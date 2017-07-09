It is claimed that the permanent membership of clubs will be removed from the new proposals, which would see a top division of 20 teams with a second tier which would also consist of 20 clubs.
Every team will be qualified through the result they acquire every year in their domestic leagues and these places will be distributed equitably, with a reduction in the number of games from the original proposals.
The report cites those on behalf of the Super League as claiming: "That is why we commit ourselves to the fact that the format of the proposed European Super League abolishes the concept of 'permanent members' and is open to the European clubs."
The Super League is also set to throw in extra sweeteners for fans as it claims that it will seek ways to provide financial help for fans to attend away matches.
The Super League is to be presented as an alternative to the Champions League, a new format of which will be introduced in 2024-2025 with a group stage comprising 36 clubs.