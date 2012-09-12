The problem is, anyone with sense knows that UEFA needs to go and the CL needs to be reformed, badly, but those same people also have the sense to realise Perez et al aren't doing it out of love for the game or to push for progressive change.
I also think it's pretty transparent that Real, Barca and Juve want to use this to dig themselves out of a hole. I actually think beyond the obvious want for a bigger slice of the pie that FSG actually thought this would be a way to level the playing field with some actually enforceable financial fair play rules.