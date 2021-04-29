« previous next »
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 04:19:28 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:27:46 am

Also, why are they so hellbent on the no relegation thing? 


Yes right. It's such a huge sporting cultural difference between the U.S and elsewhere. The fact they (FSG / Henry) are innocently oblivious of it just speaks volumes of their ethnocentrism (if that's the correct behavioral terminology?). Proves they never speak to Kenny or Tony Barrett or Rushie or anyone this side of the Atlantic that could have put them straight.
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 06:01:40 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:19:28 am
Yes right. It's such a huge sporting cultural difference between the U.S and elsewhere. The fact they (FSG / Henry) are innocently oblivious of it just speaks volumes of their ethnocentrism (if that's the correct behavioral terminology?). Proves they never speak to Kenny or Tony Barrett or Rushie or anyone this side of the Atlantic that could have put them straight.

It's not cultural per se but more that it affects the valuation of the asset.  The simple fact is that relegation for the "top 6" is almost impossible baring administration and therefore focus on it from a sporting aspect isn't really a concern.  But when it comes to getting financing or eventually selling the fact that it's possible for the asset to be devalued through relegation, even if it almost can't happen, is a hindrance in comparison to American sports teams.  One epically bad season in the NFL or NBA isn't going to cut your valuation in half as it would in going from the EPL to Championship.  That's what they're trying to avoid.  If relegation didn't tank the value then they could give two shits about it.
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 06:09:02 am »
In the Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all issued statements to explain they have begun the process of withdrawal from the Super League. The Athletic understands that the Liverpool and United legal teams are working together on a complicated extrication process, while sources indicated that the law firm Freshfields has been enlisted to work on a joint approach for Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

The cost of withdrawal for the English clubs is likely to be a matter of contention in the coming months. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted penalty clauses are owed by clubs who deserted the Super League. The agreement states that the early exit by an exiting founder at any time but, particularly within the 23-season period, would result in material and irreparable economic, reputational and operational damages to the SL Project, SL Clubs, AgentCo and relevant creditors under the debt facility credited to AgentCo.

Sources close to several English sides suggested that lawyers may highlight a line in the agreement that says that 70 per cent of the founding clubs needed to serve notice of their intention to continue in the project before June 10 or the SL project would terminate with immediate effect.

https://theathletic.com/2549018/2021/04/29/european-super-league-the-pressing-repercussions-where-does-football-go-next/
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 07:15:00 am »
Henry is committed to no relegation because it protects the club against him Abramovich and Mansour buying their way into the top competitions and the revenues that come with competing in them.

It would make the ESL a pointless bore-fest, but I can see where he is coming from. We need a properly enforced FFP or a salary cap or the game is done.
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 08:18:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:58:19 am
I don't agree with much he comes out with these days, but he's spot on there.

Boring might not be the best word to have used, but I agree with the gist of what he's saying.

I remember being at Anfield in '76 when we played Barcelona. We'd earned the right to be playing one of the biggest names in world football and see Johan Cruyff on our pitch. We knocked them out too. Bill Shankly called the League our ''bread and butter.'' Well, playing against the cream of the crop in Europe was our steak. Thing is, if you have steak every night, it eventually becomes your bread and butter. It loses its lustre. What, then, do you have to strive for once the novelty wears off and it becomes routine and mundane?

Just as we need night to appreciate day. Darkness in order to appreciate the light. The downs so we appreciate the ups. We also need the slightly more mundane to appreciate the glorious and comparatively rare. Gold and diamonds are only valuable because they are rare, not because they are everywhere.

I don't know mate, I wouldn't mind sleeping every night with Dua Lipa, and surely i wouldn't miss sleeping with Susan Boyle!
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 08:42:30 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:15:00 am
Henry is committed to no relegation because it protects the club against him Abramovich and Mansour buying their way into the top competitions and the revenues that come with competing in them.

It would make the ESL a pointless bore-fest, but I can see where he is coming from. We need a properly enforced FFP or a salary cap or the game is done.

The financial gap to the oilers would be bridged sufficiently by the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona, Real taking advantage of their global fanbase bringing them an income from Pay TV that Man City, PSG don't have access to.  John Henry knows this all too well and has wanted to break away from the UEFA/Premier League TV deals for years.  I posted this in the Man City thread a few days ago...
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 25, 2021, 01:52:05 pm
Pretty clear to me that the ESL was, for the clubs that have built their profile over decades of success, all about bridging the gap to the oil clubs.

