Agree with that but especially this. It's the main reason among so, so many that I want us to have no part in the Superleague. The European Cup/Champions League is deeply rooted in the heritage of this club, our successes in it and European football have been totemic. I can't and don't want to imagine Liverpool Football Club without it.



we have won the cups and ESL are happy to let us continue to 'count' those cups in their competition. The only thing that's sad is that iconic trophy will be replaced by something but that's all just material. We've won those competitions as the European Cup and as the Champions League. We've done all that whilst acknowledging UEFA are as greedy as it gets and things like FFP don't work. the ESL isn't perfect but maybe we can force fan engagement at its inception to mould it more to the game we all want to see? We can't always just be wedded to tradition forever when that tradition is now steeped in ineptitude, greed and corruption.Of course we know Perez and Co's intentions aren't 'sincere' but I think if we can influence some progressive changes it may prove to be good for us as a club and fans more widely.