I am a socialist until the day I die, but I can clearly see the pointlessness of any attempts to apply principles of fairness to the beautiful game as it exists. The notion of the owners and directors test is obviously pure bullshit, as we have murderers and thieves as owners of the two richest clubs. The PL acts as if sports washing does not exist, FFP was made a mockery of by the Abu Dhabi club owners, presumably on just a dick waving display of wealth communicated between solicitors. The idea of Boris stepping in to lay down some form of morality in the sport beggars belief. Our owners are the best of a bad bunch of the top clubs, with the "almost in the gang" Leicester perhaps the next nearest to the ideal model, and no other coming close. I can't even see a means of addressing what is in effect an already existing breakaway even in the PL as we are one of the clubs that mainly blocks a pathway to others doing what Leicester & Blackburn both did that one time. Villa are having a great season, and MUFC will cut their wings off by buying their best player, with, by the sound of it, Spurs' best player also. Any manager that outperforms will replace a top six manager that underperforms, unless someone in Europe is way better and on a lower wage. The premier league is pure capitalism, which is why it is so appealing to Nation States and American multi millionaires looking for a badly regulated investment vehicle to exploit. The decision about if any entity is to pass the Owners and Directors test appears to be based on if you are liked by the Gentlemans Club that makes the decision, not a committee of moral philosophers. Nothing of any significance is about to change anything that maintains the status quo that we as a club are part of.