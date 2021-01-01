As Wenger pointed out, the Super League will accomplish precisely what the big Continental clubs and UEFA have wanted to do for a long time: destroy the EPL



Adding Ajax and Benfica to the mix won't change that outcome.



Will replacing Liverpool-Everton or Liverpool-City with Liverpool-Ajax and Liverpool-Benfica fixtures make the game better or more exciting to watch? Nope. The players will be even more tired and injury-prone than they are now.



It will, however, jack up ticket prices, and bring more money into the game. So the suits can rake in even more, and more players can make 20 or 30 million a year, instead of having to get by on a measly 10m + image rights.



Oh and there will be rules changes, with unlimited rotating substitutions, as in hockey or basketball, so that they can get the league season finished more quickly, to get started on the biennial World Cup, right before the expanded annual World Club Cup tournament in Dubai, wrapped up just in time for the next Super League season.



The brave new world! A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies . . .



