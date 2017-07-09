« previous next »
Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 364229 times)

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12120 on: October 20, 2021, 07:34:12 am »
Quote from: Mister men on October 20, 2021, 07:27:27 am
The premier league knew this was coming hence why they made their move in last couple of days trying to appease the other 18 clubs.

The fume from Neville will be epic  :lmao :lmao

Just get Kim Jong Il to announce it and Neville won't have a problem with it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12121 on: October 20, 2021, 10:58:22 am »
It is claimed that the permanent membership of clubs will be removed from the new proposals, which would see a top division of 20 teams with a second tier which would also consist of 20 clubs.

Every team will be qualified through the result they acquire every year in their domestic leagues and these places will be distributed equitably, with a reduction in the number of games from the original proposals.

The report cites those on behalf of the Super League as claiming: "That is why we commit ourselves to the fact that the format of the proposed European Super League abolishes the concept of 'permanent members' and is open to the European clubs."

The Super League is also set to throw in extra sweeteners for fans as it claims that it will seek ways to provide financial help for fans to attend away matches.

The Super League is to be presented as an alternative to the Champions League, a new format of which will be introduced in 2024-2025 with a group stage comprising 36 clubs.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/european-super-league-football-changes-25253034
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12122 on: October 20, 2021, 04:14:57 pm »
Something needs to be done but not sure this is it.

More needs to be done to make clubs from all countries more competitive in Europe, making sure all the leagues around Europe are more competitive and making sure the money is distributed down the pyramid.

But think nothing is really going to solve these problems as everything has gone too far.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12123 on: October 20, 2021, 08:50:30 pm »
Every proposal to reform the game just means more and more games of football when there's already too much football.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12124 on: October 20, 2021, 08:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 20, 2021, 08:50:30 pm
Every proposal to reform the game just means more and more games of football when there's already too much football.

Exactly and how are we meant to cope with more games when FSG failed to sign a CM and replace Gini in the summer!?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12125 on: October 20, 2021, 10:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 20, 2021, 08:50:30 pm
Every proposal to reform the game just means more and more games of football when there's already too much football.

Project Big Picture actually didn't in that it got rid of the League Cup for PL teams.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12126 on: November 24, 2021, 12:18:53 pm »
https://football-italia.net/european-parliament-against-super-league-project/

Any legal experts know what this means? Does this mean the ECJ case is thrown out?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #12127 on: November 24, 2021, 12:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November 24, 2021, 12:18:53 pm
https://football-italia.net/european-parliament-against-super-league-project/

Any legal experts know what this means? Does this mean the ECJ case is thrown out?

The irony of UEFA's comment on this decision is clearly lost on them...

Quote
The European Parliaments message on behalf of EU citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans fundamentally oppose breakaway projects like the failed European super league that threaten the values of European sport, said UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin.

European football is not a market meant to serve only elite interests and financial gains  it is a European success story that serves all of society. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sports model in European football.
« Reply #12128 on: November 24, 2021, 01:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 24, 2021, 12:22:34 pm
The irony of UEFA's comment on this decision is clearly lost on them...


Financial gains he says?

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

« Reply #12129 on: November 25, 2021, 07:19:39 am »
The English reform proposals are slowly starting to take some shape under Tracey Crouch. Daniel Finkelstein is on the panel for it and has written in The Times about it. Just want to highlight what I think is the most important bit out of what he writes.

Quote
The other noteworthy thing was the consistency of the evidence. Early on it became apparent that there was a high degree of agreement among fans, and the panel was comfortable with their proposals. A regulator to prevent another Bury, a golden share to ensure the European Super League fiasco cannot happen again, proposals to improve the financial sustainability of the whole pyramid, each of these policies began to seem obvious.

No club colours to it, just wanting things to be fairer, more sustainable, and to prevent clubs going bust because of shit owners. Thought too the downsides to a regulator are well put. It will mean an independent regulator for the game telling the next Geordies or Blue Mancs that their owners are unsuitable and there'll be no billion pound splurge to take them to the top of the table. It will be about creating that virtuous circle of some investment and some success and building over years.

