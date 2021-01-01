The PL and CL werent rebrandings.



The former was run by a whole different organisation and was 100% a breakaway league. You cant argue otherwise.



The CL, esp in 94, was an entirely new format.



Once again, not suggesting the ESL is a continuation. Im saying to someone who asked if our wins would be bull and voided that history wouldnt be erased and theyd still exist.



I think youre deliberately missing the point Craig. The PL being run by a different organisation doesnt change the fact that the last First Division was essentially the same as the first Premier League in all the aspects that matter to supporters to preserve continuity and integrity, such as promotion and relegation. No difference. Teams werent invited into the PL. They earned the right to play it in exactly the same way as they had the year before in the first division. By either being promoted or not relegated.Same with the European Cup to the CL. Even kept the same trophy with this one. And eased it in with the same group format as the year before. Yes the CL has evolved gradually over time, but it had already evolved as the European Cup. And those changes are announced before the start of the season so everyone knows the rules.The ESL was fundamentally different in all the important aspects.So asking Andy if he null and voided our European Cups or first division titles is not a fair comparison. You cant argue otherwise.