Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on April 30, 2021, 04:21:39 pm
I find it quite ironic that this seasons outcome seems to be that a team who «overcame» FFP rules last season on a technicality might win the CL( Man City). Applauded by Skys pundits, Gary Lineker used them as an example of «this is why we need comptetion» during the game against PSG.


Meanwhile, FSG and John Henry who has run a club within its means,done good transfer siginings but kept it within FFP regulations, is in a position to not only lose out on a top four spot, but also used as an example of bad morals and whats wrong in football.

This is the narrative Sky is feeding and our fans go along with it.

Its ridiculous.

Well said
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11761 on: Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
Well said
It's embarrassing too, isn't it?

Imagine being UEFA and potentially having to hand over your biggest prize to a sportswash vehicle you banned and who are cheating in plain sight on a monumental scale.

It's all a bit like having to shake the hand of your wife's lover and wave them off as he whisks her away on holiday.

I know UEFA deserve little sympathy because they have long been a shambles, but it must really hurt them.

Even the PL. A 'club' they are investigating will soon lift their trophy for the third time in four seasons. There should be embarrassed faces within the PL.

Both competitions and organisations brought into disrepute by those lifting their prestigious trophies.
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 07:09:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm
Our viewing figures must be massive. I mean look at the size of our fanbase, and let's not forget that it seems most other fans tune it to watch our games too. Every Bitter from County Road to Colwyn Bay seem to tune in to all our games. They've probably all got an LFCTV subscription too. A lot of Mancs seem to watch our games too, even when their own team have a game at the same time.  :wave

Last season we averaged 1.7 million viewers in the UK for our games.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
I am surprised at how lightly all players have come out of this. They are the main beneficiaries by far from the commercialisation of football and fans. 70% of all clubs turnover are wages to players? And in addition all the sponsors deals etc.

I am not condoning the yanks and sheiks. They are all shit. But lets not pretend the players are the white knights.

Even more so by looking at some of our players after our loss against Real. Or Hazard after the loss to Chelsea. Probably been discussed in another thread.

But what I see are 22 multimillionaires laughing after the game in camaraderie. Whereas they should be fuming in my view. Their main concern is avoiding injuries, rather than giving it all for the shirt.

Without fans football is absolutely fuck all. Nobody is pushing the players on the field or holding them to account. No emotions.

Just fuck it all. To hell with the game they have stolen from me.

I still find joy in coaching my sons U11 team. Teaching them how to turn left or right, or some other small tricks.

Bur my own love  for the big game and professional football is more or less extinct.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
Quote from: SeanPenn on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
snip

I guess it depends on what you consider came first, the players demanding big money, or big money being in the game and players demanding their fair share?

If the latter, and I do think this is probably the case, then I don't actually have any problem with players getting the main cut from club's income. I'd rather that than it go to pay down debt, to owners, or to agents.

I'd also say it's a little unfair to say they don't give a shit. Look at our players over the previous two seasons to this one. They ran themselves into the ground chasing the CL and PL titles.

Now don't get me wrong, there are some players who likely don't give a shit and it's just a payday, but most want to win things and most do feel shite when they get beat.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm
Good point Craig. And I do agree with your second point.

But at  the moment I dont really give much care about what came first. And of course not all players are alike. But most of them I would say care less. Or at least give that impression.

I havent looked at our games since the ESL announcement. And the most annoying thing is that I dont feel the need or desire. I have never felt this way before. Even during the dark H&G days.

I guess I am just trying to find a way in this...


Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
Quote from: SeanPenn on Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm
Good point Craig. And I do agree with your second point.

But at  the moment I dont really give much care about what came first. And of course not all players are alike. But most of them I would say care less. Or at least give that impression.

I havent looked at our games since the ESL announcement. And the most annoying thing is that I dont feel the need or desire. I have never felt this way before. Even during the dark H&G days.

I guess I am just trying to find a way in this...

I always find myself rather conflicted when talking about the modern footballer.

When people around me who aren't really interested in football start criticising players' wages, I find myself defending the players. My argument there is that the sport pulls in utterly obscene amounts of money, and it's the players on the pitch that are the attraction. They are who we pay (live or on telly) to see. They are the stars. They are the performers. With that in mind, I believe that it's them who should reap rewards in line with the amount of money the game makes out of them. I'd rather see the players pocket the money than be paid comparative peanuts while fat cats in the boardrooms are rolling in it.