On to the politicians to make it happen.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/crouch-review-panel-our-radical-proposals-are-what-fan-groups-want-and-deserve-9966vgnm9

Spoiler
Quote
Every member of the Crouch review panel will have their own view of the most impactful moment during our collection of evidence. But for me there were two.

The first was talking to Gary Neville and his mother, Jill, the former club secretary of Bury FC. The story of how Bury foundered was a scandal, but just as much, it was a tragedy. It was moving to see what it meant to the family. And I do not get the impression that the Nevilles are overly sentimental.

The other was talking to supporters of Blackpool FC. Perhaps I should have been aware that the Premier League told the club in 2010 it would have to get a new owner, because it was owned by a rapist. And that it had then failed to enforce the decision before the club was relegated. Maybe I once knew but forgot. In any case, it hit me with great force. How could such a regulatory failure have been allowed?

Not all the evidence we gathered was like this, but there was enough of it to make the point. We need a new system of regulation. We have an amazing national game and the Premier League is one of Britains most successful businesses. But change is needed.

The panel was determined that the review would be what had been promised: fan led. We conducted hours and hours of meetings with fan groups. Holding the sessions online meant we could have individual meetings with dozens of individual club supporter groups. We all worked hard at it, but Clarke Carlisle in particular showed as much stamina on Zoom as he used to on the pitch.

The sessions demonstrated something very encouraging. Naturally supporters are passionate, but what was impressive was that every club had fans who were articulate, intelligent and creative. We very rarely endured rambling or pointless contributions. Frankly, in a lifetime of political meetings that is fairly rare and I began to think it quite remarkable.

The other noteworthy thing was the consistency of the evidence. Early on it became apparent that there was a high degree of agreement among fans, and the panel was comfortable with their proposals. A regulator to prevent another Bury, a golden share to ensure the European Super League fiasco cannot happen again, proposals to improve the financial sustainability of the whole pyramid, each of these policies began to seem obvious.

Tracey Crouch, as it turns out, is a very skilled politician. A combination of rigour, charm and diligence led to a very good working atmosphere and a strong consensus. But we all know we have proposed something quite tough and quite radical. We are ready to defend it.

The Independent Regulator for English Football will stop things that fans may think they want  an unsustainable transfer splurge, an unsuitable owner  and may sometimes be unpopular. Again and again we put this to fan groups. Again and again they said they understood it. And it is what they wanted. It is what they should get.


Members of the review panel

Tracey Crouch Chairwoman
Kevin Miles Chief executive, Football Supporters Association
Roy Hodgson Former Crystal Palace and England manager
Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale Chief executive, Everton FC
Clarke Carlisle Former Burnley player and former chairman of PFA
Dan Jones Partner, Football Finance
Dawn Airey Chairwoman, FA Womens Super League
David Mahoney Chief operating officer, England & Wales Cricket Board
James Tedford Former Secretary, Southport FC
Godric Smith Director, Cambridge Utd
Daniel Finkelstein Independent member, Times columnist
[close]
]

Oh forgot to link to the recommendations they've made: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/fan-led-review-of-football-governance-securing-the-games-future
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

« Reply #12130 on: November 25, 2021, 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on November 25, 2021, 07:19:39 am
The English reform proposals are slowly starting to take some shape under Tracey Crouch. Daniel Finkelstein is on the panel for it and has written in The Times about it. Just want to highlight what I think is the most important bit out of what he writes.

No club colours to it, just wanting things to be fairer, more sustainable, and to prevent clubs going bust because of shit owners. Thought too the downsides to a regulator are well put. It will mean an independent regulator for the game telling the next Geordies or Blue Mancs that their owners are unsuitable and there'll be no billion pound splurge to take them to the top of the table. It will be about creating that virtuous circle of some investment and some success and building over years.

On to the politicians to make it happen.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/crouch-review-panel-our-radical-proposals-are-what-fan-groups-want-and-deserve-9966vgnm9

Spoiler
[close]
]

Oh forgot to link to the recommendations they've made: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/fan-led-review-of-football-governance-securing-the-games-future

The thing is though, these regulations only prevent a closed shop Super League, and rightfully so, because its abhorrent and wrong.

Can they really prevent creating an alternative to the Champions League? The Napoli owner I remember said hes working on one that would be fair to all.

