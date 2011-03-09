« previous next »
Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League

Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11680 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Which is why its mad how people keep banging on about the ESL being the savior and how we needed it to compete. The argument fell down when they invited City and Chelsea.

Didn't the ESL include cost controls in the league verbiage?  Not that it matters now but there was trade offs being made.
a treeless whopper

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11681 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:14 pm
Didn't the ESL include cost controls in the league verbiage?  Not that it matters now but there was trade offs being made.

Cost controls based on their income. We don't even know how City would have fiddled that particularly control.

There were aspects of the ESL I liked and I wasn't totally against it but I just find how people try to claim that we were justified in going after it and how City's success confirms that a bit mad.
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11682 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:20:30 pm
Cost controls based on their income. We don't even know how City would have fiddled that particularly control.

There were aspects of the ESL I liked and I wasn't totally against it but I just find how people try to claim that we were justified in going after it and how City's success confirms that a bit mad.

I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.
a treeless whopper

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11683 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.

Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11684 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:09 pm
Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.

Because it accomplishes their ultimate goals of ownership?  If they could accomplish that without spending a dime do you think they would keep spending anyway?  Just because they're trying to buy power and legal acceptance doesn't mean they wouldn't take it if it were free.
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11685 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:09 pm
Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.

I mean if they're sports washing then they need to be at the top table, they couldn't really afford not to be in it. And it would just be a culmination of their spending - they've got themselves from relative minnows to the top table and now have the "normal" revenues to be able to spend with them.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11686 on: Today at 05:41:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:04:05 pm
If your solution is then paying players less so that the fans pay less, sure.  We all know that wouldn't happen though.

Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11687 on: Today at 05:43:23 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I highly doubt the other clubs forming this didn't have something quite set in stone to stop their spending, and to better police it, given how much of an issue it has been for the "established" clubs.

I'm not so sure. They couldn't even organise an acceptable website. They couldn't even organise a league that lasted more than 4 or 5 days.

People give these too much credit.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11688 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.

People have been saying the bubble is going to burst for 30 years, probably even longer.
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11689 on: Today at 05:46:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Of course that's the solution. Pay the agents less too, pay the likes of Carragher and Neville less too. Pay Aleksandr Ceferin less too. Eventually the bubble is going to burst and they'll all be paid less anyway, at least they still have the chance to sort it out themselves, for now.

Why will it?

I mean it's just like any other industry in that it'll continue. It may stop growing at the rate it has, but it'll still be huge.


Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:43:23 pm
I'm not so sure. They couldn't even organise an acceptable website. They couldn't even organise a league that lasted more than 4 or 5 days.

People give these too much credit.

Possibly, but given I imagine it was one of their main concerns you'd imagine they'd have addressed it somewhat.
Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11690 on: Today at 05:57:24 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:31 pm
People have been saying the bubble is going to burst for 30 years, probably even longer.

That was before VAR came in, plus the chickens coming home to roost from all the billionaire takeovers the PL have welcomed.

Covid is a gamechanger as well. Things aren't going to be the same as they were before. It's going to be a new era (beyond football).
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11691 on: Today at 06:03:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:10:10 pm
Which is why its mad how people keep banging on about the ESL being the savior and how we needed it to compete. The argument fell down when they invited City and Chelsea.

Errrrm, no it doesn't - and that goes to PeterTheRed's point too.  Said it several times, within the structure of the ESL there would have been no ties to Sky and UEFA and their controls over TV money.  Liverpool and United global fanbases piss all over City and Chelsea so when each of the true giants of football offer up their own PPV packages they bridge the gap to the oilers - especially as they would have put in place more rigid FFP, Salary cap regulations at the same time.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11692 on: Today at 06:04:15 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:46:16 pm
Why will it?

I mean it's just like any other industry in that it'll continue. It may stop growing at the rate it has, but it'll still be huge.


Possibly, but given I imagine it was one of their main concerns you'd imagine they'd have addressed it somewhat.

The extra revenue they are all chasing has to dry up at some stage. Weren't we told people are losing interest in football anyway?