That said, when I think it through myself, I still feel that players are greedy. I think they've always got parasitic agents in their ears too, telling them how much more they can squeeze out of clubs in new contracts or via their next transfer. Basically, I think the entire sport is riddled with greed. Everyone is out for whatever they can get. Players are no different.

It's so bizarre. I know our Prime Minister is utter shite, but his salary in 2020 was £157,372. Now he (badly) runs a country, but look at how many footballers 'earn' that in a week.  I mean how on earth did it ever get to this? It's a race to oblivion that no player will ever complain about. I doubt we'll ever see any of them coming out against obscene salaries. For me, it's all part and parcel of the game selling its soul. It was always a business, but it still used to feel like it was primarily about the football. Now, it's all about the money.  The football trough is awash with it, so it's natural that everyone with a snout in there will want as much of it for themselves as they can get.

A fair few years ago I came to the conclusion that, on the whole, I loathed the modern footballer, even though I loved the game itself. Now, I'm not even sure I like the game anymore. It's a monumental greed-fest from top to bottom. Maybe I should go back to watching Marine or the kids playing on Buckley Hill.


EDIT:

I can't leave it there without calling out, once more, the likes of Abramovich and Abu Dhabi. They deliberately inflate everything. They can pay a player a million quid a week if they want, and that means that other clubs have to go very big on wages to have a hope of competing. Ironic, given Guardiola's comments about ''competition being good'' because this tactic is very deliberate and designed to kill competition. You can literally bankrupt your competition if they try to match you.

Particularly in the modern world, the snouts will almost always seek out the deepest trough. VvD is something of an exception there, as he preferred prestige and heritage (as well as a still handsome salary) over a sportswash. Such principles are thin on the ground these days, though.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11767 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm
Most players come from low to middle class backgrounds and their prime earning years are at best an 8-10 year window after which most will have to start completely over in their life.  Anyone saying the players are the issue is a hater and needs to look themselves in the mirror.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11768 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm
Most players come from low to middle class backgrounds and their prime earning years are at best an 8-10 year window after which most will have to start completely over in their life.  Anyone saying the players are the issue is a hater and needs to look themselves in the mirror.
Players aren't the issue, but they are part of the overall issue.

I really do not buy the 'short earning potential' argument in the modern top flight. Many could retire for life on a few months salary. They are paid the equivalent of a lottery win each month.

The size of player wages are symptomatic of the sickness in the overall system.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Players aren't the issue, but they are part of the overall issue.

I really do not buy the 'short earning potential' argument in the modern top flight. Many could retire for life on a few months salary. They are paid the equivalent of a lottery win each month.

The size of player wages are symptomatic of the sickness in the overall system.

Modern top flight being the PL and a handful of clubs around Europe?  For 90% of players in the world who choose this as a profession what youre saying is not true.   And for that top 1% or .01% of earners the players didnt negotiate the TV contracts or ticket prices or club sale values but should surely get to share in that.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
Modern top flight being the PL and a handful of clubs around Europe?  For 90% of players in the world who choose this as a profession what youre saying is not true.   And for that top 1% or .01% of earners the players didnt negotiate the TV contracts or ticket prices or club sale values but should surely get to share in that.

In the context of the thread, yes, I'm talking about the PL and those clubs who would have been part of any ESL. That's where the overwhelming majority of the money is, and where it tends to stay.

I know what I said doesn't apply to a very high percentage of professional footballers, but I did stress ''the modern top flight'' in my post. That being the PL.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
In the context of the thread, yes, I'm talking about the PL and those clubs who would have been part of any ESL. That's where the overwhelming majority of the money is, and where it tends to stay.

Don't forget the agents as well.

I've made the same comment about players wages and received the same 'hater' call. Not sure what it means.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11772 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Don't forget the agents as well.

I've made the same comment about players wages and received the same 'hater' call. Not sure what it means.

It means youre going against your own people.  Maybe austerity has rotted all of your brains but arguing for a more progressive tax structure would be a better service here,  not basically handing money back to the owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11773 on: Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
It means youre going against your own people.  Maybe austerity has rotted all of your brains but arguing for a more progressive tax structure would be a better service here,  not basically handing money back to the owners.
Sorry Dave, that's ridiculous. I'm not going against my ''own people'' at all.

I've already stated that it's the players who are the stars and should get the rewards that brings. Personally, I don't have 'a people'. I just take as I find with people and situations and say what I see. If I think something is wrong, I'll say it whether the person concerned is like me or not. Whether they come from my neck of the woods or not either.

