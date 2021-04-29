In the Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all issued statements to explain they have begun the process of withdrawal from the Super League. The Athletic understands that the Liverpool and United legal teams are working together on a complicated extrication process, while sources indicated that the law firm Freshfields has been enlisted to work on a joint approach for Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.The cost of withdrawal for the English clubs is likely to be a matter of contention in the coming months. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted penalty clauses are owed by clubs who deserted the Super League. The agreement states that the early exit by an exiting founder at any time but, particularly within the 23-season period, would result in material and irreparable economic, reputational and operational damages to the SL Project, SL Clubs, AgentCo and relevant creditors under the debt facility credited to AgentCo.Sources close to several English sides suggested that lawyers may highlight a line in the agreement that says that 70 per cent of the founding clubs needed to serve notice of their intention to continue in the project before June 10 or the SL project would terminate with immediate effect.