Why push for the big things, when you can have the small pleasures? Al, we both know what happened here
SoS are committed to a form of fan ownership, but it is all about baby steps and moving things in the right direction. What were you expecting Peter for SoS to walk in to the meeting and demand that FSG hand the club over to the fans.
SoS had a fan survey that resulted in the following.
The results
FOR 89%. Yes 89%. No 8%. Abstain 3%
Engage with FSG and demand SOS representation at board level in relation to issues that impact fans and the Anfield community
FOR 84%. Yes 84%. No 9%. Abstain 7%
Engage with FSG and demand a formal recognition agreement with SOS
FOR 88%. Yes 88%. No 7%. Abstain 5%
Engage with FSG for LFC to join with SOS and lead the reform agenda ahead of/in conjunction with the national fan led review
AGAINST 66%. Yes 17%. No 66%. Abstain 17%
No engagement and FSG out
SoS are just doing what their members asked.