Not sure this is the best argument I've ever heard in favour of player wages



Anyway, it depends how good an accountant you've got and how much your club is willing to push paying you outside of a wage and in to image rights



Im not arguing for or against, I have no skin in this game.Im just highlighting that in a big picture analysis, the money saved to the individual from cheaper tickets or cheaper tv subscriptions resulting from a hypothetical wage cut could very well be more than eclipsed by the intangible loss of taxation income which trickles down to each individual in the form of intangibles.Ian is a trained accountant he can run the math on that if hes so bothered, but I suspect the taxation income is likely more.