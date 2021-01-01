« previous next »
As Wenger pointed out, the Super League will accomplish precisely what the big Continental clubs and UEFA have wanted to do for a long time: destroy the EPL

Adding Ajax and Benfica to the mix won't change that outcome.

Will replacing Liverpool-Everton or Liverpool-City with Liverpool-Ajax and Liverpool-Benfica fixtures make the game better or more exciting to watch? Nope. The players will be even more tired and injury-prone than they are now.

It will, however, jack up ticket prices, and bring more money into the game. So the suits can rake in even more, and more players can make 20 or 30 million a year, instead of having to get by on a measly 10m + image rights.

Oh and there will be rules changes, with unlimited rotating substitutions, as in hockey or basketball, so that they can get the league season finished more quickly, to get started on the biennial World Cup, right before the expanded annual World Club Cup tournament in Dubai, wrapped up just in time for the next Super League season. 

The brave new world! A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies .     .     .

 
One of the problems with a Super League is dead games, or general lack of jeopardy. There's a limit to what people will pay to watch a general CL group game, even if it's Liverpool-Barcelona. A CL semi final between Liverpool-Barcelona and you can quadruple it.

We've just played a 38 game league season and yet again under Klopp, there was a lot riding on all 38 games, despite us being out of a title race effectively before the end of Jan. Take away the edge to games and you take away the interest. Whether you're expanding the CL group stages, or creating a Super League, you're just creating more dead games.

The interest in a competition is based on the prize at the end of it (a league title, CL place, European qualification, avoiding relegation, winning promotion, reaching the play offs) or in a cup competition winning it, or being in the mix until you get knocked out. Super League (or long winded CL groups) takes that edge away and the interest in it wouldn't sustain.
The Premier League is a part of the problem, not a part of the solution. Burnley having a bigger budget than Ajax or Benfica, just because they manage to survive every season in the same league with LFC and Man Utd, is a complete travesty ...
But Gary Neville thinks it's great that the PL can outspend everyone else.
...at the same time as lamenting greed in the game.
So EPL has to be destroyed so Ajax and Benfica can have a bigger budget than Burnley?

Maybe figure out a way to dismantle the MLB also, and all those big budgets, since they only play baseball in US, Japan and Dominican Republic. 

And F1? What a travesty .Most people in the world can't afford cars, and these people build million dollar cars, just to drive them round in circles, and then tear them down. Ban it.

If Ajax and Benfica are outraged at the size of their budget, let them figure out their own solution. Like playing in a bigger league, as Swansea and Monaco do.

