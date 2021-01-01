The next iteration of the ESL will be done with the PL's consent so this is all pretty pointless. Good try at PR though.



The Premier League WILL BE the Super League. What happened in Manchester yesterday was just a beginning of an action to remove the American owners from the Premier League, and replace them with sports-washing projects from the East. The future PL will be the NFL/NBA of football, with all the clubs being owned by billionaires from the East, who won't hesitate to bribe the establishment in a legal way, through donations and contributions. The way Abramovich and Mansour were accepted by the football establishment in England is a clear indication of that. And the legacy fans? They are no longer important. Only the paying customers are ...