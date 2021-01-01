Because they get their opinion from Sky Sports and Gary Neville, who incited riots and violence from his club's fans to get a game called off. The Super League was bad for Sky, so therefore bad for football apparently. The corruption in FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League having despot owners is fine though.



I dont need Gary Neville to tell me that a closed shop format which basically makes the league meaningless unless youre in a title race or a relegation battle is a bad idea. Of course its bad for football to create a situation whereby you automatically qualify for Europe irrespective of league position, because, whilst we all hope that were involved in a title race not a battle for 4th, the reality is that it isnt always the case, in the Super League format Alissons goal at West Brom last season is meaningless (I mean it wouldnt have happened at all as theres no way hes going up for that corner if the game is essentially a friendly).You then have a further issue whereby theres an absolute tonne of money involved, causing the CL even to pale into comparison and to be honest at will inevitably end up with tickets for the final becoming even harder to get and more expensive than they already are and probably becoming similar to the Super Bowl within 10 years.It was a fucking ridiculous idea and even if you disagree with that, the fact that we woke up to the news that we were entering into it without even a minute of fan consultation was a dramatic kick in the teeth.Not sure how any of that is controversial and the fact that Neville agrees (even if that agreement is based upon selfish reasons which it probably was partly) doesnt change that fact.