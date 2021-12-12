A key factor is also number of games, regardless of whether it's an expanded CL or ESL.
We can't carry 18-25+ CL/ESL games on top of a 45-50 game domestic season and international football is only squeezing the calendar more and more on top of that. Currently it's 13 CL games from the group stage to the final.
The likes of Perez and Agnelli would happily see La Liga and Serie A reduced to 16 teams and could probably sell it via more TV revenue per club. That won't happen in the PL, not least with the way the voting works.
And personally i'd rather see the likes of Ajax, Rangers, Celtic, Benfica given the chance to shine (reduced to paupers by their domestic leagues) than see the likes of fucking Spurs in it, or even Atletico Madrid. Even a World Super League could have the likes of Boca and River.