WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm
Yes, I`m not saying there are not arguments for investing. I`m just saying it`s easy to demand a club spending money when you`re not the one trying to bring in money to the club.


I'm a fan,it's what we do and the money the Club has brought in has to include the huge amount the Club is now worth compared to what they paid for us.

If they don't want to invest (they've never done so tbf) then they should do the right thing and try to move us on.
Classycara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 08:53:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:51 pm

You're the one bringing up "traitor" & you're the one who thought it was a good comparison.

The rest is just noise.

traitor was a representation of your point haha. you used the 'who needs enemies with friends like these'. didn't mean to upset you, but it's not an unfair summary of what you called me for stating a fact about FSG wanting to go into business with the guys raphael was railing against.

as for comparison, i think you literally got so irate you didn't read my post. i wasn't making a point comparing fsg and oligarchs. I'll save you the scrolling up and copy it for you again (please note the bit where i say 'its good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state' before calling me an wolf in sheeps clothing or whatever ;D )

"Yeah it's good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state, but please stop creating your false dichotomies - this doesn't mean our owners are saviours or even good guys in the context of the ills of modern football."

fairly sure we're on the same side here
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm

I'm a fan,it's what we do and the money the Club has brought in has to include the huge amount the Club is now worth compared to what they paid for us.

If they don't want to invest (they've never done so tbf) then they should do the right thing and try to move us on.

And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
Irate  ;D
Classycara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.

Really can't fathom your position at all! :)

You don't want:

-us to be owned by an oligarch or state trying to sportswash
-to risk FSG leaving, in case someone worse comes along. understandably quite causiout and conservative about change
-to buy everyone and win everything easy

You do want:
-us to go into league (literally) with oligarch and sportswashing clubs, and write the rules for the leagues in cooperation with them
-radial change, and huge upheaval in the football industry (including securing the high returns FSG could get when they want to sell up, as we see for even the mediocre NFL teams that can't be relegated)
-us to have a financial advantage over all bar 15 or so clubs in europe that would allow us to 'buy everyone' and to play in a competition where we literally couldn't miss out on entering the most lucractive competition since we don't have to earn the spot by qualifying making 'winning everything easy' that bit closer
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
Who needs enemies eh.  ::)

You're scraping when you feel the need to place Henry in the same bracket as the anti-human rights gang of c*nts.Some might even say that you're creating you own false dichotomies.

Henry doesn't seem to be bothered about having Standard Chartered as shirt sponsors. That is despite them being convicted for money laundering and breaking sanctions imposed on Iran. A Country that sponsors Terrorism.

They were then fined by breaking sanctions imposed on Russia after they annexed Crimea.

Between April 8, 2015, and Jan. 26, 2018, Standard Chartered made a series of 102 loans to Denizbank, which was then almost wholly owned by Russias Sberbank.

At that time Sberbank was subject to restrictive measures under the EU Ukraine (Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity) regime and, as a result, those restrictions also applied to Denizbank.

OFSI found 70 of these loans, worth over £266 million (U.S. $325.4 million), violated EU sanctions.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished.

And there it is  ::)

I've said the same but that doesn't mean they get to own us until the end of time or that we give them the same amount of leeway on squad investment that we have so far done.


They are the ones to blame for us having such an unbalanced squad,as they are for us missing out on the CL and I don't think us expecting some serious investment this summer is unreasonable & I would say the same even if just owning us hadn't made them billions.

Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.

