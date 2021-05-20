What is wrong with all the members of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club voting on who will represent them on the Board? You know, like in real elections, with candidates, campaigns and everything? This way, it doesn't look pretty democratic ...



I think you are missing the point Peter. The Club and SoS are coming to a formal agreement which will give supporters vetos over certain things. It is far more than having fans on the supporters board. It is about protecting the club and above all the fans.This article from the Athletic explains the significance.Simon Hughes in the Athletic:There is an easy way to understand what the agreement between Liverpools supporters trust and the clubs board means in real terms.If John W Henry woke up in Boston one morning and decided it was necessary to change the sausage roll supplier on a match day at Anfield, he would still be able to go ahead and do it. If he decided, however, that he wanted to join a breakaway league then hed have to work his way through a system first, consulting those who hold a deeper, more localised relationship with the institution he owns.There will be breakers in place that have the potential to intercept any of his ideas. Supporters will have a greater influence than they ever have without holding the same level of responsibility or risk as the owners.Given that the new arrangement will be wrapped up in the articles of association that define the clubs existence, it will mean any future owner of Liverpool will inherit this relationship as part of their undertaking. If it is all signed off, this could be a groundbreaking day for English football at an elite level.A couple of weeks ago, the Spirit of Shankly group had asked for two seats on Liverpools board and ultimately, they have only negotiated for representation of one delegate at board level. It might seem they have not got exactly what they want but in reality, they have potentially obtained more than they ever asked for. By contractual law, Liverpools owners now have to consult them before taking the biggest decisions. If they do not, they could find themselves in a courtroom.This represents a power shift. It is not what has happened at Chelsea, where two fan board representatives are bound by confidentiality and restricted by company law which means that whatever thoughts they have, they ultimately have to cede to the clubs wishes.Considering where Liverpools owners and its supporters stood after the collapse of the Super League, this is a spectacular development. It is true that Liverpools supporter base has been less visible in their wrath compared to Arsenal and especially Manchester United over the last month. There have been no demonstrations outside Anfield. That, however, does not mean they have been any less active.The frustrations with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are real and in too many cases justified. Yet there is also an understanding that they have done more to develop the infrastructure at Liverpool than either the Glazers at United and Stanley Kroenke at Arsenal, owners that have barely done anything since their arrival and have merely sat on their asset. At Anfield, there are figures to negotiate with. The same cannot be said at Old Trafford or the Emirates.There had been a genuine belief that Liverpools owners could be persuaded of a better way because of their appointments on Merseyside, those who were cut out of discussions around the Super League. FSG, through Liverpools chief executive Billy Hogan, were warned at the start of their discussions that if talks did not amount to profound change then it was possible the scenes that caused the postponement of Liverpools game at United at the start of this month could be witnessed at Anfield. If this reaches a positive conclusion, it should reflect well on Hogan and enable him to avoid some of the mistakes of his predecessors.When each element of Liverpool pulls in the same direction, it can be an irresistible force but it does not take much to upset a fragile ecosystem. FSG must realise now that a clearer line of communication with fans can be beneficial if managed carefully, saving them time on projects and schemes destined never to get off the ground.They came to realise their reputation had hit rock bottom. There was arguably more outrage at their involvement in the ESL because more was expected of them. Reparation was given a priority status yet it is also safe to say they realised the benefits of being the first of the bad guys to turn the other way.The devil will always be in the detail but the signs are promising and there should be a wider spirit of optimism surrounding todays announcement. The new structure at Anfield has not been designed for the supporters but by them. The model is one that will surely encourage others to try and replicate in some recognisable form.