You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend  ;D
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11693 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:04:15 pm
You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend  ;D

haha, true. I imagine they hoped they'd get all their ducks in order before it was leaked.
Alan_X

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11694 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on April 30, 2021, 04:21:39 pm
I find it quite ironic that this seasons outcome seems to be that a team who «overcame» FFP rules last season on a technicality might win the CL( Man City). Applauded by Skys pundits, Gary Lineker used them as an example of «this is why we need comptetion» during the game against PSG.


Meanwhile, FSG and John Henry who has run a club within its means,done good transfer siginings but kept it within FFP regulations, is in a position to not only lose out on a top four spot, but also used as an example of bad morals and whats wrong in football.

This is the narrative Sky is feeding and our fans go along with it.

Its ridiculous.

Spot on...
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11695 on: Today at 06:11:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:40:46 pm
I mean if they're sports washing then they need to be at the top table, they couldn't really afford not to be in it. And it would just be a culmination of their spending - they've got themselves from relative minnows to the top table and now have the "normal" revenues to be able to spend with them.
I think that's definitely why they signed up. They are currently sportswashing at the top table, but if that top table changes location, they would feel compelled to follow it. To do the sportswash well, they need the biggest shop window to display it in.

As it happens, they win if they join, and they win if they opt out quickly once they test the groundswell of public opinion. By opting in, if the ESL takes off, they have a place at the top table where no doubt they'd find some way of fiddling the books there too. If it looks like it won't take off, they pull out quickly and, by default, appear to be the saviours of football. To be fair, I think they and Abramovich played a blinder there. Pure sportswashing in glorious plain sight. The real villians come out looking like heroes, and the gullible are taken in, hook, line, sinker, rod, fisherman and boat. Classic, classic stuff by Abu Dhabi and the oligarch.
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11696 on: Today at 06:12:40 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Spot on...

It is but it might help if our PR was a bit better. Hopefully it might improve when there is fan representation at board meetings. Maybe then we will have less PR gaffes.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11697 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm
If you think anyone with half a brain is following a narrative from SKY you're deluded. No one with half a brain is holding up Man City's owners as some shining light.

People have been saying this for a week or two now, saying it over and over again doesn't make it any more true.
Alan_X

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11698 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:29:09 pm
Why would you sign up to it if you are City and Chelsea? There were a lot of sides not actually confirmed as signed up at that point.

Chelsea and City are the wannabe rich kids. When they saw it happening they jumped on board because they knew that winning a European competition without Real Madrid, Liverpool, United, Barcelona etc would be meaningless. 
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11699 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:13:28 pm
If you think anyone with half a brain is following a narrative from SKY you're deluded. No one with half a brain is holding up Man City's owners as some shining light.

People have been saying this for a week or two now, saying it over and over again doesn't make it any more true.

Plenty are bigging up Neville though. Less on here, but shit loads on social media.
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11700 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:15:02 pm
Plenty are bigging up Neville though. Less on here, but shit loads on social media.

I think that is more an indictment on social media though Craig.
Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11701 on: Today at 06:18:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:16:04 pm
I think that is more an indictment on social media though Craig.

They're still being driven by the narrative they mostly take their football knowledge from... i.e. Sky & their pundits.

It's not just social media, similar comments talking about Neville being some voice of the people are all over the show.
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11702 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:18:29 pm
They're still being driven by the narrative they mostly take their football knowledge from... i.e. Sky & their pundits.

It's not just social media, similar comments talking about Neville being some voice of the people are all over the show.

That is why I suggested a complaint to Ofcom about Neville's incitement of a riot.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11703 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm
Abu Dhabi sportswash their crimes against humanity through use of Man City, Sky are doing the same about their escalation of money and greed taking over the game through Gary Neville and all the others that feed from their trough.

Gary Neville is a c*nt.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11704 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:04:15 pm
The extra revenue they are all chasing has to dry up at some stage. Weren't we told people are losing interest in football anyway?

You'd think their biggest concern would have been the league lasting more than a long weekend  ;D
Although I think Craig is correct in that football will continue in some form or another regardless, I also agree with you too.

Football / big business are incredibly greedy things. They have insatiable appetite and act like a plague of locusts. Rather than looking to cultivate a sustainable crop, they would rather strip it bare then move on somewhere else in order to strip that bare too.

