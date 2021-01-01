It was either the traditional clubs(Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona) or UEFA-corruption, the Oil state clubs(Qatar, Russian oligark, Emirates). The supporters have shaped the future by indirectly choosing the latter.







The traditional clubs have a few levers to pull:-Demand a larger share of TV rights or control over their own content-Demand spending caps (FFP was a start)-Demand a different CL league structure with more spots for themIf you're us, United, or Arsenal (and Spurs to an extent), you currently get the double-whammy of having to compete with free-spending City and Chelsea while at the same time not being allowed to grab the share of the TV rights. But in the end, that makes sense for the vast majority of other PL clubs. City buying their way to the top doesn't really affect most other PL sides, as almost none of them ever have a chance to win the title. The traditional clubs grabbing more share of rights or changing league structure will absolutely affect those teams very negatively. If you're Crystal Palace and West Ham, you can go and sign 20/30/40 million pound footballers. These clubs are ahead of clubs like Milan in the Deloitte Money League. You're being pulled up with the PL rights are distributed more evenly. A system like the old La Liga (where clubs negotiate their own TV deals) would help us compete but decimate those clubs. So naturally, they'll never support it. On the structure change side, any closed shop will also be opposed.Shutting down billionaire investors won't likely work either as it's in many people's interest to have as much money in the game as possible. And at the same time, I don't see City fans opposing their owners, nor do we need Newcastle supporters overwhelming reject a potential takeover.So really, the only way to make this work, if you're a traditional club, is to try to get concessions from the PL or UEFA (maybe stream a few matches per season; maybe UEFA gives you a larger share and some legacy spots - already being worked on). Given the mistrust in the PL right now, can't really see much progress being made when even the 5 subs rule was rejected. In the future, if the PL continues to consolidate its strengthen financially, and large fanbases miss out on CL every year (namely one or two of the traditional clubs in us, United, and Arsenal), UEFA legacy spots are a start, but I can also see the PL, as a unit, pushing UEFA for more CL spots. Pretty much anything turns into the 6 vs. the 14 today, but I think the PL getting 5/6 CL spots would be popular with some more clubs. La Liga and Serie A also need money, and clubs like Milan are really dependent on CL money, so if need be, band together with the PL and get 5/6 spots for these 3 leagues. Add more games as to not anger the other leagues. More games, more big teams, more money.Spending caps are an interest concept, but you'd need a European-wide one as to not make your own league less competitive relative to others, but it's hard to institute something that doesn't limit clubs/leagues unless it's something like FFP, which has workarounds. A hard salary cap, for example, would be tricky. A European-wide one would still make some leagues very lopsided as there will likely be some very dominant teams that can hit their cap while most others can't even come close to it. A salary cap based on the league's strength would just limit leagues and their ability to develop and improve. Something in between could be interesting.