FIFA/UEFA have proven themselves impotent when it came to enforcing FFP, a regulation that John Henry's group have been pretty strong advocates for, and have allowed the oilers to demolish those principles.  FSG have spent the last 10 years turning the club into a commercial giant, pretty much maximising revenues within the confines of existing UEFA regulations, only to see those efforts become meaningless against the false status and unrestricted spending of Man City, PSG etc.  I remember our board having great interest in further commercial growth by their attempts to enable clubs to negotiate their own TV deals however UEFA, the Premier League etc. would not have allowed their incomes from the likes of Sky to become diluted by the defection of the big clubs from those deals. 

As the ESL became more of a possibility FSG will have known that breaking away from UEFA and Sky will have been a critical step in launching LFC Pay Per View to our global fanbase.  For ourselves, United, Real and Barcelona having such a massive outreach compared with the state owned clubs we would move into a level of parity whilst still working within FFP.  Looking at all of this from John Henry's perspective he would probably have thought that his approach was fair game - I wouldn't be surprised if he is confused by the backlash from Liverpool fans as his intent will undoubtedly have been to allow us to compete in spite of UEFA's ineffectiveness causing their regulation and platform for fair play to fail.

I'm not advocating the ESL by the way, far from it due to the structure, but I can see why it has been considered.

Look at the clubs that were involved:-

  • Manchester United - Massive global outreach, clearly bridge the gap to the oil clubs with being able to take their own PPV route
  • Manchester City - Would have wanted to be part of any project that glamourises their assets and improves perception of their regime
  • Liverpool - Massive global outreach, clearly bridge the gap to the oil clubs with being able to take their own PPV route
  • Arsenal - desperate to increase their dwindling profile in a closed shop competition and Kroenke will have been well aware of the potential earnings
  • Chelsea - would have wanted to take advantage of their increased profile since Abramovich rolled up, not Liverpool or Man Utd levels of outreach but still fairly significant
  • Tottenham - Desperate
  • AC Milan - Large following, desperate to claw their way back to being a high profile club in a closed shop
  • Atletico Madrid - Recent successes, will have wanted to take advantage of that by participating in a closed shop rather than the inevitable slide into obscurity behind Real, Barcelona
  • Barcelona - Financially fucked and desperate for the potential PPV income that their global status would bring
  • Inter Milan - Large following, desperate to claw their way back to being a high profile club in a closed shop
  • Juventus - Large following, desperate to claw their way back to being a high profile club in a closed shop
  • Real Madrid - Despite being pretty much state backed themselves will know that they have the global profile to benefit massively from PPV

As far as the Everton's and Burnley's of the Premier League are concerned, their objections would be largely based upon the knowledge that as long as they maintain their top-flight status then the existing TV money that they get is about the best they are ever going to get - they're extremely unlikely to gain the required fanbase that comes from being successful for long periods of time, so "HOW VERY DARE YOU TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR BEING A MASSIVE CLUB"

Anyways, enough rambling for me.  City are c*nts.

« Reply #11366 on: Today at 10:11:40 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm

Doesn't have one but he sure as shit knows that had the ESL gone forward then City would have been bound by the rules laid out prior to signing up,same as UEFA could have done with FFP but shit out of doing.

Al knows but it won't stop him ignoring it.

I haven't ignored it.

I came up with a solution for governments to get involved. The UK government and the EU.

A major example of big business being held to account in Sport was the Bosman ruling. For me, we need governments to come together and replace the likes of the PL, UEFA and FIFA with properly regulated governing bodies that are actually fit for purpose.
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:48:38 am
I think the game is beyond saving now to be honest.

Agreed. Money rules all at the end of the day, and every opportunity to stop that from being the case hasn't worked. The creation of the premier league, and later the champions league, were the start of it but where it's come to is eye watering. You only have to look at the 4 champions league semi finalists to realize where it's got us. And liverpool aren't exactly angels in this regard, I should add.

All it needs now is a Saudi takeover somewhere - maybe newcastle, maybe us, maybe one of the spanish or italian clubs...and I think that'll be 'it' for me.
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 10:37:03 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:48:38 am
Henry has correctly diagnosed the problem, but came up with the wrong solution. 

The solution has always been FFP or something like it, but that will not happen until the likes of Chelsea and City have proper revenues to be top of the pile. If they buy success for long enough they will eventually get the sponsorship deals and overseas fans.

I think the game is beyond saving now to be honest.

One of the problems with FFP, is that is keeps the current inequalities in the game. The bigger clubs with the bigger revenues will come out on top and they can cherry pick the best talent from the lesser clubs. We have seen some interesting and enjoyable 'lesser' sides in Europe over the years, only to see them dismantled by the big clubs. The only way to take on the big clubs is in the form of 'new money', which has come from dubious sources. The wealth gap is getting bigger, and damaging the game. For me, I'd love to see a more level playing field across competitions, but that's a pipedream.
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: jambutty on April 27, 2021, 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

For him, maybe.  For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.

