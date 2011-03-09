The extra revenue they are all chasing has to dry up at some stage. Weren't we told people are losing interest in football anyway?



You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend



Although I think Craig is correct in that football will continue in some form or another regardless, I also agree with you too.Football / big business are incredibly greedy things. They have insatiable appetite and act like a plague of locusts. Rather than looking to cultivate a sustainable crop, they would rather strip it bare then move on somewhere else in order to strip that bare too.I think those who are pulling the strings in and around the game are realising that the ''legacy fan'' has been virtually abused to death now. S/he is reaching bled-dry status. When one market reaches saturation point, or has been killed off, new markets need to be opened so the exploitation can continue. Enter the ''future fan''.It sort of puts me in mind of the tobacco industry. They killed millions of people before their product was eventually outed for what it is and became pretty much socially unacceptable. They then deliberately targeted less developed parts of the world in order to hook new markets to their slow-suicide products. This just shows how deeply unprincipled and uncaring big business is. Human beings are simply an exploitable resource to them. It's the same with football now it's big business worth billions. The market (you and I) will always be abused and bled dry, and when we've had enough and move on, they will have already identified and hooked in a new crop to replace us so they can continue the exploitation. Courting the 'future fan' is all part of them replacing the old exploitable resource with another.This will continue so long as they have a product and they can hook enough new people into it. We 'legacy fans' are, to them, a used dish cloth. We've been wrung pretty much dry of our love for the game and bled dry financially by TV packages, match tickets, expensive merch etc... For many of us, the 'bubble' as we knew it has already burst. That's probably why fresh markets are looking so attractive to those billionaires who want to make even more billions from us. Football sold its soul to capitalism, and this is capitalism in all its gory and unsavoury action.