I think if its great these regulations stop a closed shop. But to stop an alternative league is wrong. I love the Champions League, but the idea that UEFA can do what they want, and the EU and Tracey Crouch are implementing rules to tighten their grip, doesnt sit well with me.

Im not saying an alternative Champions League is the answer, but the freedom to do so shouldnt be taken away. But the freedom to make a closed shop league should be taken away.
« Reply #12131 on: November 25, 2021, 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November 25, 2021, 12:28:12 pm
The thing is though, these regulations only prevent a closed shop Super League, and rightfully so, because its abhorrent and wrong.

Can they really prevent creating an alternative to the Champions League? The Napoli owner I remember said hes working on one that would be fair to all.

I think if its great these regulations stop a closed shop. But to stop an alternative league is wrong. I love the Champions League, but the idea that UEFA can do what they want, and the EU and Tracey Crouch are implementing rules to tighten their grip, doesnt sit well with me.

Im not saying an alternative Champions League is the answer, but the freedom to do so shouldnt be taken away. But the freedom to make a closed shop league should be taken away.

The review is about the English game though.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

« Reply #12132 on: November 25, 2021, 01:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2021, 12:47:54 pm
The review is about the English game though.

Yet mentions a "golden share" to prevent another ESL.
« Reply #12133 on: November 25, 2021, 01:22:27 pm »
Some of these things would have to be put in place on other major leagues and not just in England because then the PL would become a second rate league.. Half of these are non starters the others don't even need the government.
« Reply #12134 on: November 25, 2021, 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2021, 01:07:45 pm
Yet mentions a "golden share" to prevent another ESL.

It doesn't prevent it. It prevents it happening in the way it did with some English clubs secretly heading off to form a nice little closed group. It may be that some supporters (in whatever way that consent is granted) would back it, might be that there's a point where it's a reasonable thing to do and is seen that way. Just won't happen as it did last time.

----


FSA and FSE are both behind the changes.

Quote
Commenting on the recommendations, the Chief Executive of the Football Supporters Association (FSA) and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) Board member Kevin Miles said:

This is potentially a huge step forward for football governancethe Government committed to a fan-led review which has listened to the voice of fans. Its now up to the Government to deliver upon the recommendations.

The reviews proposals to strengthen the voice of supporters in the game, protect footballs heritage and the pyramid, and provide genuine independent regulation, lay the basis for a prosperous and sustainable future for football at all levels.

Reflecting on the reviews implications for the rest of European Football, FSE Executive Director, Ronan Evain, said:

Tracey Crouch and the fan-led review panel have thoroughly investigated the problems afflicting English and Welsh footballnot to mention the rest of Europe. Their recommendations represent a practical, effective, and long-term blueprint to make the national game more sustainable at every level, safeguarding clubs and their communities in the process.

We look forward to their implementation, as well as their impact on the wider debate about governance across the continent.

https://www.fanseurope.org/news/fan-led-review-represents-a-huge-step-forward/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

« Reply #12135 on: November 25, 2021, 02:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2021, 01:07:45 pm
Yet mentions a "golden share" to prevent another ESL.

Always ready for another golden shower, the Premier League...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

« Reply #12136 on: November 25, 2021, 03:00:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 24, 2021, 01:09:53 pm
Financial gains he says?


Those notes are out of circulation, mind  ;D
« Reply #12137 on: November 25, 2021, 03:15:30 pm »
Kevin Miles the mouthpiece for all football supporters is a season ticket holder at St James Park and still hasn't said a word on the Saudi takeover of his club.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #12138 on: November 25, 2021, 04:02:45 pm »
Is there not some UEFA or FIFA stipulation that governments should not meddle in football affairs and that countries have been punished in the past for doing so?
« Reply #12139 on: November 25, 2021, 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on November 25, 2021, 04:02:45 pm
Is there not some UEFA or FIFA stipulation that governments should not meddle in football affairs and that countries have been punished in the past for doing so?
Since when do UEFA and FIFA follow their own rules? FFP anyone?
« Reply #12140 on: November 25, 2021, 05:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on November 25, 2021, 04:02:45 pm
Is there not some UEFA or FIFA stipulation that governments should not meddle in football affairs and that countries have been punished in the past for doing so?

