Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 369945 times)

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12240 on: Yesterday at 07:37:34 am »
Quote from: S on March  3, 2022, 06:58:29 pm
Some are pretty cynical about the current Champions League and its structure but I maintain its the best competition going. Nothing matches the excitement of European nights. I wouldnt change a thing about either the group stage or the knockouts. 18/19 has to go down as one of the most memorable football tournaments ever, no matter who you support. Pretty much every season you get classic matches. It just doesnt need changing at all.

Well UEFA are changing it, to a sort of league structure thats super
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12241 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 am »
Fuck me, that Champions League format is horrendous. Confusing and bloated.

Its introduction happens to coincide with Jurgen's departure, will be very hard to be arsed about football that year.

I'm sure Arsene Wenger will come along soon to tell us we're wrong.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12242 on: Yesterday at 08:03:05 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:37:34 am
Well UEFA are changing it, to a sort of league structure thats super

Which is awful but still 10 games prior to knockouts. SL is even more games.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12243 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March  3, 2022, 09:33:02 pm
I am 100% in favor of the Super League, but Florentino's model is fundamentally flawed. You can't have a Super League if you concentrate it at 4-5 countries. A proper Super League must include clubs from all the markets in Europe, and must avoid the bullshit of including clubs like Man City or Chelsea. The only British clubs that belong in a Super League are LFC, Man Utd, Arsenal and Celtic ...

I just don't think a league format works. The beauty of European football has always been knockout format. Even if you have to go through the dance of a group stage before Christmas to get to it.

Agree that if they were doing it then include big clubs with huge fanbase that have not been able to compete because of the league they're in..Rangers and Celtic rather than City and Spurs for example. Ajax, Benfica, Feyenoord, Galatasaray etc.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12244 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on March  3, 2022, 06:52:42 pm
No it's one big league

So how do they determine which 5 clubs you play in a league that has 36 teams?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12245 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:15:57 am
So how do they determine which 5 clubs you play in a league that has 36 teams?
Algorithm, I'm pretty sure. hopefully it a draw with grouping like it is currently for group stage. Also 4 more games where are they getting added to the calendar August? Dec? Jan?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12246 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:15:57 am
So how do they determine which 5 clubs you play in a league that has 36 teams?

It won't be the same five home and away, it will be ten different teams, some home some away. I think they said they'd use seeding so everyone ends up with an equally difficult set of fixtures. Still an awful idea, though.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12247 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  3, 2022, 04:17:27 pm
Because they get their opinion from Sky Sports and Gary Neville, who incited riots and violence from his club's fans to get a game called off. The Super League was bad for Sky, so therefore bad for football apparently. The corruption in FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League having despot owners is fine though.

I dont need Gary Neville to tell me that a closed shop format which basically makes the league meaningless unless youre in a title race or a relegation battle is a bad idea. Of course its bad for football to create a situation whereby you automatically qualify for Europe irrespective of league position, because, whilst we all hope that were involved in a title race not a battle for 4th, the reality is that it isnt always the case, in the Super League format Alissons goal at West Brom last season is meaningless (I mean it wouldnt have happened at all as theres no way hes going up for that corner if the game is essentially a friendly).

You then have a further issue whereby theres an absolute tonne of money involved, causing the CL even to pale into comparison and to be honest at will inevitably end up with tickets for the final becoming even harder to get and more expensive than they already are and probably becoming similar to the Super Bowl within 10 years.

It was a fucking ridiculous idea and even if you disagree with that, the fact that we woke up to the news that we were entering into it without even a minute of fan consultation was a dramatic kick in the teeth.

Not sure how any of that is controversial and the fact that Neville agrees (even if that agreement is based upon selfish reasons which it probably was partly) doesnt change that fact.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12248 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:08:19 am
I just don't think a league format works. The beauty of European football has always been knockout format. Even if you have to go through the dance of a group stage before Christmas to get to it.

Agree that if they were doing it then include big clubs with huge fanbase that have not been able to compete because of the league they're in..Rangers and Celtic rather than City and Spurs for example. Ajax, Benfica, Feyenoord, Galatasaray etc.

I have always been a fan of the knockout format, but if you have to go with a Super League for financial reasons, then at least you need to follow the rules already established in the American professional leagues. It makes much more sense (and it will be far more interesting and sustainable) to have Ajax instead of Chelsea, Celtic instead of Man City or Benfica instead of Tottenham in the ESL. And of course, the clubs with great tradition and following from Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, that already have the infrastructure (nice new stadiums) for such a league. In the ESL, the money will mostly come from the TV and commercial revenues, so it makes much more sense to have a club from Istanbul, than a second or a third club from London ...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12249 on: Today at 02:43:57 am »
If UEFA wanted more games then 4 groups of 9 was the way to go. The only 'downside' is the need for each team to have a bye week.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12250 on: Today at 07:02:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:29:02 am
Algorithm, I'm pretty sure. hopefully it a draw with grouping like it is currently for group stage. Also 4 more games where are they getting added to the calendar August? Dec? Jan?

Fckn algorithms. Proper leagues are based on playing every team twice home an away.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:04 am
and to be honest at will inevitably end up with tickets for the final becoming even harder to get and more expensive than they already are and probably becoming similar to the Super Bowl within 10 years.

Youve literally just made this bit up based on nothing.

If anything there would be more tickets available at finals because a. Clubs run it so will want more tickets going to fans and b. The rigged UEFA stadium selection will be fucked off so actually only decent sized groups will hold finals.
