of the game' etc, apparently.
Re: UEFA announces changes to CL, Europa League, & Europa Conference format: 2024/25
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 19, 2021, 03:30:50 pm
Participating clubs would surely have to sack off the League Cup at the very least, the amount of games would be ridiculous.

For the winners, I think it's an extra 2 games if you finish top 8, or an extra 4 if you finish 9th - 24th.

No need for it at all really.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
fucking hell, once you read all details about this "revised CL", you warm up to the Super League idea.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
I wonder if some of the ESL clubs disagreed with the UEFA proposals but were outvoted and that's what confirmed the desire to press ahead with it.

As was stated - 'money & power A' vs 'money & power B'
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
It's much too much football over a season between that monstrosity,league games,cups and the pointless internationals.
Re: UEFA announces changes to CL, Europa League, & Europa Conference format: 2024/25
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 19, 2021, 03:48:53 pm
For the winners, I think it's an extra 2 games if you finish top 8, or an extra 4 if you finish 9th - 24th.

No need for it at all really.

Eh?  There's 4 more group games now no matter what. League Cup will be a joke and I'd expect the FA cup to not be far behind.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Think it's time for the Premier League to exit the League Cup.  The bigger clubs might guarantee money as a crowd drawer for smaller teams, but we're into the cold, hard money view now; the prize money for winning the thing wouldn't pay for Shaqiri's next hair transplant.

Too many games and not enough financial incentive for the big clubs to continue risking players.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Red Berry on April 19, 2021, 06:22:40 pm
Think it's time for the Premier League to exit the League Cup.  The bigger clubs might guarantee money as a crowd drawer for smaller teams, but we're into the cold, hard money view now; the prize money for winning the thing wouldn't pay for Shaqiri's next hair transplant.

Too many games and not enough financial incentive for the big clubs to continue risking players.

This makes me laugh considering the outrage at the Super League. I guess traditions only matter for certain aspects of football
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Red Berry on April 19, 2021, 06:22:40 pm
Think it's time for the Premier League to exit the League Cup.  The bigger clubs might guarantee money as a crowd drawer for smaller teams, but we're into the cold, hard money view now; the prize money for winning the thing wouldn't pay for Shaqiri's next hair transplant.

Too many games and not enough financial incentive for the big clubs to continue risking players.

Yet teams lower down the pyramid count on these games for money according to the EFL.  Who's telling the truth and are we just not hurting other teams again?  A lot of this stuff now feels like a no win situation.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Jesus Christ.  Whats wrong with these people?  No-one in a position of power has the first clue of how to run a fucking tournament, or knows/cares what your average football fan wants, do they?

Not. One. Clue.
The league system is even further messed up than I had anticipated. What actually could've made some sense would've been:

Groups of 9, eight games apiece. Four home, four away.

Top four teams proceed to 4 x 4 group stage like the old days.

Then QF, semis, final.

That'd actually be an expansion that made some sense. Not this. Also the coefficient for who plays who will be messy as hell.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:50:58 pm by Linudden »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: rodderzzz on April 19, 2021, 06:32:12 pm
This makes me laugh considering the outrage at the Super League. I guess traditions only matter for certain aspects of football

Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 19, 2021, 06:32:49 pm
Yet teams lower down the pyramid count on these games for money according to the EFL.  Who's telling the truth and are we just not hurting other teams again?  A lot of this stuff now feels like a no win situation.

Correct.  It's absolutely outrageous.  But let's face it, unfortunately that's the lay of the financial land.
Re: UEFA announces changes to CL, Europa League, & Europa Conference format: 2024/25
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 19, 2021, 05:42:37 pm
Eh?  There's 4 more group games now no matter what. League Cup will be a joke and I'd expect the FA cup to not be far behind.

Yeah, I miscounted the number of knockout ties teams currently have to play. The League Cup is a joke and FA Cup not far behind as it stands already, but this will kill them.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Not much difference between this and the Super League, except qualifying but even that is almost guaranteed for the top clubs unless they continuously mess it up.

I guess it will be a Bayern/PSG final every other season. Probably the only game worth watching.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: CalgarianRed on April 19, 2021, 07:19:00 pm
Not much difference between this and the Super League, except qualifying but even that is almost guaranteed for the top clubs unless they continuously mess it up.

I guess it will be a Bayern/PSG final every other season. Probably the only game worth watching.

Nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with some teams getting in on past achievement its just that the ESL is beyond closed.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 19, 2021, 07:25:12 pm
Nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with some teams getting in on past achievement its just that the ESL is beyond closed.

Well..

.. apart from entirely not being closed.

