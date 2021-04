It makes us sound like the victim of domestic abuse. We get treated badly by the owners. They apologise and say they will never do it again. Then inevitably they treat us badly and apologise again. We put up with it safe in the knowledge that it will happen again because we cannot see a way out.



We need to break the cycle.



In this thread, you’ve compared our situation with FSG to slavery and domestic abuse.Do you think it is really acceptable? Find it hard to take anyone seriously who thinks this type of comparison is acceptable. Sounds like someone who is purposely being inflammatory to get a response or someone who is some entwined with their hatred for FSG that they find it acceptable to compare poor business decisions to reprehensible acts.So what are you Al? A wind up merchant? Or someone who’s moral compass needs some re-alignment?