How do you fell about Liverpool sending VVD to a sports facility in Dubai built using slave labour and which hosts events in which Children are forced to be camel jockeys in races.
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
Really can't fathom your position at all! :)

You don't want:

-us to be owned by an oligarch or state trying to sportswash
-to risk FSG leaving, in case someone worse comes along. understandably quite causiout and conservative about change
-to buy everyone and win everything easy

You do want:
-us to go into league (literally) with oligarch and sportswashing clubs, and write the rules for the leagues in cooperation with them
-radial change, and huge upheaval in the football industry (including securing the high returns FSG could get when they want to sell up, as we see for even the mediocre NFL teams that can't be relegated)
-us to have a financial advantage over all bar 15 or so clubs in europe that would allow us to 'buy everyone' and to play in a competition where we literally couldn't miss out on entering the most lucractive competition since we don't have to earn the spot by qualifying making 'winning everything easy' that bit closer


I`m not saying I was for the Superleague. My point is that the focus around the problems in football right now has shifted completely on to these teams who wanted to break out and create a Superleague, while the bigger issues(which probably created this to begin with) seem to take a stronger position. At the end of the day, as long as corruption within the UEFA continues, Qatar and the likes get more power, nothing will fucking change. Fans seem to think that they have had some influence here, but the main thing is basically that UEFA has secured their position.

It will still be expensive to buy tickets. It will still be expensive to watch Sky. And so on. And so on. Nothing has changed.   
Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm
WE WANT CHINA!
Classycara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:19:29 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:14:58 pm

I`m not saying I was for the Superleague. My point is that the focus around the problems in football right now has shifted completely on to these teams who wanted to break out and create a Superleague, while the bigger issues(which probably created this to begin with) seem to take a stronger position. At the end of the day, as long as corruption within the UEFA continues, Qatar and the likes get more power, nothing will fucking change. Fans seem to think that they have had some influence here, but the main thing is basically that UEFA has secured their position.

It will still be expensive to buy tickets. It will still be expensive to watch Sky. And so on. And so on. Nothing has changed.   

Again, our owners tried to go into business with the FFP breachers with project big picture too. The idea this breakaway league had benevolent intentions to right the wrongs of UEFA and FFP failings is laughable.

The thing that 'probably created this' is owners wanted to secure caps on the money that goes out of the game, and to be in charge of negotiations for the money that comes in. they want more of the cash that is currently going out to players and agents.
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm
How do you fell about Liverpool sending VVD to a sports facility in Dubai built using slave labour and which hosts events in which Children are forced to be camel jockeys in races.

Not good at all. The club should be a lot more aware of that. But this notion that it`s the same as being the actual ones who controls the slave labour is ridiculous.


I`ve been to China. China doesn`t follow human rights. Does that mean I`m as bad as the actual people who make the commands for human rights not to be followed? Killing people? I`ve bought clothes I can`t be certain has not been made by children in bad working conditions.

I see a growing argumentation from some of our fans to put FSG in the same category as the likes of Qatar or Emirates, because "anyone who`s rich has done bad things".

They`re nowhere near. It`s deluded to put them in the same category.
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
Not good at all. The club should be a lot more aware of that. But this notion that it`s the same as being the actual ones who controls the slave labour is ridiculous.


I`ve been to China. China doesn`t follow human rights. Does that mean I`m as bad as the actual people who make the commands for human rights not to be followed? Killing people? I`ve bought clothes I can`t be certain has not been made by children in bad working conditions.

I see a growing argumentation from some of our fans to put FSG in the same category as the likes of Qatar or Emirates, because "anyone who`s rich has done bad things".

They`re nowhere near.

So a World Cup in Qatar is okay because the people who awarded them the World Cup and those who are going to participate don't control the slave labour.

So the rebels who toured South Africa during apartheid were okay because they did not control the segregation of people based on colour.

There is such a thing as guilt by association. FSG are quite happy to have Standard Chartered as shirt sponsors, wanted to go into business with City, PSG and Abramovich whilst having training camps in Dubai.
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
When have I said its ok to have a world cup in Qatar?

Its not. Shouldnt happen. What do you want me to do about it?


There is probably something called guilty by association, but there is still a difference. Were all guilty by association. I cant guarantee that some kid in Asia hasnt suffered for some product Ive bought. John Henry doesnt give orders about killing people.


Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:49:48 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
When have I said its ok to have a world cup in Qatar?

Its not. Shouldnt happen. What do you want me to do about it?


There is probably something called guilty by association, but there is still a difference. Were all guilty by association. I cant guarantee that some kid in Asia hasnt suffered for some product Ive bought. John Henry doesnt give orders about killing people.




So are you saying it would be okay to have Qatar as shirt sponsors then ?
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:49:48 pm
So are you saying it would be okay to have Qatar as shirt sponsors then ?

No. I dont think thats ok. I wouldnt want it on Liverpools shirts.

Having said that: a team like Arsenal has it. Emirates. Do I think Kroenke is thereby is as bad as people chopping other peoples hands off? No. A greedy American, yes.  Maybe guilty by association, but still not the guy doing it.

Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
No. I dont think thats ok. I wouldnt want it on Liverpools shirts.

Having said that: a team like Arsenal has it. Emirates. Do I think Kroenke is thereby is as bad as people chopping other peoples hands off? No. A greedy American, yes.  Maybe guilty by association, but still not the guy doing it.



Your argument is absurd. If we were bought by Saudi Arabia and they run the Club by proxy then no one at Liverpool would be chopping hands off or killing people. So would that be Okay ?
Suareznumber7

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm
Because they own a football Club that needs investment in the squad,had they not been so frugal the previous windows,they wouldn't need to spend as much as they do now (fuck the pandemic excuse) & would also not be witnessing us missing out on the CL.

Yeah, I mean, we won the league by almost 20 points last year and spent 60m in the summer but, you're right, they are one frugal bunch. 
Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Yeah, I mean, we won the league by almost 20 points last year and spent 60m in the summer but, you're right, they are one frugal bunch. 

This is how frugal they are.



FSG didn't spend anything in the summer Liverpool did. Whilst at the height of the pandemic Liverpool paid FSG £7.9m off the intercompany loan.

Brighton, Fulham and Wolves owners can afford to invest £350m into their clubs whilst FSG lend us money. That we repay during a pandemic.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Yeah, I mean, we won the league by almost 20 points last year and spent 60m in the summer but, you're right, they are one frugal bunch.

I know that I'm right but thanks for the confirmation.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm
Because they own a football Club that needs investment in the squad,had they not been so frugal the previous windows,they wouldn't need to spend as much as they do now (fuck the pandemic excuse) & would also not be witnessing us missing out on the CL.
Agree with this totally. If we had bought a few quality players while at the top (2019 onwards) we wouldn't be in the position we are in now. And we wouldn't have missed out on the CL. Frugal is a nice word for them to be honest, stingy and greedy is more appropriate.
afc turkish

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 12:15:22 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm
Agree with this totally. If we had bought a few quality players while at the top (2019 onwards) we wouldn't be in the position we are in now. And we wouldn't have missed out on the CL. Frugal is a nice word for them to be honest, stingy and greedy is more appropriate.

Same might be true if we hadn't had a horrible run of injuries...
Caligula?

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 03:32:54 am
People should be really careful what they wish for. I'd much rather be owned by FSG even if they pulled 10 more stunts like the Super League thing than be owned by Vladimir Putin, the CPC, or a sportswashing Middle Eastern consortium.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 03:47:51 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm
Agree with this totally. If we had bought a few quality players while at the top (2019 onwards) we wouldn't be in the position we are in now. And we wouldn't have missed out on the CL. Frugal is a nice word for them to be honest, stingy and greedy is more appropriate.

I always felt it was a mistake not to strengthen and consolidate whilst we were right on top. I might get ''old fogey'' shouts here, but it's what we always used to do when we had a dynasty. We just never rested on our laurels, and I genuinely believe that FSG have done exactly that.

