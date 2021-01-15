« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 211251 times)

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11200 on: Today at 07:47:39 pm »
After over a decade in charge they've had plenty of time to get their shit together and to get the right people in place to run the club at all levels. You either get it by now or you don't.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • IFWT
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11201 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:36:04 pm
Fixed it for you mate.

Let's get real here they didn't give a shit about the manager, players or fans over ESL so why would they be arsed about the medals of someone they have never heard of.

I highly doubt they know about it - so please don't tamper with my post ta. 

Whether they would care is a separate issue.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • IFWT
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11202 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:37:01 pm
Very true, so who the fuck is running the public relations side of this.

Surely to christ like most business you have morning meetings with all departments present and discussing the issues/concerns/bleeding great big fat own goal watchouts, of the day and what should we do. Unless our TOR has the section - making the club look twats, how do we go about this?

You would think so, wouldn't you.  I sometimes wonder if we even have a PR department  :-\
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11203 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:50:16 pm
I highly doubt they know about it - so please don't tamper mess with my post ta ya twat

Whether they would care is a separate issue.


Fixed it for you mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,324
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11204 on: Today at 08:02:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:17 pm
Al trying to use Lebron as a negative.

GTF barrel scraper.
I get the feeling that young Al was delighted with our ill-fated attempt at joining the ESL
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11205 on: Today at 08:03:42 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 08:02:10 pm
I get the feeling that young Al was delighted with our ill-fated attempt at joining the ESL

Well he was the only person to have ever lived who saw it coming  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,876
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11206 on: Today at 08:04:08 pm »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11207 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:47:39 pm
After over a decade in charge they've had plenty of time to get their shit together and to get the right people in place to run the club at all levels. You either get it by now or you don't.

The only time the non-footballing side of the club under FSG has been anything but a basket case in terms of PR and self-inflecting crisis was when Peter Moore was chairman.

These are the same idiots who appointed Jen Chang to run their PR.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,842
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11208 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm »
I honestly think I could do a better PR job than that fool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 276 277 278 279 280 [281]   Go Up
« previous next »
 