How the money the game makes is distributed within the game is deeply flawed. I think every football fan would agree with that. We have a so-called pyramid, but those at the top are too rich and those futher down are too poor, yet the game as a whole is awash with cash. This points to there being a fair bit wrong with the balance of the entire structure. Endlessly spiralling player wages are just one symptom of the wider issue in the game of how money is distributed within it.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11774 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
It means youre going against your own people.  Maybe austerity has rotted all of your brains but arguing for a more progressive tax structure would be a better service here,  not basically handing money back to the owners.

Why didn't you mention a more progressive tax system (which would lead to highly paid players paying more tax) than refer to 'haters'.

Hate what? Players or the vast sums of money which have flooded the top echelons of the game?

And I know that a high proportion of players don't earn a huge wage in a short career but if you look at the Transfer Thread posters are concerned that we may not be able to pay Sancho £300'00 a week.

I doubt if anyone playing for Chester, Tranmere or Marine will earn that, probably in their career.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11775 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Don't forget the agents as well.

I've made the same comment about players wages and received the same 'hater' call. Not sure what it means.
Yes, I touched on agents in the bigger post a bit further up, although more in the context of how they drive the demands players have. They are a plague all of their own though. Absolute leeches.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11776 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
The more progressive tax system that they would avoid by funnelling money through their companies or through image rights deals etc.

Most footballers may once upon a time been just like us but they aren't anymore. No point kidding yourself there.

You keep saying money going back to the owners, no one is advocating that, we're asking for money to go back to the supporters.

If you're against that, or belittle the possibility of it happening well then you're just a hater.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11777 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
I genuinely don't like criticising anyone posting on RAWK but, Dave, you seem to be attacking straw men here, because we are not saying what you seem to be suggesting we are saying. Also, ''haters'' is a bit strong, as well as highly inaccurate.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11778 on: Today at 12:02:54 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Sorry Dave, that's ridiculous. I'm not going against my ''own people'' at all.

I've already stated that it's the players who are the stars and should get the rewards that brings. Personally, I don't have 'a people'. I just take as I find with people and situations and say what I see. If I think something is wrong, I'll say it whether the person concerned is like me or not. Whether they come from my neck of the woods or not either.

How the money the game makes is distributed within the game is deeply flawed. I think every football fan would agree with that. We have a so-called pyramid, but those at the top are too rich and those futher down are too poor, yet the game as a whole is awash with cash. This points to there being a fair bit wrong with the balance of the entire structure. Endlessly spiralling player wages are just one symptom of the wider issue in the game of how money is distributed within it.

Is there any other line of work where you would make this argument?  The Barristers that went to Eton or whatever elite school due to money that make millions a year or have political connections?  What about the bankers that line their pockets due to others greed?  They making too much?   The game is a business, has been forever and even doubly so since 1992.  These are jobs, they pay whatever the market says they are worth.  If you think too much is going to the top then you make that money work for the people lower down by taking more of it from them.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Why didn't you mention a more progressive tax system (which would lead to highly paid players paying more tax) than refer to 'haters'.

Hate what? Players or the vast sums of money which have flooded the top echelons of the game?

And I know that a high proportion of players don't earn a huge wage in a short career but if you look at the Transfer Thread posters are concerned that we may not be able to pay Sancho £300'00 a week.

I doubt if anyone playing for Chester, Tranmere or Marine will earn that, probably in their career.

I just don't like generally any restrictions on labor's ability to make money.

If Sancho can get £300k a week why shouldn't he?

Haters is just American slang for those hating on what others like them have.

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
The more progressive tax system that they would avoid by funnelling money through their companies or through image rights deals etc.

Most footballers may once upon a time been just like us but they aren't anymore. No point kidding yourself there.

You keep saying money going back to the owners, no one is advocating that, we're asking for money to go back to the supporters.

If you're against that, or belittle the possibility of it happening well then you're just a hater.

This sounds like an issue in tax collection and not in taxes.  Against fans paying less?  No, I'd love for everything to be in my price range which is as low as possible.  With that said imagining some utopia where the money is given back to the fans isn't realistic.  What's realistic is more wealth sharing between clubs/players and then maybe that makes it cheaper on an individual club basis for fans.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
I genuinely don't like criticising anyone posting on RAWK but, Dave, you seem to be attacking straw men here, because we are not saying what you seem to be suggesting we are saying. Also, ''haters'' is a bit strong, as well as highly inaccurate.

