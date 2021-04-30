Good point Craig. And I do agree with your second point.



But at the moment I dont really give much care about what came first. And of course not all players are alike. But most of them I would say care less. Or at least give that impression.



I havent looked at our games since the ESL announcement. And the most annoying thing is that I dont feel the need or desire. I have never felt this way before. Even during the dark H&G days.



I guess I am just trying to find a way in this...



I always find myself rather conflicted when talking about the modern footballer.When people around me who aren't really interested in football start criticising players' wages, I find myself defending the players. My argument there is that the sport pulls in utterly obscene amounts of money, and it's the players on the pitch that are the attraction. They are who we pay (live or on telly) to see. They are the stars. They are the performers. With that in mind, I believe that it's them who should reap rewards in line with the amount of money the game makes out of them. I'd rather see the players pocket the money than be paid comparative peanuts while fat cats in the boardrooms are rolling in it.That said, when I think it through myself, I still feel that players are greedy. I think they've always got parasitic agents in their ears too, telling them how much more they can squeeze out of clubs in new contracts or via their next transfer. Basically, I think the entire sport is riddled with greed. Everyone is out for whatever they can get. Players are no different.It's so bizarre. I know our Prime Minister is utter shite, but his salary in 2020 was £157,372. Now he (badly) runs a country, but look at how many footballers 'earn' that in a week. I mean how on earth did it ever get to this? It's a race to oblivion that no player will ever complain about. I doubt we'll ever see any of them coming out against obscene salaries. For me, it's all part and parcel of the game selling its soul. It was always a business, but it still used to feel like it was primarily about the football. Now, it's all about the money. The football trough is awash with it, so it's natural that everyone with a snout in there will want as much of it for themselves as they can get.A fair few years ago I came to the conclusion that, on the whole, I loathed the modern footballer, even though I loved the game itself. Now, I'm not even sure I like the game anymore. It's a monumental greed-fest from top to bottom. Maybe I should go back to watching Marine or the kids playing on Buckley Hill.EDIT:I can't leave it there without calling out, once more, the likes of Abramovich and Abu Dhabi. They deliberately inflate everything. They can pay a player a million quid a week if they want, and that means that other clubs have to go very big on wages to have a hope of competing. Ironic, given Guardiola's comments about ''competition being good'' because this tactic is very deliberate and designed to kill competition. You can literally bankrupt your competition if they try to match you.Particularly in the modern world, the snouts will almost always seek out the deepest trough. VvD is something of an exception there, as he preferred prestige and heritage (as well as a still handsome salary) over a sportswash. Such principles are thin on the ground these days, though.