British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.

Fuck the neutrals.
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:52:56 am »
I'm not sure saying playing them every week would be boring. It would maybe lose some of it's "special" feeling, for sure, but then I've never felt playing United, Chelsea or City in the CL was any less special than a Barca or Madrid.

There are plenty of arguments against it, but not sure that's one I'd go with.
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:52:56 am
I'm not sure saying playing them every week would be boring. It would maybe lose some of it's "special" feeling, for sure, but then I've never felt playing United, Chelsea or City in the CL was any less special than a Barca or Madrid.

That's because they were (almost always) knockout ties, and they're always special. When we played Chelsea in the group stage, it was anything but special, I doubt anyone remembers much of those two games. The same thing when we faced Barca or Madrid in the group stages, unless there was something at stake.

Now imagine playing Barca and Madrid in a 38-game league season, once in October, once in March, it would be no different than playing Spurs or Leicester now.
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:25:35 am
That's because they were (almost always) knockout ties, and they're always special. When we played Chelsea in the group stage, it was anything but special, I doubt anyone remembers much of those two games. The same thing when we faced Barca or Madrid in the group stages, unless there was something at stake.

Now imagine playing Barca and Madrid in a 38-game league season, once in October, once in March, it would be no different than playing Spurs or Leicester now.

I can tell you right now that in the ground no one thought it was "anything but special".
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:34:29 am
I can tell you right now that in the ground no one thought it was "anything but special".

Obviously, every single Liverpool game is special to all of us, and we had a massive rivalry with Chelsea at the time, but we don't have such rivalries with foreign clubs, nor are we likely to develop them. In a 38-game league season, we'd still look out for the games against Utd, with recent rivals like City or Chelsea replacing Everton.
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
NBA. MLB, NHL, MLS, NFL.

Never heard of relegation. Remain competitive and exciting. Massive engaged fan bases.

Liverpool of this year is a different proposition than the 98 and 99 point teams previous (sadly). The natural evolution in various teams gives each season a different look and there is no shortage of drama. No deep sadness because the Toledo Mud Hens will never see the big time. No concept whatsoever that the spirit of competition is dead in those sports.

The best players come up from the lower leagues each year, not whole teams.

I happen to really like the tiered system but i can surely see how an owner would not find it necessary. 
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 12:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:52:56 am
I'm not sure saying playing them every week would be boring. It would maybe lose some of it's "special" feeling, for sure, but then I've never felt playing United, Chelsea or City in the CL was any less special than a Barca or Madrid.

There are plenty of arguments against it, but not sure that's one I'd go with.

I agree with that. It would feel less special if we hadn't earned it and were assured of playing them every year regardless of the results, not because we'd already played them three months ago.

Personally I think there's plenty of scope for the best sides playing each other more often, but the ESL and new CL format aren't the answer either.
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:54:29 am
No deep sadness because the Toledo Mud Hens will never see the big time. 

Other than the Fall River Marksmen, the greatest US sports team name of all time... :D
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:35:54 pm
Other than the Fall River Marksmen, the greatest US sports team name of all time... :D

Im quite fond of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies myself.
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 08:42:30 am
The financial gap to the oilers would be bridged sufficiently by the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona, Real taking advantage of their global fanbase bringing them an income from Pay TV that Man City, PSG don't have access to.  John Henry knows this all too well and has wanted to break away from the UEFA/Premier League TV deals for years.  I posted this in the Man City thread a few days ago...

Possibly. Those teams have a hell of a lot of money though.

I do agree that we should be able to sell our own TV rights. At the very least clubs should be able to negotiate their own overseas rights.
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:37:03 am
One of the problems with FFP, is that is keeps the current inequalities in the game. The bigger clubs with the bigger revenues will come out on top and they can cherry pick the best talent from the lesser clubs. We have seen some interesting and enjoyable 'lesser' sides in Europe over the years, only to see them dismantled by the big clubs. The only way to take on the big clubs is in the form of 'new money', which has come from dubious sources. The wealth gap is getting bigger, and damaging the game. For me, I'd love to see a more level playing field across competitions, but that's a pipedream.

It is possible to start to compete if you are really well run. Leicester are a good example. So are Spurs, sort of. It would be hard to close the gap on us and Man Utd, but why shouldnt there be rewards for decades of success?

At least there would not be two CL spots all but guranteed to go to City and Chelsea each year.
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:03 pm
Im quite fond of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies myself.

And me the winchester flowering arranging team when they hammered harrow 12 sore bottoms to 1. What a match that was
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:03 pm
Im quite fond of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies myself.

Binghamton Rumble Fish would be even better...

