« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 222778 times)

Online ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11400 on: Today at 05:37:59 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:27:08 pm
All over the world, except in the UK, fans of every stripe fill massive stadia and pay stupid prices to see the stars of storied European Clubs play  in meaningless 'tournaments'.

I'll admit to being that fan, as I've seen us play in Chicago and South Bend, Indiana (Notre Dame Stadium).

Chicago was a bore, atmosphere was miserable. Didn't help we were playing Olympiakos. I do remember being excited to watch Markovic in action... oops.

Notre Dame was better, but not by a ton. Was at least mostly full, couple of songs got going but still poor. Stadium awesome though.

In both cases, was very much aware the games were ultimately meaningless. Not unenjoyable, but did tell my wife it would be Anfield or bust going forward.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11401 on: Today at 05:42:15 pm »
I just think it shows that if done "right" the ESL would have been ultimately a massive hit and these teams would have made money hand over fist.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,586
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11402 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm »
Ahh, yes, still have my lfc-tfc half and half. Filled the skydome for that , 60k +.   ;D wassuch  a barn burner all i really remember was a pretty good ynwa pre game. probably paid $100 for that ticket.

Edit: tbf i broke that half and half out of the dusty closet it lived in for a decade untouched and took it to a Toronto game after we won the CL and regaled my whole section of mostlyChelsea United and Spurs fans with YNWA, Campiones,  and "Who? Who? Who the fuck owns a Liverpool Toronto half and half?" so it was actually worth it by far. Patience is the key  ;D  Literally a one man show that day lol  Im going to suggest that im probably the only man in the history of football who ever sang that on a terrace. 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:43 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,647
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11403 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:34:33 pm
That's not really the argument being made, no.

More that what Carra said in that a Barca vs Liverpool, for example, would get boring if they played every year, is prob not that correct.

However in saying that it's not saying that there is "some good" in the idea or that it should happen.

Got it.

What would get boring though is not playing other teams. Cos I get that it is not quite always about what is at stake (although it is much of the time). Its like playing a last game in the group stage in Europe, when you already qualified, Id still look forward to it and watch it, cos its vs a team you dont often see. 

So what would be dull, would be not getting those different games, those different adventures, seeing a team from a league who may not make it to the group stage again for another 5 years, seeing a team from one of the bigger league whos qualified for the first time, seeing fans who are experiencing that journey.

So yes, whereas playing Barca every year may not be boring per se, its what itd be replacing that would the problem.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11404 on: Today at 05:45:27 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:27:08 pm
All over the world, except in the UK, fans of every stripe fill massive stadia and pay stupid prices to see the stars of storied European Clubs play  in meaningless 'tournaments'.

It's a bit like going to watch a massive old band who are still popular but are just touring for a bit of cash and going through the motions with it and not straining themselves (i.e a pre-season friendly).   People will still go for the name, but you're watching a more watered down, diluted version.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11405 on: Today at 05:49:49 pm »
I watch us every time we are over here Stateside, there is a solid group of fans from different OSC's out here that actually "get it" and sing their hearts out for 90 minutes and try to make it something. 

Those of us that are part of these clubs and actually from Merseyside or the City are trying to ensure that the next generation of American fans fully understands what the club means, where it stands and how they can carry that forward.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,128
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11406 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Let's not pretend players, if the CL was replaced with some sort of league, wouldn't treat these games with the same prestige as the CL and want to win it. Fans would too. They certainly wouldn't be looked at like friendlies.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11407 on: Today at 05:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:44:19 pm
Got it.

What would get boring though is not playing other teams. Cos I get that it is not quite always about what is at stake (although it is much of the time). Its like playing a last game in the group stage in Europe, when you already qualified, Id still look forward to it and watch it, cos its vs a team you dont often see. 

So what would be dull, would be not getting those different games, those different adventures, seeing a team from a league who may not make it to the group stage again for another 5 years, seeing a team from one of the bigger league whos qualified for the first time, seeing fans who are experiencing that journey.

So yes, whereas playing Barca every year may not be boring per se, its what itd be replacing that would the problem.

Football thrives on competition and glory and failure.

Would Liverpool V Barca be boring if we kept drawing them in a CL knockout? No, you might want to draw someone else for a change, but they're do-or-die matches, therefore exciting. If we kept drawing them in a CL group it would get boring if we're both going to go through anyway.

Liverpool V Anyone would be dull, if you're just playing teams for the sake of playing them. That's what pre-season friendlies are for. There needs to be something on the line. That's a big part of where the SL falls down.

If you look at any famous Anfield European night they were all knockout games (Olympiakos essentially was, or Napoli the other year because we were out if we didn't win).  The atmosphere goes hand in hand with the jeopardy and the prize on the line.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:32 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11408 on: Today at 05:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:51:41 pm
Let's not pretend players, if the CL was replaced with some sort of league, wouldn't treat these games with the same prestige as the CL and want to win it. Fans would too. They certainly wouldn't be looked at like friendlies.

I agree. However, if matches were to be played in places like the US, I don't believe that the atmosphere would improve exponentially as compared to exhibitions. Fans might care more, sure, but the majority here simply don't know how to support for 90 minutes.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11409 on: Today at 06:04:25 pm »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 05:58:07 pm
I agree. However, if matches were to be played in places like the US, I don't believe that the atmosphere would improve exponentially as compared to exhibitions. Fans might care more, sure, but the majority here simply don't know how to support for 90 minutes.

That's right.  This is America.  We're only cheer for scantily clad women dancing around during TV breaks!!!
Logged

Online ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11410 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:04:25 pm
That's right.  This is America.  We're only cheer for scantily clad women dancing around during TV breaks!!!

Haha I remember being pissed as a kid going to games where my team (big Pacers fan at time) were losing big and the cheerleaders come out smiling from ear to ear and I'm wondering what the fuck they were so happy about
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,249
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm »
Playing Barca every year would be boring, not sure why people think it wouldnt? We seem to play Porto and Napoli every time we are in the CL group and thats fucking boring!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 