I'm just tired of this narrative of not reinforcing properly. There wasn't anybody that we were buying in winter 2019, summer 2019, and winter 2020 that was going to improve the starting XI so it's just all tinkering around the edges. The club made their choices and at the time they made sense but obviously they did not work out. We re-signed Origi in 2019 for 5 years and now we can't even play him? He has 181 league minutes. Ox has been healthy enough to be on the bench since December, has 232 total league minutes. Shaq also in every match squad since December, 520 minutes.



A lot more focus should be on the medical and player development side as we seem to be having just failures across the board at this point. It's understandable to point to an unstable squad for results but not an inability for your bench to give you any contribution at all.