Nothing wrong with having differences of opinion, part of life. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11779 on: Today at 12:14:08 am
For me players are just trying to get as big of a slice of the cake as they can but they do not decide how big the cake is. That is for the club owners and the broadcasters.

And I'd say that is fair enough, if anyone ought to be paid it should be the actual blokes that are out there doing it, not some fat bastard in a board room somewhere.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11780 on: Today at 12:19:33 am
I don't begrudge them their money because they're playing at the top of the most watched sport on the planet.That being said,it wouldn't take much of a percentage cut and the Clubs could drop tickets back down to £20,they won't but they should & could.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11781 on: Today at 12:24:44 am
players are elite sportspeople at the top of their game, which happens to be the worlds favourite team game.

owners, agents, broadcasters etc are not at the top of their game, nor are they interesting, nor are they the reason anyone (should) care about the sport.

at least players do something positive for the sport, they're about the lowest on the list of targets of types of people involved in football that should be railed against
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11782 on: Today at 12:28:28 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:02:54 am
Is there any other line of work where you would make this argument?  The Barristers that went to Eton or whatever elite school due to money that make millions a year or have political connections?  What about the bankers that line their pockets due to others greed?  They making too much?   The game is a business, has been forever and even doubly so since 1992.  These are jobs, they pay whatever the market says they are worth.  If you think too much is going to the top then you make that money work for the people lower down by taking more of it from them.
You can compare those lines of work to football if you like, but it's not a good comparison to make.

Football is supposedly operating with different ethics, where it is considered to be a 'pyramid' that goes from the pinnacle of the PL all the way down to grass roots football. A sort of cohesive system where the wealth at the top filters down and keeps the system as a whole healthy. Now I know that's a rather ham-fisted way of describing it, but I'm sure you get what I mean. I really don't think bankers and barristers work to those kinds of principles.

Regarding your other points. Calling people 'haters' may be American slang, but we aren't in America. You are still way off the mark if that's what 'haters' means to you. If you are suggesting the likes of myself and Howard are 'hating' on footballers with vast wealth who you also assume are from the same social class as us, then that's as insulting as it is inaccurate.

Your last point? Well yes, differences of opinion are normal and welcome. Although I prefer to be criticised for what I am actually saying, rather than for something I'm not saying at all.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11783 on: Today at 12:31:32 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:14:08 am
For me players are just trying to get as big of a slice of the cake as they can but they do not decide how big the cake is. That is for the club owners and the broadcasters.

And I'd say that is fair enough, if anyone ought to be paid it should be the actual blokes that are out there doing it, not some fat bastard in a board room somewhere.

Strangely enough, that's what I stated clearly in my larger post further up, but Dave somehow still found a straw man to attack.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11784 on: Today at 01:12:23 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:28:28 am
You can compare those lines of work to football if you like, but it's not a good comparison to make.

Football is supposedly operating with different ethics, where it is considered to be a 'pyramid' that goes from the pinnacle of the PL all the way down to grass roots football. A sort of cohesive system where the wealth at the top filters down and keeps the system as a whole healthy. Now I know that's a rather ham-fisted way of describing it, but I'm sure you get what I mean. I really don't think bankers and barristers work to those kinds of principles.

Regarding your other points. Calling people 'haters' may be American slang, but we aren't in America. You are still way off the mark if that's what 'haters' means to you. If you are suggesting the likes of myself and Howard are 'hating' on footballers with vast wealth who you also assume are from the same social class as us, then that's as insulting as it is inaccurate.

Your last point? Well yes, differences of opinion are normal and welcome. Although I prefer to be criticised for what I am actually saying, rather than for something I'm not saying at all.

Football doesn't work to those principles either and generally you all cheered it on up until it become something you didn't like or otherwise still do.  So yes it is an apt comparisons as labor is labor, capital is capital.  That's the only comparison that matters.  What other labor market are you arguing these same arguments?  Please give me one.

LFC has fans all over the world. I've seen posters here state the were from Asia, Germany, France, Finland, etc etc and I don't think anybody would begrudge them their use of the language.  While my first language is English it is not UK English but why should that be any different?  I'm being upfront with that and also being general with my thoughts and if it comes off as specific to you then my apologies.  That said if you disagree that saying people that come generally from the same economic background as yourself should be restricted in what they can make in their line of work then I'll never agree with you regardless of what you want to call it.

