Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 231070 times)

Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 05:46:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:33:52 pm
It was always a battle of two evils: On one side, the Super League, controlled by the big clubs, and on the other side, the Super Premier League, controlled by Sky, and with the top PL clubs owned by sports-washing projects from the East. The moment the PL started to praise Man City and Chelsea for sabotaging the Super League, it became obvious that their concept is winning. Personally, I'd hate to see the top PL clubs owned by Saudis, Chinese, Russians and the likes, but that is the reality now ...

Sky must have some power the way they have made BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC pay money to show a League they run.
Online John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:46:26 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56972776
I do wonder what the punishment against the 6 clubs will be. The PL and FA will be instigating another battle if they think they can deduct points from the 6. There'll be more significant protests aimed directly at them.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 05:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:36:00 pm
The next iteration of the ESL will be done with the PL's consent so this is all pretty pointless.  Good try at PR though.

The Premier League WILL BE the Super League. What happened in Manchester yesterday was just a beginning of an action to remove the American owners from the Premier League, and replace them with sports-washing projects from the East. The future PL will be the NFL/NBA of football, with all the clubs being owned by billionaires from the East, who won't hesitate to bribe the establishment in a legal way, through donations and contributions. The way Abramovich and Mansour were accepted by the football establishment in England is a clear indication of that. And the legacy fans? They are no longer important. Only the paying customers are ...
Offline didi shamone

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:47:18 pm
I do wonder what the punishment against the 6 clubs will be. The PL and FA will be instigating another battle if they think they can deduct points from the 6. There'll be more significant protests aimed directly at them.

Without being privy to contractual obligations it's impossible to guess. Did they break actual rules or were they just being dicks?
 
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 06:08:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:47:18 pm
I do wonder what the punishment against the 6 clubs will be. The PL and FA will be instigating another battle if they think they can deduct points from the 6. There'll be more significant protests aimed directly at them.

Theyll be signing their own death if they punish them imo as will just solidify the reasons why they wanted more say to begin with.
Online John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:08:37 pm
Theyll be signing their own death if they punish them imo as will just solidify the reasons why they wanted more say to begin with.
And the PL/FA will be litigated to fuck. I wish they'd have lost that battle, but think City taking on Uefa over FFP.
Online PaulF

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 06:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:14:01 pm
"We're bringing in new ownership rules to stop clubs from breaking away from our competition's, which we've allowed to become comically uncompetitive via refusing to enforce reasonable ownership or financial fair play rules."



Who actually owns the PL? Is it 'owned' by the clubs? What about relegated\promoted teams?
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:31:16 pm
Who actually owns the PL? Is it 'owned' by the clubs? What about relegated\promoted teams?

It is the current 20 clubs.