Apart from not being closed, they are closed though
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 19, 2021, 07:25:12 pm
Nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with some teams getting in on past achievement its just that the ESL is beyond closed.

There's nothing wrong with it? Really? Nothing apart from the entire culture and history of football, I guess. You earn it, every year, or you don't get it. I think that's a really good way of ensuring intensity of competition.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 19, 2021, 08:19:58 pm
There's nothing wrong with it? Really? Nothing apart from the entire culture and history of football, I guess. You earn it, every year, or you don't get it. I think that's a really good way of ensuring intensity of competition.

When did the culture of football start?


1880

Don't talk out of your arse and look up 1880
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: rodderzzz on April 19, 2021, 06:32:12 pm
This makes me laugh considering the outrage at the Super League. I guess traditions only matter for certain aspects of football

It was the same people behind the European Scab League who pushed UEFA for these changes.

This was Agnelli a month ago.

This would bring an end to recurring rumours of a breakaway Super League, something Agnelli says he has always been keen to avoid.

I think were very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful, he said. I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition. It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. Its very, very close to an ideal Champions League. Were maybe just a couple of weeks away.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Fuck me so about 20 games to get to a final, madness.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
The only teams at risk in this setup are the English and the fallen Milan teams.  Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Barca, Madrid(s) and Juve are all guaranteed eternal seats at the table.  You're all being sold a bag of fools gold but amazingly the ESL has somehow ruined their rollout even worse so it's just skating by.  And assuming the ESL fails and the 6 go back to this, the League Cup is gone. The FA cup is gone.  FIFA made a super league out of CAF now to start their own Club World Cup.  Would love to hear how the "fans" or Tories are going to take control of this back.

Edit: And English as far as not making the CL there's still the Europa, that's still another £30m+ pounds above and beyond what everybody else would get otherwise compounded year over year.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:09:47 am by Dave McCoy »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 19, 2021, 08:19:58 pm
There's nothing wrong with it? Really? Nothing apart from the entire culture and history of football, I guess. You earn it, every year, or you don't get it. I think that's a really good way of ensuring intensity of competition.

Things like wildcards exist in sports and i can see advantages to it. Also people talking about dead games in the league well what happened in the old first division? Didnt only one side get into the top European competition?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: Al 666 on April 19, 2021, 10:26:39 pm
It was the same people behind the European Scab League who pushed UEFA for these changes.

This was Agnelli a month ago.

This would bring an end to recurring rumours of a breakaway Super League, something Agnelli says he has always been keen to avoid.

I think were very close to my ideal Champions League, I think the Swiss system is beautiful, he said. I think it will provide great opportunities for those teams participating in that competition. It will provide the knockouts that are the essence of any competition. Its very, very close to an ideal Champions League. Were maybe just a couple of weeks away.

He also wanted/wants FFP.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Are we seriously going to have to play United, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and City at least 4 times a season each plus the cups?
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 12:04:54 am
Are we seriously going to have to play United, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and City at least 4 times a season each plus the cups?

Quite possible yes.
Logged
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Well this is shit aswell

Whats that old political trick of the trade ?

Make up and Try to pass a non starter bill and attach what your really wanted go through as a so called consolation
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:58:30 am
Well this is shit aswell

Whats that old political trick of the trade ?

Make up and Try to pass a non starter bill and attach what your really wanted go through as a so called consolation

The PL and CL are both fucked. The governance of the game is broken. Stopping the ESL doesn't change that.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Anyone seen any media or newspaper reports discussing this new CL format or is everything about the SL atm? Talk about a good time to bury bad news.
Logged
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:29:51 am
Anyone seen any media or newspaper reports discussing this new CL format or is everything about the SL atm? Talk about a good time to bury bad news.

UEFA must be pleased they got through there plans, its basically the same as the "super" league.  :butt

We would qualify without getting top 4 this year if it started next year.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:58:30 am
Well this is shit aswell

Whats that old political trick of the trade ?

Make up and Try to pass a non starter bill and attach what your really wanted go through as a so called consolation

Exactly. Said it on the other thread:

Quote from: BoRed on April 19, 2021, 07:40:42 pm
The clubs will back down and everyone will welcome the new Champions League format, forgetting they were originally going to protest against it. All hail UEFA.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Not sure this has had the impact they may of hoped
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
.
'UEFA Congress condemns breakaway plans':-

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-1215f6bee879-def81eca96d8-1000--uefa-congress-condemns-breakaway-plans


The 45th Ordinary UEFA Congress was held today in Montreux, Switzerland, and the 55 member associations unanimously approved a declaration strongly condemning the so-called Super League as follows:

Statement of the UEFA Congress

45th UEFA Ordinary Congress  20 April 2021

'The 55 member associations and participants in the UEFA Congress condemn the declaration of a so- called Super League. The UEFA Congress is adamant that the closed Super League goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values. UEFA and its member associations believe in a truly European model that is founded on open competitions, solidarity and redistribution to ensure the sustainability and development of the game for the benefit of all and the promotion of European values and social outcomes.