It's not the government running football. It's the government (well technically Parliament cos this would be cross-party) legislating for an independent regulator. It effectively puts back in many of the powers the FA used to have before they ceded control to the clubs deciding for themselves through the league structure. Ultimate aim is that the regulator works while the FA reforms itself and then hands the powers back to an FA which isn't just blazers and old toffs happy to nod things through.

(Or it would be if it does happen!)
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

« Reply #12141 on: November 25, 2021, 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on November 25, 2021, 07:19:39 am
The English reform proposals are slowly starting to take some shape under Tracey Crouch. Daniel Finkelstein is on the panel for it and has written in The Times about it. Just want to highlight what I think is the most important bit out of what he writes.

No club colours to it, just wanting things to be fairer, more sustainable, and to prevent clubs going bust because of shit owners. Thought too the downsides to a regulator are well put. It will mean an independent regulator for the game telling the next Geordies or Blue Mancs that their owners are unsuitable and there'll be no billion pound splurge to take them to the top of the table. It will be about creating that virtuous circle of some investment and some success and building over years.

On to the politicians to make it happen.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/crouch-review-panel-our-radical-proposals-are-what-fan-groups-want-and-deserve-9966vgnm9

Spoiler
[close]
]

Oh forgot to link to the recommendations they've made: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/fan-led-review-of-football-governance-securing-the-games-future


Simon Jordan v Christian Purslow discuss this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86ylYk3UC-E
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #12142 on: November 25, 2021, 08:07:11 pm »
If this regulator does stop further purchasing of clubs by countries, doesnt that just help the current state owned clubs? Meaning no other clubs can ever compete with them financially? If it is the case that they would stop any future purchases then surely something has to be done about the current state owned clubs too?
« Reply #12143 on: November 25, 2021, 08:17:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 25, 2021, 08:07:11 pm
If this regulator does stop further purchasing of clubs by countries, doesnt that just help the current state owned clubs? Meaning no other clubs can ever compete with them financially? If it is the case that they would stop any future purchases then surely something has to be done about the current state owned clubs too?

The recommendation is that the replacement for the 'fit and proper owner' test be reviewed every three years. This would happen with existing owners as well as future ones.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

« Reply #12144 on: November 25, 2021, 09:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on November 25, 2021, 08:17:19 pm
The recommendation is that the replacement for the 'fit and proper owner' test be reviewed every three years. This would happen with existing owners as well as future ones.

 ;D Language.

Its about as malleable as plasticine/playdoh just a bit less permanent.

For what its worth - bring it on. The status quo is corrupt as feck and getting worse rather than better.

Change. Its overdue. Shake the bastards up for a while until its time to shake those bastards up too.

Should give us maybe about ten years. Tops  ::)
« Reply #12145 on: November 25, 2021, 09:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 25, 2021, 01:07:45 pm
Yet mentions a "golden share" to prevent another ESL.

In theory the FA's golden share in the Premier league should have prevented a ESL anyway. The big difference with a regulator backed by parliament would be that in theory it could refuse to license Clubs that joined an ESL.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

« Reply #12146 on: November 25, 2021, 09:40:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 25, 2021, 03:15:30 pm
Kevin Miles the mouthpiece for all football supporters is a season ticket holder at St James Park and still hasn't said a word on the Saudi takeover of his club.

The FSA released a statement regarding the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Posted on 8th October 2021

FSA statement regarding yesterdays Newcastle United takeover:

The Premier Leagues decision to approve the PIF takeover has reopened the debate about who owns our football clubs. While Newcastle United fans are understandably ecstatic to see the back of Mike Ashley, many supporters throughout the game, including some Newcastle fans, have expressed concerns about the role of nation states in the ownership structures of clubs and the impact of their human rights violations.

Ultimately supporters have been put in an impossible position as billionaire owners pass clubs from one to another with no input from fans, meaning clubs at an elite level have become the playthings of individuals or regimes with shocking human rights records.

