El Lobo

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12200 on: Today at 04:03:37 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:53:09 pm
Being a closed shop or not doesn't matter to those 3 clubs as they'll qualify every year.  This is the weakest Barcelona team in years and they're still in 4th with a game in hand.  They'll likely end up in 3rd this year.

But their whole shtick was they were the 'best of the best' in Europe so would be guaranteed to be in the first ten seasons or whatever. How on earth would the initial £3.5 billion payment work if those teams weren't guaranteed to even be in it. Its nonsense.

And Barcas record in Europe over the last 3/4 years is appalling. They'd get relegated in the first season.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12201 on: Today at 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Why are so many people against entering a new competition that UEFA aren't involved in?  So many people complain about UEFA and how corrupt they are but want us to stay in their competition.  I don't get it.

Because they get their opinion from Sky Sports and Gary Neville, who incited riots and violence from his club's fans to get a game called off. The Super League was bad for Sky, so therefore bad for football apparently. The corruption in FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League having despot owners is fine though.
masher

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12202 on: Today at 04:26:56 pm
Between an ESL and the current format I would guess most fans would prefer the current format if UEFA were able to sincerely enforce FFP. But UEFA are beyond hope, when you have the chairman of PSG as a member of your executive committee how on earth can any fair rules be imposed?

Given their incompetence its easy to see why clubs have decided to take matters into their hands and fuck off from the CL. My only gripe is why are Spurs invited? Fucking nobodies. Chelsea should be fucked off as well, now that Roman will be gone and they will go back to mediocrity - why throw those c*nts a lifeline.
Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12203 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Why are so many people against entering a new competition that UEFA aren't involved in?  So many people complain about UEFA and how corrupt they are but want us to stay in their competition.  I don't get it.

The CL format of the last 20 years is still better than a long league season (played in conjunction with 38 game domestic league and cups on top).

Anfield European nights are special on the nights there's something huge at stake: a semi final, a quarter final, a win-or-you're-out group game. The drawn-out league format takes that away for the most part.

In essence it's not an idea drummed up for glory but purely money with a shitload more games. Same as the CL of course but it's still the continuation of the European Cup which is huge part of our heritage and Anfields.

I'd be more supportive if the format was more like the CL but just away from UEFA. However, the money men behind this won't like that because they want a shitload more games guaranteed for more money. As bad as UEFA are the likes of Perez and Agnelli are even more of a nightmare. It's a Blatter to Infantino scenario.
disgraced cake

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12204 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:19 pm
The CL format of the last 20 years is still better than a long league season (played in conjunction with 38 game domestic league and cups on top).

Anfield European nights are special on the nights there's something huge at stake: a semi final, a quarter final, a win-or-you're-out group game. The drawn-out league format takes that away for the most part.

In essence it's not an idea drummed up for glory but purely money with a shitload more games. Same as the CL of course but it's still the continuation of the European Cup which is huge part of our heritage and Anfields.

Agree with that but especially this. It's the main reason among so, so many that I want us to have no part in the Superleague. The European Cup/Champions League is deeply rooted in the heritage of this club, our successes in it and European football have been totemic. I can't and don't want to imagine Liverpool Football Club without it.
CraigDS

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12205 on: Today at 04:51:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:46:21 pm
Agree with that but especially this. It's the main reason among so, so many that I want us to have no part in the Superleague. The European Cup/Champions League is deeply rooted in the heritage of this club, our successes in it and European football have been totemic. I can't and don't want to imagine Liverpool Football Club without it.

But the CL is 100% not the old European Cup, but we turned the CL into just as an important part of our history. There is no reason why another Europe wide competition which includes all the top sides wouldn't be seen in the same light.
Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12206 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm
A key factor is also number of games, regardless of whether it's an expanded CL or ESL.

We can't carry 18-25+ CL/ESL games on top of a 45-50 game domestic season and international football is only squeezing the calendar more and more on top of that. Currently it's 13 CL games from the group stage to the final.

The likes of Perez and Agnelli would happily see La Liga and Serie A reduced to 16 teams and could probably sell it via more TV revenue per club. That won't happen in the PL, not least with the way the voting works.

And personally i'd rather see the likes of Ajax, Rangers, Celtic, Benfica given the chance to shine (reduced to paupers by their domestic leagues) than see the likes of fucking Spurs in it, or even Atletico Madrid. Even a World Super League could have the likes of Boca and River.
El Lobo

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12207 on: Today at 04:55:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:46:21 pm
Agree with that but especially this. It's the main reason among so, so many that I want us to have no part in the Superleague. The European Cup/Champions League is deeply rooted in the heritage of this club, our successes in it and European football have been totemic. I can't and don't want to imagine Liverpool Football Club without it.

