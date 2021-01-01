Agree with this totally. If we had bought a few quality players while at the top (2019 onwards) we wouldn't be in the position we are in now. And we wouldn't have missed out on the CL. Frugal is a nice word for them to be honest, stingy and greedy is more appropriate.



I always felt it was a mistake not to strengthen and consolidate whilst we were right on top. I might get ''old fogey'' shouts here, but it's what we always used to do when we had a dynasty. We just never rested on our laurels, and I genuinely believe that FSG have done exactly that.I'm not an FSG basher by any stretch. Until the ESL fiasco I thought they'd made some mistakes, but generally been quite shrewd, and a massive improvement on the previous two sharks. OK, those two set an extremely low bar, but compared to them, FSG have been pretty good and brought success both on and off the pitch. That said, I could certainly see the lack of consolidation of our success coming back to bite us. Sadly, it has done.I know this season has been a train wreck on so many fronts, and it's difficult to see a true picture through the wreckage, but I honestly feel that the current squad that achieved so much has now peaked. They went flat-out and in three seasons won everything there was to win. Now all that takes its toll, both mentally and physically. Even Abu Dhabi Sportswash crashed after two flat-out seasons, and look at the depth of their squad. Quality strengthening when on top is crucial in my humble opinion. It makes winners stronger and also disillusions rivals. We failed to capitalise, and we are now paying the price.Of course, unprecedented injuries put a massive hole in the side of the ship, but that hole was criminally ignored until the end of the January window when a makeshift sticking plaster was applied. A million other factors seemed to go against us in this awful Covid season too, but I don't think that can deflect away from the overall truth. Or, what I consider to be the truth anyway. I honestly feel the owners did rest on their laurels, and in a business as cut-throat as this, that can be fatal.As we all know only too well, it takes a hell of a lot to get things right and get to the very top of the tree, but it takes even more to stay there. Thing is though; when you are up there, it only takes the right tweaks to maintain the balance and the continued running, rather than a massive build. The build has already been done, and then you go into maintenance and consolidation mode where you only have to make relatively small but quality adjustments. Our past success was built on that very principle, and it helped us stay top for decades. The end of the 80s saw us fall out of maintenance and consolidation mode and into major rebuild mode, and look how long we were stuck in the false dawns cycle as a consequence.Yes, quality 'tweaks' to the purring machine come at a cost, but resting on your laurels comes with a far greater cost in the longer term. I mean how much did we waste in the 30 years it took us to finally put together a title winning side? Quality additions to a quality side will always run out cheaper than constant rebuilds and a cycle of false dawns. I know Suareznumber7 stated that we won the league by almost 20 points then spent £60m in the summer, but that's the cost of an Abu Dhabi bench-warming defender and their tea lady's big toe. Truth is (IMO) we didn't consolidate when we were champions of England, Europe and the World itself. The defensive injury crisis was known early on to be season long, yet it still has not been adequately addressed, and that has been at least one nail in the coffin of this season. Now, we are playing catch-up again from a position of disarray and shattered confidence.Now I'm just a dickhead with two eyes and a keyboard. If I could see this coming, how come FSG couldn't? Even Klopp's miracles have their limits. Not adequately investing while you are on top is a false economy, because when you eventually fall off the cliff, the rebuild costs even more. Also, missing out on CL football for at least a season is very costly too.