I'm not an FSG basher by any stretch. Until the ESL fiasco I thought they'd made some mistakes, but generally been quite shrewd, and a massive improvement on the previous two sharks. OK, those two set an extremely low bar, but compared to them, FSG have been pretty good and brought success both on and off the pitch. That said, I could certainly see the lack of consolidation of our success coming back to bite us.  Sadly, it has done.

I know this season has been a train wreck on so many fronts, and it's difficult to see a true picture through the wreckage, but I honestly feel that the current squad that achieved so much has now peaked. They went flat-out and in three seasons won everything there was to win. Now all that takes its toll, both mentally and physically. Even Abu Dhabi Sportswash crashed after two flat-out seasons, and look at the depth of their squad. Quality strengthening when on top is crucial in my humble opinion. It makes winners stronger and also disillusions rivals. We failed to capitalise, and we are now paying the price.

Of course, unprecedented injuries put a massive hole in the side of the ship, but that hole was criminally ignored until the end of the January window when a makeshift sticking plaster was applied. A million other factors seemed to go against us in this awful Covid season too, but I don't think that can deflect away from the overall truth. Or, what I consider to be the truth anyway. I honestly feel the owners did rest on their laurels, and in a business as cut-throat as this, that can be fatal.

As we all know only too well, it takes a hell of a lot to get things right and get to the very top of the tree, but it takes even more to stay there. Thing is though; when you are up there, it only takes the right tweaks to maintain the balance and the continued running, rather than a massive build. The build has already been done, and then you go into maintenance and consolidation mode where you only have to make relatively small but quality adjustments. Our past success was built on that very principle, and it helped us stay top for decades. The end of the 80s saw us fall out of maintenance and consolidation mode and into major rebuild mode, and look how long we were stuck in the false dawns cycle as a consequence.

Yes, quality 'tweaks' to the purring machine come at a cost, but resting on your laurels comes with a far greater cost in the longer term. I mean how much did we waste in the 30 years it took us to finally put together a title winning side? Quality additions to a quality side will always run out cheaper than constant rebuilds and a cycle of false dawns. I know Suareznumber7 stated that we won the league by almost 20 points then spent £60m in the summer, but that's the cost of an Abu Dhabi bench-warming defender and their tea lady's big toe. Truth is (IMO) we didn't consolidate when we were champions of England, Europe and the World itself. The defensive injury crisis was known early on to be season long, yet it still has not been adequately addressed, and that has been at least one nail in the coffin of this season. Now, we are playing catch-up again from a position of disarray and shattered confidence.

Now I'm just a dickhead with two eyes and a keyboard. If I could see this coming, how come FSG couldn't? Even Klopp's miracles have their limits. Not adequately investing while you are on top is a false economy, because when you eventually fall off the cliff, the rebuild costs even more. Also, missing out on CL football for at least a season is very costly too.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 04:51:26 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:32:54 am
People should be really careful what they wish for. I'd much rather be owned by FSG even if they pulled 10 more stunts like the Super League thing than be owned by Vladimir Putin, the CPC, or a sportswashing Middle Eastern consortium.

It's not either/or though is it and they should not get a never ending pass just because of what it would cost to buy us,their negligence needs calling out loud enough for the whole world to hear.
Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 06:35:16 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
Your argument is absurd. If we were bought by Saudi Arabia and they run the Club by proxy then no one at Liverpool would be chopping hands off or killing people. So would that be Okay ?

As I said, I wouldnt want Liverpool to be sponsored by either Emirates or Qatar. Being sponsored is probably going to far. Or owned by Saudi-Arabia.

The latter because we then would be directly owned by a man who orders executions.

It seems like your point is that everything is the same. I disagree.

If I walk into a store and buy a t-shirt made in Asia and somehow along the way that t-shirt has been made by a kid who at one point were abused or even killed youre argument would be that Im guilty by association and as bad as the actual person killing the child. Thats the logic youre pushing this into.

Do I think Messi is as bad as the Qatar owners because he wore Qatar on his Barcelona shirt some years ago? No. I think he might be ignorant though.



