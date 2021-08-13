The clubs wouldnt have accepted any punishment if they didnt feel there was at least some legal standing. It never got tested as a. The fan pressure worked and b. The clubs didnt want to risk the cost (and potential punishment) of going down the legal route.
Id not pay too much attention to a Madrid based court backing a largely Madrid lead case.
https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2018/3/14/17117942/bayern-munich-eu-commission-isu-ruling-european-super-league-bundesliga-uefa-fifa-psg-mancity
Skating at their own speed: speed-skaters vs the ISU
It all began with a lawsuit brought against the International Skating Union (ISU) by two Dutch speed-skaters, Mark Tuitert and Niers Kersholt. In 2014, the two had wanted to take part in a race in Dubai organized by a South Korean firm called Icederby. The prize money at stake was massive compared to their normal winnings from ISU-sponsored events: a whopping $130,000 versus a measly 2,000 at ISU events.
As the governing body of speed-skating, however, ISU forbade the skaters to take part in the event, threatening them with potentially lifelong bans.
Now the EU Commission has ruled in favor of the plaintiffs: the court decided that prohibiting skaters from participating in outside competitions represents an abuse of the ISUs market dominance. The EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, ordered the ISU to abolish its disproportionately punitive sanctions for athletes who participate in non-ISU competitions.
Vestager concluded that threatening suspensions and bans served to protect [ISUs] own commercial interests and prevent others from setting up their own events. The change should open up new opportunities for athletes and competing organisers, to the benefit of all ice skating fans.