And to me that's what you are actually saying.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11785 on: Today at 01:18:57 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:32 am
Strangely enough, that's what I stated clearly in my larger post further up, but Dave somehow still found a straw man to attack.

If you go back and look I didn't quote you in my first post but just said my comments generally.  You then quoted me in response.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11786 on: Today at 03:01:19 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:12:23 am
Football doesn't work to those principles either and generally you all cheered it on up until it become something you didn't like or otherwise still do. So yes it is an apt comparisons as labor is labor, capital is capital.  That's the only comparison that matters.  What other labor market are you arguing these same arguments?  Please give me one.

LFC has fans all over the world. I've seen posters here state the were from Asia, Germany, France, Finland, etc etc and I don't think anybody would begrudge them their use of the language.  While my first language is English it is not UK English but why should that be any different?  I'm being upfront with that and also being general with my thoughts and if it comes off as specific to you then my apologies.  That said if you disagree that saying people that come generally from the same economic background as yourself should be restricted in what they can make in their line of work then I'll never agree with you regardless of what you want to call it.

And to me that's what you are actually saying.

No, I'm not saying that at all.

There is two ways of looking at it though. My general take is that I don't believe anyone should be restricted in what they can earn from their line of work, regardless of their social background. Social/economic background doesn't even come into it for me. If it's on offer and it's the going rate, fair dos.

Thing is though, in any business you have to take into account sustainability. In a business that operates as a cohesive system I'd suggest there has to be balance. If the few at the top have all the wealth and the rest are just about keeping their noses above water, something is clearly unbalanced and wrong. We see this in wider society, and it's really an ugly sight as well as deeply damaging. With this in mind, and in the context of football, many people believe in the idea of a wage cap. In fact, plenty see it as necessary in order to save the game from eventual implosion. Now I don't know on that one. I'm clearly no business person and I certainly don't pretend to have the answers, but a wage cap is something some believe is necessary. I may be wrong on this, but didn't FSG (or NESV as they were then) in favour of such a cap when they purchased LFC?

So, I find myself slightly conflicted. No, I don't feel people should be limited in what they can earn, but at the same time, if those earnings are so out of proportion that they damage the structure of the business and the system the business works in, then maybe it needs to be reined in. I mean top footballers don't just have their club wage either. They also have numerous sponsorship deals elsewhere where they can fill their boots too. No problem with that. Thing is though, if you look at a club like Everton. The overwhelming majority of what the club brings in goes just on player wages. Without their dodgy dealing, they'd probably go under.

Also, to be fair, an awful lot of us didn't cheer on the rampant commercialisation of football at all. A lot of the lads I used to go to the match with binned it off once it started going that way. Many lamented rather than cheered it all on.

Your use of language? An insult is an insult in any language. It just came over as insulting because a 'hater' is something I know I'm not. No real worries though. Some of us got called 'Tories' on here the other day for disagreeing with violent assault and criminal damage and, on here, 'Tory' is one of the biggest insults and character slurs you can offer someone.  :)

Anyway, the problems with the game are numerous and complex. A machine with many cogs. I'm going to park this one here for now. We see things a bit differently, but that's life, as they say.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11787 on: Today at 03:01:39 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:18:57 am
If you go back and look I didn't quote you in my first post but just said my comments generally.  You then quoted me in response.
Fair enough, Dave.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11788 on: Today at 05:53:59 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm

You keep saying money going back to the owners, no one is advocating that, we're asking for money to go back to the supporters.

If you're against that, or belittle the possibility of it happening well then you're just a hater.

How? I can only really think of this manifesting itself as lower ticket prices. I dont have a particular problem with that, but that is only going to benefit a tiny number of fans. I have absolutely no chance of getting a ticket because Anfield is always sold out. Liverpool games are almost always oversubscribed. Its part of being a big club.

I am all for measures to help improve / maintain the atmosphere and of that means cheap tickets for young locals then thats fine by me.

Generally speaking however, if the supporters want some money back from the game then the easy solution is to simply not spend it on merchandise and Sky Sports subscriptions in the first place.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11789 on: Today at 06:38:48 am
It doesnt have to be a binary thing between players or owners getting the rewards.

What many people are questioning is why the cake needs to be so big in the first place. Especially when increased revenue is  typically swallowed up by higher player and agent costs.

