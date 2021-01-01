Sorry but you are reaching a bit with these scenario's. Relegation is decided. Yes, mathematically it's not set but, it's set. And nobody below Everton is going to make Europe.
Villa are in 11th place, 7 points behind Everton and they play against them twice. Yes, it's a big reach, but Villa win the rest of their games and there's a good chance they make Europe. Their season isn't dead yet.
Fulham are 7 points behind Brighton and 9 points behind 3 other teams, they still have all 3 teams to play against. Win the 3 and those teams will still need a result.
It might well be unlikely, but there's no dead fixtures this weekend, even if there are a couple of teams with nothing to play for. It's once you get into the last 2 or 3 matchdays you start getting dead games which isn't bad over a 38 game league season.