I think those who are pulling the strings in and around the game are realising that the ''legacy fan'' has been virtually abused to death now. S/he is reaching bled-dry status. When one market reaches saturation point, or has been killed off, new markets need to be opened so the exploitation can continue. Enter the ''future fan''.

It sort of puts me in mind of the tobacco industry. They killed millions of people before their product was eventually outed for what it is and became pretty much socially unacceptable. They then deliberately targeted less developed parts of the world in order to hook new markets to their slow-suicide products. This just shows how deeply unprincipled and uncaring big business is. Human beings are simply an exploitable resource to them. It's the same with football now it's big business worth billions. The market (you and I) will always be abused and bled dry, and when we've had enough and move on, they will have already identified and hooked in a new crop to replace us so they can continue the exploitation. Courting the 'future fan' is all part of them replacing the old exploitable resource with another.

This will continue so long as they have a product and they can hook enough new people into it. We 'legacy fans' are, to them, a used dish cloth. We've been wrung pretty much dry of our love for the game and bled dry financially by TV packages, match tickets, expensive merch etc... For many of us, the 'bubble' as we knew it has already burst. That's probably why fresh markets are looking so attractive to those billionaires who want to make even more billions from us. Football sold its soul to capitalism, and this is capitalism in all its gory and unsavoury action.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11705 on: Today at 06:52:11 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:15:02 pm
Plenty are bigging up Neville though. Less on here, but shit loads on social media.

I did say people with at least half a brain  :D
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11706 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:33:22 pm
Although I think Craig is correct in that football will continue in some form or another regardless, I also agree with you too.

Football / big business are incredibly greedy things. They have insatiable appetite and act like a plague of locusts. Rather than looking to cultivate a sustainable crop, they would rather strip it bare then move on somewhere else in order to strip that bare too.

I think those who are pulling the strings in and around the game are realising that the ''legacy fan'' has been virtually abused to death now. S/he is reaching bled-dry status. When one market reaches saturation point, or has been killed off, new markets need to be opened so the exploitation can continue. Enter the ''future fan''.

It sort of puts me in mind of the tobacco industry. They killed millions of people before their product was eventually outed for what it is and became pretty much socially unacceptable. They then deliberately targeted less developed parts of the world in order to hook new markets to their slow-suicide products. This just shows how deeply unprincipled and uncaring big business is. Human beings are simply an exploitable resource to them. It's the same with football now it's big business worth billions. The market (you and I) will always be abused and bled dry, and when we've had enough and move on, they will have already identified and hooked in a new crop to replace us so they can continue the exploitation. Courting the 'future fan' is all part of them replacing the old exploitable resource with another.

This will continue so long as they have a product and they can hook enough new people into it. We 'legacy fans' are, to them, a used dish cloth. We've been wrung pretty much dry of our love for the game and bled dry financially by TV packages, match tickets, expensive merch etc... For many of us, the 'bubble' as we knew it has already burst. That's probably why fresh markets are looking so attractive to those billionaires who want to make even more billions from us. Football sold its soul to capitalism, and this is capitalism in all its gory and unsavoury action.


Yes I agree they may move on to new markets and that may prove successful for a while, but their legacy fans are the ones who live in the richest parts of the world. They might be shocked to find out what people in less wealthy countries are willing to pay to consume their product.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11707 on: Today at 07:02:29 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:54:14 pm

Yes I agree they may move on to new markets and that may prove successful for a while, but their legacy fans are the ones who live in the richest parts of the world. They might be shocked to find out what people in less wealthy countries are willing to pay to consume their product.
Fair points, Flash.

Also, they will never, ever, be able to replicate the kind of loyalty a club (a 'brand' in marketing speak  ::) ) has from its fanbase within the city and country of its origin.

Mind you, they are looking to get around that by further encouraging the slightly weird trend for following individual players rather than individual clubs.

For me, it's a race to oblivion whichever way they play it once we have multi-billionaires running the show.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11708 on: Today at 07:05:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:02:29 pm
Fair points, Flash.

Also, they will never, ever, be able to replicate the kind of loyalty a club (a 'brand' in marketing speak  ::) ) that is present in a fanbase rooted in the communities the clubs come from.