To an extent, but then the European Cup itself was just made up by a couple of journalists. Everything starts somewhere. If the horse did bolt and everyone but ourselves ended up in a 'European Super League' I can't imagine we'd console ourselves that winning a 12th European Cup by beating Sterling Albion was great whilst the ESL Final was Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid.
RainbowFlick

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12208 on: Today at 05:04:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:46:21 pm
Agree with that but especially this. It's the main reason among so, so many that I want us to have no part in the Superleague. The European Cup/Champions League is deeply rooted in the heritage of this club, our successes in it and European football have been totemic. I can't and don't want to imagine Liverpool Football Club without it.

we have won the cups and ESL are happy to let us continue to 'count' those cups in their competition. The only thing that's sad is that iconic trophy will be replaced by something but that's all just material. We've won those competitions as the European Cup and as the Champions League. We've done all that whilst acknowledging UEFA are as greedy as it gets and things like FFP don't work. the ESL isn't perfect but maybe we can force fan engagement at its inception to mould it more to the game we all want to see? We can't always just be wedded to tradition forever when that tradition is now steeped in ineptitude, greed and corruption.

Of course we know Perez and Co's intentions aren't 'sincere' but I think if we can influence some progressive changes it may prove to be good for us as a club and fans more widely.
mallin9

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12209 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:19 pm
The CL format of the last 20 years is still better than a long league season (played in conjunction with 38 game domestic league and cups on top).

Anfield European nights are special on the nights there's something huge at stake: a semi final, a quarter final, a win-or-you're-out group game. The drawn-out league format takes that away for the most part.

In essence it's not an idea drummed up for glory but purely money with a shitload more games. Same as the CL of course but it's still the continuation of the European Cup which is huge part of our heritage and Anfields.

I'd be more supportive if the format was more like the CL but just away from UEFA. However, the money men behind this won't like that because they want a shitload more games guaranteed for more money. As bad as UEFA are the likes of Perez and Agnelli are even more of a nightmare. It's a Blatter to Infantino scenario.

Great post, well said
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12210 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:41:17 pm
:D

Well you've won the 'worst idea in the thread' prize, which is quite something considering the thread!

22/23 Ajax, Bournemouth and Cardiff get promoted. Norwich, Brentford and Watford go down (into the Championship)

23/24 Rangers, Forest and Derby get promoted. Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds go down (into the Championship)

24/25, Celtic, Swansea and West Brom get promoted. Forest, Derby and Leicester go down (into the Championship)

So now the PL has 20 teams, the Championship has 27 teams, the Scottish PL has 10 teams and the Eredivisie has 17 :D And poor old PSV don't get their 'promotion' because we're prioritising the Scottish League. Or maybe they can get promoted to Scotland and relegate Aberdeen to Belgium.

In my mock idea of a 40 team PL the ultimate goal is to spread the wealth around so that more teams from more countries are competitive. While maybe the Eredivisie has 17 teams one year, the off-set of having enough money to keep more talent home and better compete overall would hopefully be worth it. It'll never happen but if we think of a what a better and healthier Football could look like it's not a terrible idea.
CraigDS

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12211 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:15:10 pm
In my mock idea of a 40 team PL the ultimate goal is to spread the wealth around so that more teams from more countries are competitive. While maybe the Eredivisie has 17 teams one year, the off-set of having enough money to keep more talent home and better compete overall would hopefully be worth it. It'll never happen but if we think of a what a better and healthier Football could look like it's not a terrible idea.

How does that work though? If the best teams / players go to the sides playing in the dutch teams in the "PL" then there will be less appetite for TV and sponsors to throw money at the dutch league and would be less money to spread around.
ljycb

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12212 on: Today at 05:24:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:17:27 pm
Because they get their opinion from Sky Sports and Gary Neville, who incited riots and violence from his club's fans to get a game called off. The Super League was bad for Sky, so therefore bad for football apparently. The corruption in FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League having despot owners is fine though.

Ill go out on a limb here and say that everything youve said in this post is not the case for the vast majority of people who were against the Super League. The Super League was bad for football because it gave special treatment to a select group of clubs - I would argue that the people opposed to such an idea are if anything more likely to be opposed to the inequality and unfair nature of the sport currently.
Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #12213 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm
The Champions League format from the 2024/25 season

