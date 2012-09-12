« previous next »
A European league, similar to CL that you have to qualify for, but not run by UEFA sounds like a great idea to me. 
The problem is, anyone with sense knows that UEFA needs to go and the CL needs to be reformed, badly, but those same people also have the sense to realise Perez et al aren't doing it out of love for the game or to push for progressive change.

I also think it's pretty transparent that Real, Barca and Juve want to use this to dig themselves out of a hole. I actually think beyond the obvious want for a bigger slice of the pie that FSG actually thought this would be a way to level the playing field with some actually enforceable financial fair play rules.
I do wish this would just fck off.

Hopefully, we're no where near this, and having the 'agreement' between FSG & SoS means fans would have to be sold on this.

We're in the running to win two of the biggest football competitions again this season. We've got one of the most storied histories in both. Leaving either or both is all about money and not about football. There are historical rivalries that would be broken just the rush for more funds.  We complain about the stupid money some players demand in the current competitions, that would probably skyrocket under such a scheme.
I do wish this would just fck off.

Hopefully, we're no where near this, and having the 'agreement' between FSG & SoS means fans would have to be sold on this.

We're in the running to win two of the biggest football competitions again this season. We've got one of the most storied histories in both. Leaving either or both is all about money and not about football. There are historical rivalries that would be broken just the rush for more funds.  We complain about the stupid money some players demand in the current competitions, that would probably skyrocket under such a scheme.

Yet under UEFA and their toothless FFP fees and wages have been allowed to skyrocket without any control, in part because they are corrupt and allow despot lead countries to buy clubs to use as sportswashing machines with unlimited budgets.
Yet under UEFA and their toothless FFP fees and wages have been allowed to skyrocket without any control, in part because they are corrupt and allow despot lead countries to buy clubs to use as sportswashing machines with unlimited budgets.
We are at a point where we can see FFP has been totally undermined by money/power and complemented by what looks like deliberate turning a blind eye now by the controlling bodies. If an alternative has to be proposed (and I believe it does) it would feel much more credible if originated from what are maybe recognized as more self sustaining clubs such as Liverpool (Im biased), Munchen, United, Ajax etc. The current cheerleaders (Real, Barca, Juve) look more fragile or desperate and stuck too long with their failed and now tarnished ESL bid. The whole approach needs a rethink and resold with robust and more inclusive ideas. I feel if a future model was open to anyone who could play within the rules rather than a mostly elite group, then it would get a broader support it needs. I hope a structure can be developed that firmly and fairly balances the financially overdosed side of the ownership model and is also clearly open or really as fair as can be robustly achieved.
I do wish this would just fck off.

Hopefully, we're no where near this, and having the 'agreement' between FSG & SoS means fans would have to be sold on this.

We're in the running to win two of the biggest football competitions again this season. We've got one of the most storied histories in both. Leaving either or both is all about money and not about football. There are historical rivalries that would be broken just the rush for more funds.  We complain about the stupid money some players demand in the current competitions, that would probably skyrocket under such a scheme.

we shouldn't as fans be tied to 'loyalty' to UEFA or any competition as a commercial entity in my opinion. the tradition, yes. not sure what historical rivalries would be broken anyway - all the same European teams would be in the competition and now they've removed the 'auto-qualify' element of it.

all of this furore has also meant UEFA have silently been able to slide auto-qualification to two teams too but nobody seems to have batted an eye about it (as in the media types that were most vocal against the ESL).
all of this furore has also meant UEFA have silently been able to slide auto-qualification to two teams too but nobody seems to have batted an eye about it (as in the media types that were most vocal against the ESL).

Don't think that's been finalised yet?
All 12 Super League clubs have decided to make the competition a fully open league, with 0 guaranteed spots. It will be announced today. @voz_populi
Wait. Did they alter the club's charter to say they won't join unless the fans are onboard with it or something?
Don't think that's been finalised yet?

correct me if i'm wrong but from memory, they agreed on it under the cloak of the ESL about 3 days after the ESL 'launched'.
Wait. Did they alter the club's charter to say they won't join unless the fans are onboard with it or something?

yes. i would imagine if they marketed the ESL better and got fan engagement going (whilst UEFA continues to do fuck all) the pro-ESL sentiment may grow a bit in our fanbase to be honest.

