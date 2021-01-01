« previous next »
Anyone have any prospective buyers that could pass our sniff test?
We dont know who they are, or even if its real. My guess is its a leak by FSG to show everyone how committed he is. FSG will do anything for some good PR.
Exactly this.
And even fewer that would be acceptable.
It couldve been Iraq, Iran ,Libya , any of them lovely Middle East countries, we could be just like Man City.

If we ever did get taken over by a regime such as citys then we all might as well walk away, if the greatest club of them all was nothing but a sportswashing project then that would be the end of football.
No, but it`s still worse killing people by your own hand. This "FSG is just as bad" as human rights violating states like Qatar or the emirates notion is bullshit. They`re not even closely as bad.

I judge people by the company they keep. FSG wanted to form a company the ESL and become business partners with Mansoor. They also wanted Qatar to join. Standard Chartered money laundered and broke sanctions regarding Iran. A country that has a history of sponsoring terrorism and assassinating dissidents.

The money Standard Chartered laundered for Iran could easily have been used to fund terrorism.
No one had a problem when we were partly owned by the Republican governor of Illinois.

One of the partners that make up Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group is facing scrutiny in the US following claims he made a $250,000 political contribution after members of his gated community received their Covid-19 vaccinations by mid-January.

The Boston Globe newspaper report that former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, a shareholder in FSG and former private equity investor, made the donation to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week after nearly all the residents over the age of 65 in the wealthy gated community in Key Largo where he lives received their jabs against the virus almost two months ago.

First revealed by the Miami Herald, Rauner made the contribution on February 25, according to DeSantis' campaign finance records, his occupation listed as retired and his address the members-only waterfront community of the Ocean Reef Club.


No one seems to have a problem being partly owned by LeBron James.

Protestors in Hong Kong have burned LeBron James jerseys after the NBA star said that freedom of speech can lead to a lot of negative.

James made his comments after the fallout between the NBA and China over the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The lucrative relationship between the league and China has been damaged since the Houston Rockets general manager, Daryl Morey, tweeted in support of the protestors earlier this month. Morey subsequently deleted the tweet but China has threatened to cut ties with the NBA, and some Chinese companies have backed out of broadcasts and sponsorship deals.


On Tuesday, a group of around 200 gathered on courts amid Hong Kongs high-rise buildings, chanting support for Morey and obscene epithets about James. One person threw a ball at a photo of James while others burned and trampled on jerseys bearing his name.
Very doubtful.
Al trying to use Lebron as a negative.

GTF barrel scraper.
All I see are excused for not being opposed to being bought by, let`s say Saudi-Arabia.

"Everything is corrupt ayway"- mentality.

The day LeBron James personally starts cutting up dead bodies, maybe you`ll have a point.
