Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11440 on: Today at 08:33:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:31:28 pm
This discussion doesnt matter anyway, the Super League never even started. Sorry Craig, looking forward to playing Burnley, West Ham and the like once again next season!

As am I.

I just don't agree it would get boring playing the likes of Barca every year, either.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11441 on: Today at 08:59:39 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:23:10 pm
Opportunity for who? The billionaire owners to make more money hand over fist?

The only positive I've seen offered up for the super league is for the clubs to make more cash.

More cash to freeze ST prices for 5-10 years?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11442 on: Today at 09:13:14 pm
Interview from Scudamore where he says he'd warned these owners for years (specifically Liverpool and United) why a Super League was such a terrible idea and a non-starter.

They can't say they weren't warned. They just don't listen.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11443 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:33:00 pm
As am I.

I just don't agree it would get boring playing the likes of Barca every year, either.

And if done right theres no guarantee they would have to boot.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11444 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:14 pm
Interview from Scudamore where he says he'd warned these owners for years (specifically Liverpool and United) why a Super League was such a terrible idea and a non-starter.

They can't say they weren't warned. They just don't listen.

Didnt Scudamore once say the EPL needs a strong Man Utd??

He goes on to say they will lose the trust of the other teams, I doubt it they know the score plus they need the big teams to bring the tv money in.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11445 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:59:39 pm
More cash to freeze ST prices for 5-10 years?

Yeah if you could have a rule in the super league that all extra revenue created went back to the fans then sign me up.

Although to create this revenue they have to fleece the fans in the first place.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11446 on: Today at 09:28:18 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:29:14 pm
I'm fairly sure we don't asterix the song with 4 European cups and 2 Champions Leagues, do we?


I didn't say that though.


"Poor Scouser Tommy,he wasn't even real,the Nazis didn't shoot him,his mother didn't squeal"
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11447 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:14 pm
Interview from Scudamore where he says he'd warned these owners for years (specifically Liverpool and United) why a Super League was such a terrible idea and a non-starter.

They can't say they weren't warned. They just don't listen.

I imagine Scudamore was also warned for years that things need to change - yet he was happy to see City come in a buy the league over and over.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11448 on: Today at 09:42:50 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:22:32 pm
Yeah if you could have a rule in the super league that all some extra revenue created went back to the fans then sign me up.

Too late.  The ship sailed.






And sank.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11449 on: Today at 10:05:46 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:12:09 pm
Did you null and void the European Cups when the CL was created?

Did you null and void the First Division trophies when the PL was created?
Sorry Craig but thats a bit of a daft comparison. There was essentially no difference between the First Division and the PL. Likewise in Europe. What difference was there between the 91-92 European Cup and the 92-93 Champions League?

The ESL on the other hand wouldve been fundamentally different. A clean break. Yes, maybe still seen by some as the top comp to win (albeit tainted beyond the point of meaning for 90% of legacy supporters), but definitely not a continuation of the European Cup in the way the CL was or the way the PL came about. Theres no comparison. Andys got a very good point.  Our 6 European Cups never to be added to.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11450 on: Today at 10:15:31 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:05:46 pm
Sorry Craig but thats a bit of a daft comparison. There was essentially no difference between the First Division and the PL.

It was a whole different competition. One was run by the FA, the other by a select group of clubs. All proposed and formed by a select group of clubs. All sounds a tad familiar.


Quote
Likewise in Europe. What difference was there between the 91-92 European Cup and the 92-93 Champions League?

Be it the first ever CL, or the one a few years later in 94, it was a vastly different competition. Yet the previous wins were not voided as I was replying to.


Quote
The ESL on the other hand wouldve been fundamentally different. A clean break. Yes, maybe still seen by some as the top comp to win (albeit tainted beyond the point of meaning for 90% of legacy supporters), but definitely not a continuation of the European Cup in the way the CL was or the way the PL came about. Theres no comparison. Andys got a very good point.  Our 6 European Cups never to be added to.

I never suggested theyd be added to. I said theyd not be voided, which was hit point.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11451 on: Today at 10:20:32 pm
The PL and the CL were rebrandings. To all intents and purposes the same competitions. This was most definitely not. It had zero integrity for starters.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11452 on: Today at 10:28:43 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:20:32 pm
The PL and the CL were rebrandings. To all intents and purposes the same competitions. This was most definitely not. It had zero integrity for starters.

The PL and CL werent rebrandings.

The former was run by a whole different organisation and was 100% a breakaway league. You cant argue otherwise.

The CL, esp in 94, was an entirely new format.

Once again, not suggesting the ESL is a continuation. Im saying to someone who asked if our wins would be null and voided that history wouldnt be erased and theyd still exist.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11453 on: Today at 10:29:58 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:42:50 pm
Too late.  The ship sailed.






And sank.

So you're advocating for them to just go ahead and fleece the fans for more cash.

Where do you think the extra revenue will be generated from?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11454 on: Today at 10:46:04 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:28:43 pm
The PL and CL werent rebrandings.

The former was run by a whole different organisation and was 100% a breakaway league. You cant argue otherwise.

The CL, esp in 94, was an entirely new format.

Once again, not suggesting the ESL is a continuation. Im saying to someone who asked if our wins would be bull and voided that history wouldnt be erased and theyd still exist.
I think youre deliberately missing the point Craig. The PL being run by a different organisation doesnt change the fact that the last First Division was essentially the same as the first Premier League in all the aspects that matter to supporters to preserve continuity and integrity, such as promotion and relegation. No difference. Teams werent invited into the PL. They earned the right to play it in exactly the same way as they had the year before in the first division. By either being promoted or not relegated.

Same with the European Cup to the CL. Even kept the same trophy with this one. And eased it in with the same group format as the year before. Yes the CL has evolved gradually over time, but it had already evolved as the European Cup. And those changes are announced before the start of the season so everyone knows the rules.

The ESL was fundamentally different in all the important aspects.

So asking Andy if he null and voided our European Cups or first division titles is not a fair comparison. You cant argue otherwise.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11455 on: Today at 10:47:59 pm
Youve said it a lot better than I did Red_Mist. Thanks for seeing what my point was.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11456 on: Today at 10:50:18 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:46:04 pm
I think youre deliberately missing the point Craig.

I find it weird that someone jumps into a convo between me and someone else and tells one of those two they are deliberately missing the point.

Youre missing the point I was making originally. Not to you. To the person I was having a convo with.

That point being that regardless of if it is the same comp, a slight variation, or a totally different one, the previous wins will not be null and voided like history didnt happen.