Alan Shearer sums that up in The Athletic today saying it seems to me that ethical issues have not played a huge part in Newcastles takeover. Or, to put that a different way, they have been part of the discussion, but not in the decision-making process. Should they be a fundamental strand of the owners and directors test? Perhaps they should, and perhaps the whole system of governance and ownership needs reform to reflect that. These are the rules that clubs have decided for themselves.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) also raises important questions at a continental level, asking why the game as a whole has become so attractive to authoritarian regimes? And we too ask should moral judgements on overseas regimes be part of footballs Owners and Directors Test? Probably. Are those rules around moral relativism easy to draft? Definitely not. Is it possible to apply them retrospectively? We dont know. But the FSA backs FSEs demand of footballs governing bodies to work with supporters organisations in order to embed and enforce human rights protections within the game.

We meet regularly with the Premier League and we will be questioning them, in great detail, about the exact nature of the legally binding assurances they received before approving the takeover. We absolutely believe that any entity which owns a club in our league system should be UK-registered with total transparency in relation to overseas influences.

The ongoing Fan-Led Review of Football Governance also provides an opportunity for the Government to look at the current Owners and Directors Test in relation to human rights. The reviews interim report was very good and its final report is due soon. We will discuss recent events, and the challenges they bring, with the Fan-Led Review panel as well as the Government, the football authorities and FSA members at our upcoming Annual General Meeting.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

« Reply #12147 on: November 26, 2021, 08:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2021, 09:40:43 pm
The FSA released a statement regarding the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Posted on 8th October 2021

FSA statement regarding yesterdays Newcastle United takeover:

The Premier Leagues decision to approve the PIF takeover has reopened the debate about who owns our football clubs. While Newcastle United fans are understandably ecstatic to see the back of Mike Ashley, many supporters throughout the game, including some Newcastle fans, have expressed concerns about the role of nation states in the ownership structures of clubs and the impact of their human rights violations.

Ultimately supporters have been put in an impossible position as billionaire owners pass clubs from one to another with no input from fans, meaning clubs at an elite level have become the playthings of individuals or regimes with shocking human rights records.

Alan Shearer sums that up in The Athletic today saying it seems to me that ethical issues have not played a huge part in Newcastles takeover. Or, to put that a different way, they have been part of the discussion, but not in the decision-making process. Should they be a fundamental strand of the owners and directors test? Perhaps they should, and perhaps the whole system of governance and ownership needs reform to reflect that. These are the rules that clubs have decided for themselves.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) also raises important questions at a continental level, asking why the game as a whole has become so attractive to authoritarian regimes? And we too ask should moral judgements on overseas regimes be part of footballs Owners and Directors Test? Probably. Are those rules around moral relativism easy to draft? Definitely not. Is it possible to apply them retrospectively? We dont know. But the FSA backs FSEs demand of footballs governing bodies to work with supporters organisations in order to embed and enforce human rights protections within the game.

We meet regularly with the Premier League and we will be questioning them, in great detail, about the exact nature of the legally binding assurances they received before approving the takeover. We absolutely believe that any entity which owns a club in our league system should be UK-registered with total transparency in relation to overseas influences.

The ongoing Fan-Led Review of Football Governance also provides an opportunity for the Government to look at the current Owners and Directors Test in relation to human rights. The reviews interim report was very good and its final report is due soon. We will discuss recent events, and the challenges they bring, with the Fan-Led Review panel as well as the Government, the football authorities and FSA members at our upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Good on him, didn't know that.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #12148 on: November 26, 2021, 08:44:50 pm »
What are people`s thougts on Simon Jordan? I would maybe expect that some people dislike him for some reasons, but I`ve liked him when I`ve heard him make arguments for different things.
Quote from: Raaphael on November 26, 2021, 08:44:50 pm
What are people`s thougts on Simon Jordan? I would maybe expect that some people dislike him for some reasons, but I`ve liked him when I`ve heard him make arguments for different things.
Best thing on Talkshite, only show i listen to on there unless its the phone in show when United lose. ;D