For me, it's a race to oblivion whichever way they play it once we have multi-billionaires running the show.

For sure, in total agreement, it's just a case of how quickly this happens.

Unless, of course, we can do something about it as fans  ;)
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11709 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:05:54 pm
For sure, in total agreement, it's just a case of how quickly this happens.

Unless, of course, we can do something about it as fans  ;)
I just rejigged the middle line on my post as I thought it sounded a bit garbled. Hopefully it got the thrust of what I meant over a bit better?
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11710 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:08:26 pm
I just rejigged the middle line on my post as I thought it sounded a bit garbled. Hopefully it got the thrust of what I meant over a bit better?

I'd understood it anyway, but it does make it a bit more clearer.

Interesting point about supporting players over clubs. I can see why they would want to move it in that direction, although you're pretty fucked if you can't attract top players for a few years.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11711 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:33:22 pm
Although I think Craig is correct in that football will continue in some form or another regardless, I also agree with you too.

Football / big business are incredibly greedy things. They have insatiable appetite and act like a plague of locusts. Rather than looking to cultivate a sustainable crop, they would rather strip it bare then move on somewhere else in order to strip that bare too.

I think those who are pulling the strings in and around the game are realising that the ''legacy fan'' has been virtually abused to death now. S/he is reaching bled-dry status. When one market reaches saturation point, or has been killed off, new markets need to be opened so the exploitation can continue. Enter the ''future fan''.

It sort of puts me in mind of the tobacco industry. They killed millions of people before their product was eventually outed for what it is and became pretty much socially unacceptable. They then deliberately targeted less developed parts of the world in order to hook new markets to their slow-suicide products. This just shows how deeply unprincipled and uncaring big business is. Human beings are simply an exploitable resource to them. It's the same with football now it's big business worth billions. The market (you and I) will always be abused and bled dry, and when we've had enough and move on, they will have already identified and hooked in a new crop to replace us so they can continue the exploitation. Courting the 'future fan' is all part of them replacing the old exploitable resource with another.

This will continue so long as they have a product and they can hook enough new people into it. We 'legacy fans' are, to them, a used dish cloth. We've been wrung pretty much dry of our love for the game and bled dry financially by TV packages, match tickets, expensive merch etc... For many of us, the 'bubble' as we knew it has already burst. That's probably why fresh markets are looking so attractive to those billionaires who want to make even more billions from us. Football sold its soul to capitalism, and this is capitalism in all its gory and unsavoury action.

I think this is a bit over simplistic in that the football brands have value because they attract such a diversity of fan(customer).  Not that they were addicting people and hiding the part where it kills you.

Also their biggest portion of income is still from "legacy" fans, they haven't moved on at all.
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11712 on: Today at 07:16:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:15:38 pm
I think this is a bit over simplistic in that the football brands have value because they attract such a diversity of fan(customer).  Not that they were addicting people and hiding the part where it kills you.

Also their biggest portion of income is still from "legacy" fans, they haven't moved on at all.

Do you think there is much more to be squeezed out of legacy fans?
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11713 on: Today at 07:24:24 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:16:54 pm
Do you think there is much more to be squeezed out of legacy fans?

It's an impossible question to answer as what might be fine or not fine for me to pay doesn't apply to everyone else nor should it. 

I think what would be a more interesting question would be if LFC partnered with Amazon would you be more likely to get an Amazon Prime subscription?  What about Netflix?  What if they raised the price £1 a month?  The NFL letting Amazon take over their Thursday nights package makes me think this is the next "market".  Would you then be squeezed or getting a good deal?
FlashGordon

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11714 on: Today at 07:32:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:24:24 pm
It's an impossible question to answer as what might be fine or not fine for me to pay doesn't apply to everyone else nor should it. 

I think what would be a more interesting question would be if LFC partnered with Amazon would you be more likely to get an Amazon Prime subscription?  What about Netflix?  What if they raised the price £1 a month?  The NFL letting Amazon take over their Thursday nights package makes me think this is the next "market".  Would you then be squeezed or getting a good deal?

Personally I would be okay, but I'm sure millions wouldn't be okay though and that's the problem.
