Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:00:48 am
Yes, but the same people probably said we should buy Johnny Evans when VVD did not arrive in the summer. Weve had a policy of not spending money on players if we have waited for a main target. I think the main targets this time were not available in the summer. The likes of Upamecano or Konate. Unfortunately all of VVD, Joe Gomez and Matip got injured at the same time. Thats pretty rare.


You might say it was a no brainer, but this is pretty much the strategy that has helped us getting very good players instead of average ones.

Theres a gamble in that. It has paid off a lot of times. It didnt this time.

But its still hindsight.

What if all of our centerbacks had stayed fit, we bought some average centerbacks, but it prevented us financially to buy a main target this summer?

Its not a no brainer when you have to take Financial decisions.


We started the season with only two fit centre backs. So it wasn't even a case of them staying fit one of them was already injured.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
Even if it was pre the pandemic there was nothing to stop FSG returning the money when the pandemic struck.

It's likely that money has been put in, we've only seen accounts up to end May 2020. Given what those accounts show it's unlikely we could have continued without external money coming in.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm
It's likely that money has been put in, we've only seen accounts up to end May 2020. Given what those accounts show it's unlikely we could have continued without external money coming in.

We still had significant cash reserves though Craig even considering the RCF had been drawn down. Plus we would have received considerable sums from the deferred games plus bonuses from winning the League.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11563 on: Yesterday at 03:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:38:10 pm
We still had significant cash reserves though Craig even considering the RCF had been drawn down.

It's likely this is where the cash has come from.


Quote
Plus we would have received considerable sums from the deferred games plus bonuses from winning the League.

Of course, massively off set by zero season ticket and commercial ticket income.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11564 on: Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:33:01 pm
It's likely this is where the cash has come from.


Of course, massively off set by zero season ticket and commercial ticket income.

I still don't think the figures add up though Craig. We had a £200m RCF and leaks suggest there has been a loss of revenue of around £120m. So I think it is far from certain that equity has been injected into the Club.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11565 on: Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm
I still don't think the figures add up though Craig. We had a £200m RCF and leaks suggest there has been a loss of revenue of around £120m. So I think it is far from certain that equity has been injected into the Club.

Id be extremely surprised if it hasnt. Or at least if it hasnt that it wont be.

The club simply doesnt generate that much cash, especially without ticket income.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11566 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm
Id be extremely surprised if it hasnt. Or at least if it hasnt that it wont be.

The club simply doesnt generate that much cash, especially without ticket income.

Commercial revenue has gone up quite steeply though. We will also have TV revenue for 47 Premier League games in the next accounting period. Plus we may well of generated cash from the summer window, with Jota and Thiago being backloaded deals.

Even if money has been injected in to the business it may just be a loan from FSG with the parent company paying the interest but with the Club expected to repay the loan. In a similar way to the funding for the Main Stand.

I think it is a given that FSG fully expected the club to get a windfall from joining the ESL so they may well have expected to use some of that windfall to repay debt.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11567 on: Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm »
Lots of ifs to suit an agenda there Al.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11568 on: Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm »
I'm just tired of this narrative of not reinforcing properly.  There wasn't anybody that we were buying in winter 2019, summer 2019, and winter 2020 that was going to improve the starting XI so it's just all tinkering around the edges.  The club made their choices and at the time they made sense but obviously they did not work out.  We re-signed Origi in 2019 for 5 years and now we can't even play him?  He has 181 league minutes.  Ox has been healthy enough to be on the bench since December, has 232 total league minutes.  Shaq also in every match squad since December, 520 minutes.

A lot more focus should be on the medical and player development side as we seem to be having just failures across the board at this point.  It's understandable to point to an unstable squad for results but not an inability for your bench to give you any contribution at all.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11569 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
I'm just tired of this narrative of not reinforcing properly.  There wasn't anybody that we were buying in 2018/2019 that was going to improve the starting XI so it's just all tinkering around the edges.  The club made their choices and at the time they made sense but obviously they did not work out.  We re-signed Origi in 2019 for 5 years and now we can't even play him?  He has 181 league minutes.  Ox has been healthy enough to be on the bench since December, has 232 total league minutes.  Shaq also in every match squad since December, 520 minutes.

A lot more focus should be on the medical and player development side as we seem to be having just failures across the board at this point.  It's understandable to point to an unstable squad for results but not an inability for your bench to give you any contribution at all.

It was the start of season 19/20.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11570 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
It was the start of season 19/20.

Did nobody love you as a kid?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11571 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Did nobody love you as a kid?

It would have been easier for you to just admit you were talking about the wrong season.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11572 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Did nobody love you as a kid?

What am I reading?  ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm
It would have been easier for you to just admit you were talking about the wrong season.

No, it would be easier to ask what I meant but you can't help yourself.

Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
What am I reading?  ;D

lol
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 12:12:09 am »
The FSG bots are strangely active in this thread?...is it really just a short fortnight ago since they were made to look like absolute mugs by their idols?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 12:34:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:02:34 am
No, it would be easier to ask what I meant but you can't help yourself.

lol

You posted this.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
I'm just tired of this narrative of not reinforcing properly.  There wasn't anybody that we were buying in 2018/2019 that was going to improve the starting XI so it's just all tinkering around the edges.

In 18/19 we signed Ali and Fabinho. If that isn't strengthening your first 11 then I don't know what is.

Just admit you picked the wrong season and move on.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 12:36:30 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:12:09 am
The FSG bots are strangely active in this thread?...is it really just a short fortnight ago since they were made to look like absolute mugs by their idols?

To be fair they were only quiet because they all went on CraigDS's stag do.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 12:47:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:48 am
You posted this.

In 18/19 we signed Ali and Fabinho. If that isn't strengthening your first 11 then I don't know what is.

Just admit you picked the wrong season and move on.

I didn't mean the 18/19 season you tool.  Again, why not ask for clarification when you wonder what someone meant?  I wrote out 2018/2019. You're correct that's not clear but that's not what I meant and in looking at the windows anything 2018 would not apply.  I updated the original post accordingly.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 12:50:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:30 am
To be fair they were only quiet because they all went on CraigDS's stag do.

Fuck - best tell the gf Im getting married. Not sure how shell take it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 01:00:07 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:47:57 am
I didn't mean the 18/19 season you tool.  Again, why not ask for clarification when you wonder what someone meant?  I wrote out 2018/2019. You're correct that's not clear but that's not what I meant and in looking at the windows anything 2018 would not apply.  I updated the original post accordingly.

Instead of doubling down and insulting people just admit you were wrong and move on.

By updating your original post you are admitting you got it wrong. So just take it on the chin and move on.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 01:00:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:50:44 am
Fuck - best tell the gf Im getting married. Not sure how shell take it.

 ;D ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11581 on: Today at 02:39:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:00:07 am
Instead of doubling down and insulting people just admit you were wrong and move on.

By updating your original post you are admitting you got it wrong. So just take it on the chin and move on.

I admitted it's not clear.  You can't admit anything.  All timer pot calling the kettle black here.
