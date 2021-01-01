« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:49 am
I'd also write off West Ham for 4th, but they're 3 points behind with 5 games to go. I don't see us winning our last 5 or Fulham winning the 3 games either.

The point is, they have the hope that they can, and there's a reasonable chance, so the games have an edge while that's still the case. Liverpool are 2/1 by most bookies to finish in the top 4! Overly generous, perhaps, but it's hardly all over.


The premise of Super Leagues - or expanded Champions Leagues - is to add more and more dead games of the type you get in the last couple of rounds of PL fixtures.

Wow, that's me looking to lay us this morning then.

If the ESL had happened, though, I'm sure the equivalent of Fulham fans, so let's say Arsenal, would be 7 points behind eighth with five games to go and arguing they still had a chance.  ;D
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:23:05 am
Yeah good point. I've deliberately avoided finding out because it'll just be too depressing but I've heard enough without looking into it to know it's awful.

It's not only depressing but confusing as hell and still has an element of teams being there who don't deserve to be.

And you talk about the ESL only removing half of the teams. Well UEFA took their main international tournament - the best tournament in World football in my opinion - and made it so that only ONE THIRD of the countries are eliminated at the group stage. You can finish third in a group of four and still get through, like the eventual winners Portugal did.

Where was the outcry about that?
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:26:37 am
It's not only depressing but confusing as hell and still has an element of teams being there who don't deserve to be.

And you talk about the ESL only removing half of the teams. Well UEFA took their main international tournament - the best tournament in World football in my opinion - and made it so that only ONE THIRD of the countries are eliminated at the group stage. You can finish third in a group of four and still get through, like the eventual winners Portugal did.

Where was the outcry about that?
Agreed. They ruined that tournament. It made the quailfying a lot more exciting but the quality at the euros used to be so good.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:23:08 am
Wow, that's me looking to lay us this morning then.

If the ESL had happened, though, I'm sure the equivalent of Fulham fans, so let's say Arsenal, would be 7 points behind eighth with five games to go and arguing they still had a chance;D

To be fair they'd probably be one of the few teams with anything left to play for by that point, after the top 5 or 6 pull clear and the bottom 5 or 6 are cast adrift.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:33:32 am
Agreed. They ruined that tournament. It made the quailfying a lot more exciting but the quality at the euros used to be so good.

That last Euros was shocking. Can't be arsed with it this year on top of everything else.  What summed it up was a shit Portugal team scraping out the group in 3rd place after 3 draws (in a weak group) and then going on to win the bloody thing.

The 2000's Euros very good tournaments. 24 teams is such a shit premise as well, they may as well just make it 32 teams so at least 3rd place teams aren't going through.

FIFA are doing the same to the World Cup expanding to 48 teams. UEFA and FIFA are intent on ruining their own competitions and the billionaire owners of clubs are in 'hold my beer' mode to come up with even shitter suggestions.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:27 am
Villa are in 11th place, 7 points behind Everton and they play against them twice. Yes, it's a big reach, but Villa win the rest of their games and there's a good chance they make Europe. Their season isn't dead yet.

Fulham are 7 points behind Brighton and 9 points behind 3 other teams, they still have all 3 teams to play against. Win the 3 and those teams will still need a result.

It might well be unlikely, but there's no dead fixtures this weekend, even if there are a couple of teams with nothing to play for. It's once you get into the last 2 or 3 matchdays you start getting dead games which isn't bad over a 38 game league season.

Villa and Fulham are not going to win the rest of their games.  You are reaching to try and prove your point.  Mathematically it's still alive, and yes they have something to play for, but neither is happening and everyone knows it. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:32:47 pm
Villa and Fulham are not going to win the rest of their games.  You are reaching to try and prove your point.  Mathematically it's still alive, and yes they have something to play for, but neither is happening and everyone knows it. 

Stranger things have happened. In 14/15 Leicester had only won 4 League games all season going in to April. They then won 6 of their last 8 and finished with 19 from a possible 24 points.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:51:23 pm
Stranger things have happened. In 14/15 Leicester had only won 4 League games all season going in to April. They then won 6 of their last 8 and finished with 19 from a possible 24 points.

