https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1499374713512017928



UEFA poised to scrap plans for historic Champions League places



A small step in the right direction in the pretty shite Swiss model.



Actually surprised they did this. This was a great way for them to get 5/6+ teams from the PL for example. You can play EL and Conference League for years but if you go far, you'll rack up decent coefficient points that would allow you into the CL as a "historical entrant." Roma and Spurs would've both been in the CL this year if this model was in effect (Arsenal would've if they qualified for any Europe). So essentially, you need to ensure you finish in any European place and then use your historical coefficient (hopefully 1 of the top 2 teams in European competition but not CL), and you make it. In theory you could've had something like this last year if the results in the league were just slightly different:1. City2. United3. Liverpool4. Leicester5. Chelsea (Won CL)6. Spurs/Arsenal (historical entrant)6 PL teams. It's also a way to improve the chances that the best PL teams make it every year (appease the PL because a PL-driven "Super League" would be dangerous for UEFA).