Says it like it is and doesn't hold back which is rare in any media today.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #12150 on: November 26, 2021, 08:55:47 pm »
That`s my impression as well. Find him interesting to listen to. On the other hand, Danny Murphy- I don`t think I`ve ever listened to a guy I`ve had as different opinions on basically everything. Whenever he says something, I find myself thinking the exact opposite. I think his opinions are constantly shit and on some level I`m quietly impressed how prolific he is.
« Reply #12151 on: November 26, 2021, 09:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on November 26, 2021, 08:44:50 pm
What are people`s thougts on Simon Jordan? I would maybe expect that some people dislike him for some reasons, but I`ve liked him when I`ve heard him make arguments for different things.
I dont listen to talk sport , or any radio for matter, all that much , but as far as I remember he is the only one that actually has any kind of intelligent, independent thought on there.
Quote from: Zeb on November 25, 2021, 08:17:19 pm
The recommendation is that the replacement for the 'fit and proper owner' test be reviewed every three years. This would happen with existing owners as well as future ones.
Hopefully it is all leading to Atleast curtailing what these cheating sportswashers can get away with. I saw today that aswell as the PL extending the ban on related sponsorships they are also looking at banning players being paid by other clubs, which is part of what Man City do through the City Sportswashing Group clubs.
« Reply #12153 on: November 26, 2021, 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 26, 2021, 09:34:46 pm
I dont listen to talk sport , or any radio for matter, all that much , but as far as I remember he is the only one that actually has any kind of intelligent, independent thought on there.

I like simon jordan, I don't agree with everything he says but his opinion is usually based on evidence or experience, doesn't go along with the usual cliches that the rest of the station do
Quote from: cissesbeard on November 26, 2021, 09:44:49 pm
I like simon jordan, I don't agree with everything he says but his opinion is usually based on evidence or experience, doesn't go along with the usual cliches that the rest of the station do
Exactly. He actually backs up his opinions with intelligent reasoning, not like the constant conveyor line of brainless morons they have on there.
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2021, 09:30:50 pm
In theory the FA's golden share in the Premier league should have prevented a ESL anyway. The big difference with a regulator backed by parliament would be that in theory it could refuse to license Clubs that joined an ESL.

Refuse to license clubs so they can no longer play in England? 
« Reply #12156 on: November 27, 2021, 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on November 25, 2021, 08:07:11 pm
If this regulator does stop further purchasing of clubs by countries, doesnt that just help the current state owned clubs? Meaning no other clubs can ever compete with them financially? If it is the case that they would stop any future purchases then surely something has to be done about the current state owned clubs too?

Quote from: Zeb on November 25, 2021, 08:17:19 pm
The recommendation is that the replacement for the 'fit and proper owner' test be reviewed every three years. This would happen with existing owners as well as future ones.

Bolded bit - does sound good but even if the will was there, surely there's no body powerful enough to go up against the people that just bought Newcastle, so you'd think the proposed test would just wave through the ownership of the current/established oil clubs.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Progress?

Quote
Liverpool fans close to 'ground-breaking' FSG deal that could change football
Liverpool fans group Spirit of Shankly and club owners FSG have reached a landmark agreement

Any future involvement of Liverpool in another version of the European Super League would have to have the agreement of supporters after a 'ground-breaking' deal was reached with club owners Fenway Sports Group.

Spirit of Shankly, the recognised Liverpool supporters union, had a motion passed at their AGM on Saturday morning that recommended the approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to gain consent from fans should they ever wish to embark on another ESL plot or make moves to take the club away from Anfield.

SOS met with FSG local representatives including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in May, weeks after the Reds had played a significant role in the failed attempt to launch a breakaway league with 11 other of Europe's biggest clubs, a move that mobilised fans to display their opposition to the proposals.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-fsg-deal-football-22295833
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

« Reply #12158 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm »
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1497263416301473792

Quote
The Super League proposal is returning this week. [@SamWallaceTel]
« Reply #12159 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
It made minimal sense for the PL teams then and it makes even less sense now. Less meaning no in this case. I'm guessing this will just be Juve, Barca and Real Madrid coming up with more ideas that would try to get them back to the top of the roost which should be a non-starter for PL teams.

Might be a bit early now that the next 3 years of TV deals have been secured but I'm actually somewhat surprised that feelers haven't been put out in regards to expanding the PL with a view to the future TV deals. In hindsight Project Big Picture was probably dead on arrival due to needing teams to vote to basically relegate themselves with the reduction to 18 teams. Going the opposite way and expanding it, getting buy-in from the FL by adding more teams there and then the continental teams could be pretty appealing. Probably too radical but you have to keep in mind the PL is competing for TV dollars with UEFA and FIFA to a degree so nothing would be all that surprising if history is anything to go by.