A Leicester team with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in it was not stranger than this Fulham team doing similar.

There's five games left also.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:32:47 pm
Villa and Fulham are not going to win the rest of their games.  You are reaching to try and prove your point.  Mathematically it's still alive, and yes they have something to play for, but neither is happening and everyone knows it.

You can get 1/14 on Fulham to get relegated. In that case we can all put our mortgage on it and make some easy money.

Fulham take the field tomorrow still with a chance at staying up with 5 games to go; Sheffield United don't. There's a difference between playing for survival and playing for nothing but pride.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11489 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:04:16 pm
A Leicester team with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in it was not stranger than this Fulham team doing similar.

There's five games left also.

This was the Premier League table with 3 games to play in 07/08:

16   Bolton Wanderers 32
17   Reading  32
18   Birmingham City   31
19   Fulham   27

Fulham were then 2-0 down away to Man City in game 36. They stayed up by winning their last 3 games after winning 5 of their first 35.
It was either the traditional clubs(Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona) or UEFA-corruption, the Oil state clubs(Qatar, Russian oligark, Emirates). The supporters have shaped the future by indirectly choosing the latter.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:04:16 pm
A Leicester team with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in it was not stranger than this Fulham team doing similar.

There's five games left also.

In the first 30 League games Vardy had scored 2 goals and Mahrez had scored 2 goals.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:18:38 pm
It was either the traditional clubs(Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona) or UEFA-corruption, the Oil state clubs(Qatar, Russian oligark, Emirates). The supporters have shaped the future by indirectly choosing the latter.

I think just about everyone realizes the danger posed by the oil clubs and the need for intervention/a FFP that actually has teeth. But the Super League was an entirely different threat altogether, one that over time could have legitimately destroyed what people love about football.

It was not an endorsement of current state, but instead a rejection of the proposed future state.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:30:06 pm
In the first 30 League games Vardy had scored 2 goals and Mahrez had scored 2 goals.

Not sure thats particularly relevant since the same two players destroyed the league a few months later, so the quality was obviously there
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 02:18:38 pm
It was either the traditional clubs(Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona) or UEFA-corruption, the Oil state clubs(Qatar, Russian oligark, Emirates). The supporters have shaped the future by indirectly choosing the latter.



The traditional clubs have a few levers to pull:
-Demand a larger share of TV rights or control over their own content
-Demand spending caps (FFP was a start)
-Demand a different CL league structure with more spots for them

If you're us, United, or Arsenal (and Spurs to an extent), you currently get the double-whammy of having to compete with free-spending City and Chelsea while at the same time not being allowed to grab the share of the TV rights.  But in the end, that makes sense for the vast majority of other PL clubs.  City buying their way to the top doesn't really affect most other PL sides, as almost none of them ever have a chance to win the title.  The traditional clubs grabbing more share of rights or changing league structure will absolutely affect those teams very negatively.  If you're Crystal Palace and West Ham, you can go and sign 20/30/40 million pound footballers.  These clubs are ahead of clubs like Milan in the Deloitte Money League.  You're being pulled up with the PL rights are distributed more evenly.  A system like the old La Liga (where clubs negotiate their own TV deals) would help us compete but decimate those clubs.  So naturally, they'll never support it.  On the structure change side, any closed shop will also be opposed.

Shutting down billionaire investors won't likely work either as it's in many people's interest to have as much money in the game as possible.  And at the same time, I don't see City fans opposing their owners, nor do we need Newcastle supporters overwhelming reject a potential takeover.

