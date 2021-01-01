« previous next »
Online jambutty

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11160 on: Today at 05:21:58 pm »
Anyone have any prospective buyers that could pass our sniff test?
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Norse Red

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11161 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:19:05 pm
We dont know who they are, or even if its real. My guess is its a leak by FSG to show everyone how committed he is. FSG will do anything for some good PR.
Exactly this.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11162 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:15:39 pm
And?

And even fewer that would be acceptable.
Online JRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11163 on: Today at 05:25:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:19:05 pm
We dont know who they are, or even if its real. My guess is its a leak by FSG to show everyone how committed he is. FSG will do anything for some good PR.
It couldve been Iraq, Iran ,Libya , any of them lovely Middle East countries, we could be just like Man City.

If we ever did get taken over by a regime such as citys then we all might as well walk away, if the greatest club of them all was nothing but a sportswashing project then that would be the end of football.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11164 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:21:27 pm
No, but it`s still worse killing people by your own hand. This "FSG is just as bad" as human rights violating states like Qatar or the emirates notion is bullshit. They`re not even closely as bad.

I judge people by the company they keep. FSG wanted to form a company the ESL and become business partners with Mansoor. They also wanted Qatar to join. Standard Chartered money laundered and broke sanctions regarding Iran. A country that has a history of sponsoring terrorism and assassinating dissidents.

The money Standard Chartered laundered for Iran could easily have been used to fund terrorism.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11165 on: Today at 05:34:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:21:58 pm
Anyone have any prospective buyers that could pass our sniff test?

No one had a problem when we were partly owned by the Republican governor of Illinois.

One of the partners that make up Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group is facing scrutiny in the US following claims he made a $250,000 political contribution after members of his gated community received their Covid-19 vaccinations by mid-January.

The Boston Globe newspaper report that former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, a shareholder in FSG and former private equity investor, made the donation to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week after nearly all the residents over the age of 65 in the wealthy gated community in Key Largo where he lives received their jabs against the virus almost two months ago.

First revealed by the Miami Herald, Rauner made the contribution on February 25, according to DeSantis' campaign finance records, his occupation listed as retired and his address the members-only waterfront community of the Ocean Reef Club.


No one seems to have a problem being partly owned by LeBron James.

Protestors in Hong Kong have burned LeBron James jerseys after the NBA star said that freedom of speech can lead to a lot of negative.

James made his comments after the fallout between the NBA and China over the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The lucrative relationship between the league and China has been damaged since the Houston Rockets general manager, Daryl Morey, tweeted in support of the protestors earlier this month. Morey subsequently deleted the tweet but China has threatened to cut ties with the NBA, and some Chinese companies have backed out of broadcasts and sponsorship deals.


On Tuesday, a group of around 200 gathered on courts amid Hong Kongs high-rise buildings, chanting support for Morey and obscene epithets about James. One person threw a ball at a photo of James while others burned and trampled on jerseys bearing his name.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11166 on: Today at 05:35:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:21:58 pm
Anyone have any prospective buyers that could pass our sniff test?


Very doubtful.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11167 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Al trying to use Lebron as a negative.

GTF barrel scraper.
Online Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
All I see are excused for not being opposed to being bought by, let`s say Saudi-Arabia.

"Everything is corrupt ayway"- mentality.

The day LeBron James personally starts cutting up dead bodies, maybe you`ll have a point.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:44:00 pm
All I see are excused for not being opposed to being bought by, let`s say Saudi-Arabia.

"Everything is corrupt ayway"- mentality.

The day LeBron James personally starts cutting up dead bodies, maybe you`ll have a point.


The you're not reading the posts properly.
Online Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11170 on: Today at 05:49:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:48:40 pm

The you're not reading the posts properly.

So what`s your actual point?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11171 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:49:48 pm
So what`s your actual point?


It's there in English & I even replied.
Offline The cock who signs his posts Mitch

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11172 on: Today at 06:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 05:08:49 pm
Did they find them not guilty?

Yes, CAS found that City had not conspired to breach the rules. The fine was for being obstructive to the UEFA investigation, CAS said that City had fully cooperated with the CAS investigation.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11173 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:17 pm
Al trying to use Lebron as a negative.

GTF barrel scraper.