Look at the accounts of PL clubs that dont play in Europe. Even Newcastle, a one club city will struggle to make £25m per year match day income and the same in commercial, yet post total revenues of around £200m. Theres plenty of other examples too,.

Look at the championship. Most clubs without parachute payments post revenue of around 20-25m and spend over 100% on wages. Look at both examples, take a mid point and work out sustainable wages from that, and even then its on the generous side.

Ive seen it all now, with people arguing about the poor players. Saying players are grossly overpaid is not being a hater, how old are you Dave by the way? Its a statement of fact. Wages are sky high because revenues are artificially inflated by TV deals, both in size and distribution. How else could clubs with natural earnings potential of between 20 and 50 million be paying in some cases average players £4m plus per year?

Theres players picking up millions per year, for 38 games work, theres no domestic cups for these heroes, they get rested for them. Europe? Dont be silly, its all about keeping the place at the table, doing just enough. They add little to the product, but they pick up wages that nurses, doctors, scientists, people that run businesses, let alone people in more normal jobs can only dream of. In the seventies and 80s, lads of equivalent ability were doing normal jobs after retiring. This lot are set for life, but we have people defending it.

Its fucking obscene, and a huge part of the problem. The cake is artificially large to begin with.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11790 on: Today at 06:44:04 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:19 am
No, I'm not saying that at all.

There is two ways of looking at it though. My general take is that I don't believe anyone should be restricted in what they can earn from their line of work, regardless of their social background. Social/economic background doesn't even come into it for me. If it's on offer and it's the going rate, fair dos.

Thing is though, in any business you have to take into account sustainability. In a business that operates as a cohesive system I'd suggest there has to be balance. If the few at the top have all the wealth and the rest are just about keeping their noses above water, something is clearly unbalanced and wrong. We see this in wider society, and it's really an ugly sight as well as deeply damaging. With this in mind, and in the context of football, many people believe in the idea of a wage cap. In fact, plenty see it as necessary in order to save the game from eventual implosion. Now I don't know on that one. I'm clearly no business person and I certainly don't pretend to have the answers, but a wage cap is something some believe is necessary. I may be wrong on this, but didn't FSG (or NESV as they were then) in favour of such a cap when they purchased LFC?

So, I find myself slightly conflicted. No, I don't feel people should be limited in what they can earn, but at the same time, if those earnings are so out of proportion that they damage the structure of the business and the system the business works in, then maybe it needs to be reined in. I mean top footballers don't just have their club wage either. They also have numerous sponsorship deals elsewhere where they can fill their boots too. No problem with that. Thing is though, if you look at a club like Everton. The overwhelming majority of what the club brings in goes just on player wages. Without their dodgy dealing, they'd probably go under.

Also, to be fair, an awful lot of us didn't cheer on the rampant commercialisation of football at all. A lot of the lads I used to go to the match with binned it off once it started going that way. Many lamented rather than cheered it all on.

Your use of language? An insult is an insult in any language. It just came over as insulting because a 'hater' is something I know I'm not. No real worries though. Some of us got called 'Tories' on here the other day for disagreeing with violent assault and criminal damage and, on here, 'Tory' is one of the biggest insults and character slurs you can offer someone.  :)

Anyway, the problems with the game are numerous and complex. A machine with many cogs. I'm going to park this one here for now. We see things a bit differently, but that's life, as they say.

You didn't respond to my question but I will respond to yours.  In my lifetime here in the US sports wage caps have been used to save owners from themselves, not to help the fan.  Labor is guaranteed in the best case (NBA) 51% of revenue which means it's well within the means of the league and not as you are stating.  In fact all it's done is insure all teams are profitable and has probably done more to lead to a valuation bubble in all sports than anything else.  It's also why the thought of new owners at most of these teams are laughable as these valuations are so high that nobody but filthy rich assholes can afford them.

You're also bringing yours or your friends perspective when again I'm talking in general since I'd have no way to accurately describe you or them.  The formation of the PL was an acceptance of the sport as "big business".  I've read or seen nothing that didn't indicate this wasn't generally wanted by the average fan and is now resulting in the overall dominance of the PL of European soccer.  Is that not accurate?  Here we are in big business and shit sucks, guess maybe they shouldn't have done that?

As far as being insulted.  While it's not and wasn't my intention to insult anybody directly I won't apologize for stating that I cannot agree with anybody that thinks there should be any restrictions on labors income as it's a form of class warfare and should be rightly mocked.