So really, the only way to make this work, if you're a traditional club, is to try to get concessions from the PL or UEFA (maybe stream a few matches per season; maybe UEFA gives you a larger share and some legacy spots - already being worked on).  Given the mistrust in the PL right now, can't really see much progress being made when even the 5 subs rule was rejected.  In the future, if the PL continues to consolidate its strengthen financially, and large fanbases miss out on CL every year (namely one or two of the traditional clubs in us, United, and Arsenal), UEFA legacy spots are a start, but I can also see the PL, as a unit, pushing UEFA for more CL spots.  Pretty much anything turns into the 6 vs. the 14 today, but I think the PL getting 5/6 CL spots would be popular with some more clubs.  La Liga and Serie A also need money, and clubs like Milan are really dependent on CL money, so if need be, band together with the PL and get 5/6 spots for these 3 leagues.  Add more games as to not anger the other leagues.  More games, more big teams, more money.

Spending caps are an interest concept, but you'd need a European-wide one as to not make your own league less competitive relative to others, but it's hard to institute something that doesn't limit clubs/leagues unless it's something like FFP, which has workarounds.  A hard salary cap, for example, would be tricky.  A European-wide one would still make some leagues very lopsided as there will likely be some very dominant teams that can hit their cap while most others can't even come close to it.  A salary cap based on the league's strength would just limit leagues and their ability to develop and improve.  Something in between could be interesting.
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 02:33:05 pm
I think just about everyone realizes the danger posed by the oil clubs and the need for intervention/a FFP that actually has teeth. But the Super League was an entirely different threat altogether, one that over time could have legitimately destroyed what people love about football.

It was not an endorsement of current state, but instead a rejection of the proposed future state.

And we know who the winners out of that will be. Football is pretty much over as a decent sport. Endorsement or not, it really doesnt matter if the effect goes in a certain direction. Uefa and clubs like PSG and Man City, Sky are rubbing their hands.

The fans only focus seem to be directed at our owners. Wrong focus in my opinion. Wrong narrative.

Were only helping people we really shouldnt want to help. Fans demonstrating our owners is something the likes of Sky feeds off.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:40:54 pm
And we know who the winners out of that will be. Football is pretty much over as a decent sport. Endorsement or not, it really doesnt matter if the effect goes in a certain direction. Uefa and clubs like PSG and Man City, Sky are rubbing their hands.

The fans only focus seem to be directed at our owners. Wrong focus in my opinion. Wrong narrative.

Were only helping people we really shouldnt want to help. Fans demonstrating our owners is something the likes of Sky feeds off.

I don't disagree - it's why many have been urging the rejection of the Super League to be the catalyst for additional change. If such change doesn't occur, we may well end up having a "what if..." moment of sorts in the future (although I still think the negative reaction to the Super League was largely warranted).
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:46:34 pm
Not sure thats particularly relevant since the same two players destroyed the league a few months later, so the quality was obviously there

Yep, and Vardy got in the England squad that summer, which surprised a lot of people. That Leicester team had been under-achieving before dramatically over-achieving the following season. Fulham aren't doing the same thing; their momentum is absolutely dead.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:46:34 pm
Not sure thats particularly relevant since the same two players destroyed the league a few months later, so the quality was obviously there

That is hindsight though. After 30 games no one gave Leicester a chance.

It is not beyond the realms that a Fulham player has a hot finish to the season.
I find it quite ironic that this seasons outcome seems to be that a team who «overcame» FFP rules last season on a technicality might win the CL( Man City). Applauded by Skys pundits, Gary Lineker used them as an example of «this is why we need comptetion» during the game against PSG.


Meanwhile, FSG and John Henry who has run a club within its means,done good transfer siginings but kept it within FFP regulations, is in a position to not only lose out on a top four spot, but also used as an example of bad morals and whats wrong in football.

This is the narrative Sky is feeding and our fans go along with it.

Its ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:37 pm by Raaphael »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:17:43 pm
That is hindsight though. After 30 games no one gave Leicester a chance.

It is not beyond the realms that a Fulham player has a hot finish to the season.

Well...yeah. If Fulham have someone who's going to score over 100 PL goals in the next six seasons, fair play.
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 02:33:05 pm
I think just about everyone realizes the danger posed by the oil clubs and the need for intervention/a FFP that actually has teeth. But the Super League was an entirely different threat altogether, one that over time could have legitimately destroyed what people love about football.

It was not an endorsement of current state, but instead a rejection of the proposed future state.