No mate just showing that people have a remarkable ability to ignore things when they are making money from it. Just trying to show that things are far more nuanced than people suggest.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11174 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 05:44:00 pm
All I see are excused for not being opposed to being bought by, let`s say Saudi-Arabia.

"Everything is corrupt ayway"- mentality.

The day LeBron James personally starts cutting up dead bodies, maybe you`ll have a point.

I see you completely ignored my comment about Standard Chartered being fined $1.1BN for money laundering and breaking sanctions for the abhorrent Iranian regime. A regime that allegedly funds global terrorism and assassinates dissidents on a regular basis.

It is far more complex than you seem to think. For example are you happy that Liverpool sent VVD to the Nad al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai to recuperate from his injury. A complex that was built using slave labour and where young camel jockeys are forced to ride camels.

https://www.tepagency.com/child-camel-jockeys

The use of child camel jockeys has been illegal in the UAE since 1980. Despite repeated official denials by the sport and UAE officials, in 2004 an undercover investigation by TEPA, working with Pakistani human rights lawyer, Ansar Burney, found thousands of children working in the industry. Some were as young as 2-3 years of age, mostly trafficked illegally from Pakistan and Bangladesh.  Evidence of corruption, trafficking, starvation, use of drugs to stunt growth, beatings, fatalities and serious injury, plus widespread, serious sexual assault was documented.




As I say the issue is far more complex than people suggest where exactly do you draw the line ?
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11175 on: Today at 06:52:05 pm »
Wouldn't mind Jim Ratcliffe testing FSG's resolve (as Roy would say).

Worth £17bn, already owns Nice so he's not completely naive when it comes to football.
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11176 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:52:05 pm
Wouldn't mind Jim Ratcliffe testing FSG's resolve (as Roy would say).

Worth £17bn, already owns Nice so he's not completely naive when it comes to football.

No fracking way.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11177 on: Today at 06:53:47 pm »
Theyre not covering themselves in any glory here. Love them or loathe them, this is a mistake of epic proportions.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11178 on: Today at 06:55:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:52:05 pm
Wouldn't mind Jim Ratcliffe testing FSG's resolve (as Roy would say).

Worth £17bn, already owns Nice so he's not completely naive when it comes to football.

Had you done even the basic research you would know that he supports United.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11179 on: Today at 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:25:18 pm
It couldve been Iraq, Iran ,Libya , any of them lovely Middle East countries, we could be just like Man City.

If we ever did get taken over by a regime such as citys then we all might as well walk away, if the greatest club of them all was nothing but a sportswashing project then that would be the end of football.

I agree. Nobody wants City or PSG style owners.
Online Raaphael

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11180 on: Today at 06:56:27 pm »
No, I`m not happy with that. Man City owners have been directly organizing that camel riding scheme by the way. 
Online Al 666

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11181 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:53:47 pm
Theyre not covering themselves in any glory here. Love them or loathe them, this is a mistake of epic proportions.

They are thick mate.

Why not just buy them for 10k and then auction them and give the proceeds to the NHS or a Local charity.

The goodwill and positive PR that would bring.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11182 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:59:08 pm
They are thick mate.

Why not just buy them for 10k and then auction them and give the proceeds to the NHS or a Local charity.

The goodwill and positive PR that would bring.

Taking everything into account over the last week or so, it seems to me that whoever is running the public relations arm of the club, wants fucking off, coz they must be a blue the way they seem to be intent on fucking everything up and making us a laughing stock.

Offline Dave D

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11183 on: Today at 07:12:02 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:53:47 pm
Theyre not covering themselves in any glory here. Love them or loathe them, this is a mistake of epic proportions.

I dont know who is doing the PR for FSG these days but its obviously some bargain bin outfit.
Online jambutty

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11184 on: Today at 07:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:59:08 pm
They are thick mate.

Why not just buy them for 10k and then auction them and give the proceeds to the NHS or a Local charity.

The goodwill and positive PR that would bring.

Hard to believe they couldn't they be sold on Ebay for more than that.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11185 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm »
You simply don't fuck about or disregard our history.

Fuck which player you want or what stand colour you want, this is our history that they' re just letting slip through their fingers like it doesn't matter.

Now more than ever do we need these kind of things to remind us what the foundations this club are built on. These spend more on flights to ship people over for fuck all none event meetings in a week, than it cost to secure pieces of our history. Again, another massive own goal.