Gary Neville and co will hawk on about tradition but I have no loyalty to UEFA. Both side are as greedy as the other but UEFA has proven throughout a lengthy period of time to be inept and greedy.
The Telegraph reporting that the Six Premier League clubs are not involved in it currently.
Sounds like all the noises about this are coming from Madrid. Perez must be really desperate to keep this farce alive.
Sounds like all the noises about this are coming from Madrid. Perez must be really desperate to keep this farce alive.

The thing is it's really not a farce if done properly. UEFA have shown themselves to be a corrupt as ever and are absolutely toothless/unwilling to get control on despot owned clubs.
Why are so many people against entering a new competition that UEFA aren't involved in?  So many people complain about UEFA and how corrupt they are but want us to stay in their competition.  I don't get it.
The thing is it's really not a farce if done properly. UEFA have shown themselves to be a corrupt as ever and are absolutely toothless/unwilling to get control on despot owned clubs.

:thumbup
Why are so many people against entering a new competition that UEFA aren't involved in?  So many people complain about UEFA and how corrupt they are but want us to stay in their competition.  I don't get it.

To be honest as soon as Newcastle's owners rode into town, I felt like football was that fucked we might as well sign up to the super league. The premier league reads like a who's who of human rights abusers at present.
To be honest as soon as Newcastle's owners rode into town, I felt like football was that fucked we might as well sign up to the super league. The premier league reads like a who's who of human rights abusers at present.

The ESL would just replace the Champions league though right?  We wouldn't be leaving the PL. 
The ESL would just replace the Champions league though right?  We wouldn't be leaving the PL.

Correct.

I never got why people insisted on arguing like we were leaving the PL.
The ESL would just replace the Champions league though right?  We wouldn't be leaving the PL.

Fuck knows. Whole things fucked anyway. Let's just win the quadruple this year.
Correct.

I never got why people insisted on arguing like we were leaving the PL.

I think it was more concerns that due to the high number of fixtures and eye-watering sums involved (at least triple the CL), domestic leagues would quickly become second-rate competitions compared to the ESL.
It still will. That money hasn't gone away.  They're just getting rid of the "closed shop" rule and involving promotion and relegation.
I think it was more concerns that due to the high number of fixtures and eye-watering sums involved (at least triple the CL), domestic leagues would quickly become second-rate competitions compared to the ESL.

That's like suggesting the CL is a second rate competition to the PL given the difference in finances.
Makes even less sense now :D

The whole reason Real, Barca and Juve are pushing so hard is so they can get some of that sweet, sweet PL TV money. It not being a closed shop for them makes zero sense, that was the whole point for them. I guess the smallprint for the new proposal would be 'the founders are guaranteed a place in the top division for ten years' or some such rubbish.
Im all for the Champions League being replaced by the European Super League providing it benefits the game at all levels, but up to now it does just look as a power grab by big clubs who are already gaining from the games gross inequality as it is.
Correct.

I never got why people insisted on arguing like we were leaving the PL.

Suited the narrative of c*nts like Neville
Why are so many people against entering a new competition that UEFA aren't involved in?  So many people complain about UEFA and how corrupt they are but want us to stay in their competition.  I don't get it.

The problem is the more and more games mentality (whether it be UEFA or the ESL). Also the good thing about the CL is it's ultimately a knockout competition, not a league format, although the expanded group stages are a garbage idea.

ESL just means a lot of meaningless games. The issue is clubs like Barca and Real need to sort their debts out, expanded their revenues and play against more glamorous clubs than Elche and Cadiz every week.
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1499374713512017928

UEFA poised to scrap plans for historic Champions League places

A small step in the right direction in the pretty shite Swiss model.
The Spanish media still insisting that the original contract the clubs signed is binding.   ;D
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1499374713512017928

UEFA poised to scrap plans for historic Champions League places

A small step in the right direction in the pretty shite Swiss model.

Actually surprised they did this.  This was a great way for them to get 5/6+ teams from the PL for example.  You can play EL and Conference League for years but if you go far, you'll rack up decent coefficient points that would allow you into the CL as a "historical entrant."  Roma and Spurs would've both been in the CL this year if this model was in effect (Arsenal would've if they qualified for any Europe).  So essentially, you need to ensure you finish in any European place and then use your historical coefficient (hopefully 1 of the top 2 teams in European competition but not CL), and you make it.  In theory you could've had something like this last year if the results in the league were just slightly different:
1. City
2. United
3. Liverpool
4. Leicester
5. Chelsea (Won CL)
6. Spurs/Arsenal (historical entrant)

6 PL teams.  It's also a way to improve the chances that the best PL teams make it every year (appease the PL because a PL-driven "Super League" would be dangerous for UEFA).