If leagues and federations actually had fit and proper owners tests that they used correctly, then there would be no danger from such clubs, as they wouldnt have owners who are human rights abusers or criminals.

But of course we don't have these rules, or at least not ones that are used properly, the PL one is clearly a farce, and why is that, well money talks I guess.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:00:22 pm
Yep, and Vardy got in the England squad that summer, which surprised a lot of people. That Leicester team had been under-achieving before dramatically over-achieving the following season. Fulham aren't doing the same thing; their momentum is absolutely dead.

Fulham's issue is that they haven't been clinical in front of goal. They have only scored 25 against an xG of 37.25. If the table was based on xG then Fulham would be in 14th place. All they need is someone to go on a run of goalscoring form.

Newcastle's next three are Arsenal, City and Leicester. So it is possible that the gap could close. They then finish Home to Sheff U away to Fulham. It would not surprise me if it came down to the last day between Fulham and Newcastle.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:00:22 pm
Yep, and Vardy got in the England squad that summer, which surprised a lot of people. That Leicester team had been under-achieving before dramatically over-achieving the following season. Fulham aren't doing the same thing; their momentum is absolutely dead.

They probably aren't, but then in 2008 they had 5 wins from 35 in the league and had to win their last 3 games to have a chance of staying up, they won all 3 and scraped out of it. By your arguments they were down already.

As I say if you'd put your house on them getting relegated then take the 1/14 odds on offer as you'll make an easy few quid.

The point is, they're in with a fighting chance of taking it to the final day against Newcastle and there's something resting on every game going into game 34, despite it being a wash out of a PL season. That just wouldn't be the case with a few rounds left of a SL.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:16 pm
Fulham's issue is that they haven't been clinical in front of goal. They have only scored 25 against an xG of 37.25. If the table was based on xG then Fulham would be in 14th place. All they need is someone to go on a run of goalscoring form.

Newcastle's next three are Arsenal, City and Leicester. So it is possible that the gap could close. They then finish Home to Sheff U away to Fulham. It would not surprise me if it came down to the last day between Fulham and Newcastle.

 ???

What an odd direction for this thread to go. They're 9 points behind with 5 games left, and one of those is Newcastle at home to Sheff United. And Fulham have Chelsea and United away before the last day. I doubt they'll even take it to the third last game of the season.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:41:44 pm
???

What an odd direction for this thread to go. They're 9 points behind with 5 games left, and one of those is Newcastle at home to Sheff United. And Fulham have Chelsea and United away before the last day. I doubt they'll even take it to the third last game of the season.

Is it surprising though?  It never ceases to amaze me how people will come up with the most random shit other than admit what they posted was bad or wrong.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:41:44 pm
???

What an odd direction for this thread to go. They're 9 points behind with 5 games left, and one of those is Newcastle at home to Sheff United. And Fulham have Chelsea and United away before the last day. I doubt they'll even take it to the third last game of the season.

Last season your home team Leicester were 10 points ahead of United with 7 games to go and ended up losing 4th place on the last day. It happens. Fulham won at Anfield and held Chelsea at Craven Cottage with 10 men until late in the game. It wouldn't be a massive surprise if Fulham got something against a Chelsea side that will have one eye on the Madrid game in mid-week.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:01 pm
Last season your home team Leicester were 10 points ahead of United with 7 games to go and ended up losing 4th place on the last day. It happens. Fulham won at Anfield and held Chelsea at Craven Cottage with 10 men until late in the game. It wouldn't be a massive surprise if Fulham got something against a Chelsea side that will have one eye on the Madrid game in mid-week.

Tell you what Al. If Fulham can still finish above Newcastle on the last day of the season, Ill never post anything remotely pro-FSG again. And if they cant, youll never post anything remotely anti-FSG again. Deal?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Tell you what Al. If Fulham can still finish above Newcastle on the last day of the season, Ill never post anything remotely pro-FSG again. And if they cant, youll never post anything remotely anti-FSG again. Deal?

Deal.







I win Fulham can deffo finish above Newcastle on the last day of the season.  :wave
So youre bottling it :D