The conspirator clubs have obviously failed to see that their status today was not achieved in isolation, but rather was part of a dynamic European system where big, medium and small clubs have all contributed to the successes and losses of everyone. It is an affront to European values and sporting merit for them to assume they are entitled to separate and lay claim to the legacy that everyone built.

UEFA, its member associations and all those who love football stand firm and will strongly resist and fight against this move by these clubs owners and their backers to the fullest extent possible. We know, morally, what is at stake and will protect football from a selfish clan who care nothing for the game. We are European football. They are not.'


^ 'Money & Power A vs Money & Power B'.

That last paragraph in UEFA's statement - it seems they are actually detached or unaware of what many fans think of their own greed and corruption, their own plans for the European Club tournaments, their complicity in failing to address inequality in the game.

Man, UEFA sure come out with some quick, grandiose and passion-filled statements when money and power is on the line - yet somehow not so much with the racism, homophobia, sexism, corruption and the widening financial inequality within the game.

#Respect - seems they need a thesaurus and a good look in the mirror.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



'FIFA and Olympic presidents speak out against closed 'Super League'':-

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/0268-1215d6dadae6-5cca530f243c-1000--fifa-and-olympic-presidents-speak-out-against-closed-super-leag/


'FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), both rallied to the side of UEFA on Tuesday, expressing their organisation's strong disapproval of a proposed breakaway 'European Super League'.

Speaking at the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, Mr Infantino said: "I am here today as FIFA President to bring our full support to UEFA, to the 55 national associations, to the leagues, clubs, players and to all the fans, all over Europe but actually all over the world."


Infantino: 'Full support to UEFA'

"At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove of the creation of a 'Super League', which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the [national] associations, from UEFA and from FIFA, outside of the system," added Mr Infantino. "No doubt whatsoever of FIFA's disapproval of this. Full support to UEFA.

"If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choices," warned Mr Infantino, directly addressing the 12 football clubs in Italy, Spain and England who have signed up to compete in the closed 'Super League'. "They are responsible for their choice. Concretely, this means that either you are in or you are out; you cannot be half in or half out."


Bach: 'European sports model under threat'

Mr Bach warned that a closed 'Super League' represented a threat to the European Sports Model, which supports grassroots football development and where success is based on merit.

"It is under threat because the social mission of sport organisations is losing ground to the purely profit-oriented goals of commercial sport providers and investors," said the IOC President.

"If everything is only looked at from a business perspective, if only the economic rules are applied to measure the impact of sport on society, then the social mission of sport is lost."


Čeferin: 'If we stand together, we are unbeatable'

In expressing opposition to the proposed breakaway competition, announced by 12 clubs last weekend, FIFA and the IOC have added further momentum to UEFA's efforts to prevent the initiative. To date, players, clubs, leagues, national associations, governments and fans around the world have united in expressing outrage at the proposal.

In his own speech to UEFA's annual gathering of presidents and general secretaries representing its 55 member associations, President Aleksander Čeferin welcomed the support.

"You showed that you care about values. If we stand together, we are unbeatable," said Mr Čeferin.


Infantino: 'A lot to throw away, for short-term financial gain of some'

Mr Infantino underlined how the European Sports Model creates a strong bond between grassroots players and the top of the game, recalling his own experience of playing for an amateur club in Switzerland's lowest football division.

"For me, this (bond) has always been the magic of football. When we scored, we felt like Paolo Rossi scoring to win the World Cup," said the FIFA President, who took up his current role after spending 16 years at UEFA.

"I have invested a big part of my life to defend the European Sports Model, a model based on openness, integrity, on relegations and promotions," he added. "If you look at all this, we can see that there is a lot to throw away for maybe the short-term financial gain of some."'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:59:27 pm by oojason »
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
'You know they (UEFA) have just sneaked a 36-team Champions League with 225 games & VIP passes for two ESL-type clubs past the lot of you, right? Quick, they're bringing the joint venture with UEFA & £5bn private-equity stake in next. Look into my eyes, not around the eyes etc'

^ https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1384631355573776384 (journalist at The Athletic)
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Horrible fucking changes.
Re: UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25
Perez is right on this one, this new format of CL is absolutely terrible. And of course, UEFA won't even consider or listen what big clubs have to say, their suggestions and complains. They will continue to rule with an iron fist.


