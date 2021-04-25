As the dust settles on one of footballs most tumultuous weeks in decades, Jonathan Northcroft charts where it all went wrong for avaricious architects of the European Super League, Football CorrespondentSunday April 25 2021, 12.01am, The Sunday TimesWhen Mike Gordon phoned Jordan Henderson on Monday, two messages were clear. One was that Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, was fully committed to taking the club into a European Super League (ESL), despite the vitriol piling upon the project since The Times broke news of its existence on Sunday. The other was more surprising.Gordon, FSGs president, heard Hendersons objections on the other end of the line and repeated what he had told Jürgen Klopp on a video call the previous day: Tell the truth.An urbane executive, Gordon knew Liverpools manager and players were the ones who would have to front up in the media about the Super League and having explained its own belief in it, FSG had no desire to censor employees beliefs. Were doing this on principle and you have to speak to your principles, Henderson was told.There was similar permissiveness towards the talent  coaching and playing staffs  at Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, from within whose ranks powerful opposition was expressed against the ESL, in contrast to the six Italian and Spanish teams involved, where the talent, with the exception of Barcelonas Gerard Piqué, stayed largely mute.When the plotters, having licked their wounds, rebuilt their bridges, and probably splurged another £1 billion on fan repleasing summer transfers, properly examine why their breakaway failed, they might focus on the optics, on how they had so little control over their message and therefore influence on fans, who ultimately held sway. Whereas the talent did.Only by allowing players and managers their say and belatedly heeding it, were Liverpool et al able to reach the end of a convulsive week, as still-functioning sports institutions. Always, listen to the fans, listen to the players and listen to us managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.It was a Uefa vote, last Monday week, on tweaking the Champions League in favour of big clubs yet again that prompted 12 of their number to press the button on a blueprint that, led by United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus, they had been working on for three years  a breakaway Super League of 20 clubs, featuring 15 permanent members  themselves, plus three invitees who they believed would follow the money and come aboard, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The scheme was backed by JP Morgan to the tune of £4.3 billion. For 23 years, permanent members would be guaranteed £300 million per season before kicking a ball.Playing and coaching staffs were not told until the weekend. One reason for keeping them in the dark was plausible deniability and owners of Englands Big Six (Liverpool, United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur) at least understood the talent sufficiently to not compromise their connection with supporters by implicating them. But they appeared to understand little else.Last Friday, PRs working for the Big Six were informed of plans in a Zoom call with Katie Perrior, a former Downing Street spin doctor and Richard Conway, a former BBC reporter turned sports communications specialist, who were working for ESL, but left with deep misgivings. A sketched-on-the-back-of-a-fag-packet strategy, is how one described ESLs messaging plans.After The Timess revelations dropped at Sunday lunchtime, ten hours would pass before the ESL rebels issued their first public statement, a thin, bland communiqué, remarkable for carrying a rare public statement from Uniteds owner, Joel Glazer. He promised the ESL would bring together the worlds greatest clubs and players. But nobody had asked the players.Filling the void came opposition from pundits, especially from England and the lacerating Gary Neville. On Monday, the voices of players began to join in  PSGs Ander Herrera, former Arsenal star Mesut Özil, Evertons Richarlison. Klopp was the first figure from a rebel club, following the breakaways confirmation, to face the media when he did his pre-match interview before Liverpool played Leeds United on Monday Night Football and when the camera cut to him it was like that moment, on General Election night, when the first exit poll is announced.Klopp voiced his opposition to Super Leagues in 2019. His feelings now? Didnt change, he said. People are not happy. I understand. We were not involved in any process, not the players, not me. In hindsight, from that moment, the opposition were heading for a landslide.James Milner and Leedss Patrick Bamford articulated further opposition in their post-match interviews. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Duke of Cambridge had already come out against it. On Tuesday, the talent spoke out again  and louder. Bruno Fernandes signalled opposition on Instagram and Marcus Rashford tweeted an epithet from Sir Matt Busby, about how football is about supporters (and not money). It gained more than half-a-million likes, which for context would have made it the second most popular tweet from a UK feed in 2020.Pep Guardiola, in a press conference, condemned the ESL as not sport, another body blow to the project. Just before 9.30pm City, having harboured doubts from the start about joining the ESL plot, became the first club to officially pull out. Earlier in the evening Chelsea, with Roman Abramovich sceptical, became the first to signify intent to withdraw.Following protests by Leeds fans the previous day, Chelsea supporters had demonstrated outside Stamford Bridge before their club played Brighton & Hove Albion and during the run-up to kick-off, more and more players spoke out on social media, including Luke Shaw and Kevin De Bruyne. Then came the heady news that Ed Woodward, portrayed by Uefas president Aleksander Ceferin as a ringleader of the snakes and liars who led the attempted coup, was quitting as United executive vice-chairman.At 9pm on Tuesday came perhaps ESLs final PR blow. Liverpools entire squad posted the same message on social media: We dont like it and we dont want it to happen. Their action was led by Henderson, who canvassed opinion on the squads WhatsApp group during the day and the message was ready to go out much earlier on Tuesday but Henderson wanted to wait until every player in the group had come back with a reply.Throughout Tuesday he had also canvassed opinion among Premier League captains via a WhatsApp group set up during the first Covid lockdown, to coordinate responses around Project Restart, the players NHS Together initiative and combined action on Black Lives Matter. The captains were set to speak on the Wednesday and come out against ESL as a bloc had the project continued. His experience of marshalling the group has given Henderson practice in offering a clear, authentic independent voice, and he takes advice on social media from a trusted team around him, which includes a former FA communications specialist.When, by midnight on Tuesday, Liverpool, United, Arsenal and Tottenham also pulled out of the ESL, it was no surprise. Anyone who has lived in Britain in the past year  never mind worked in football  will tell you that you can never win if Rashford, Guardiola, Henderson and Raheem Sterling (who tweeted OK bye as ESL collapsed) are against you.Had this stunt been pulled 20 years ago, the players would not have had a voice, nor would the coaches, one of Britains leading agents said. Their voice comes from social media and 24/7 sports reporting. The players of the last generation couldnt have organised themselves in a way thats so effective. A Premier League has evolved where managers and players can communicate to enormous audiences on social media, while club owners and executives  even most directors of football  rarely speak.Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour, Joel Glazer, Stan Kroenke and Tottenhams Joe Lewis make almost zero public utterances. The most accessible is Liverpools principal owner, John W Henry, who posted a video apologising to Klopp, players and supporters for the disruption I caused. His mea culpa amazed the US sports media. Throughout Henrys long ownership of the Boston Red Sox he has almost never faced the cameras and answered criticism.Given the activism of such as Rashford and independence of players such as De Bruyne  who even negotiates his own contracts  agents, managers, club PRs and players themselves expect the voice of Premier League stars to continue to grow. Those players are increasingly influenced by US sport, where counterparts in the NBA can even force changes of teams ownership and player activism is nothing new.United now need to replace Woodward, who says he resigned in protest against ESL  though that version is contested by many familiar with his role in machinations. He sees his demise as Shakespearean and perhaps there is an element of that: the unpopular exec who was finally gaining credibility among supporters by working with Solskjaer to return his club to United values, only to suddenly perish by overreaching himself while helping the Glazers. For the latter, finding another Woodward may be difficult. Ed might take the flak but he has never, ever been in control at United. Thats Joel. He makes 100 per cent of the decisions, said someone who has worked for Uniteds hierarchy. Ed has been a well-paid human shield.The rebel 12 have lost their positions at the European Club Association and therefore lobbying power to Uefa. The Big Six may have to stomach recommendations around fan ownership and governance from a government-ordered review. At the Premier League, now their perennial breakaway threats have been neutered, Big Six executives have been asked to step down from key working groups. While some leaders from the other 14 clubs are seeking punishments, the mood at others  including Leicester City, who since 2015-16 have done most to challenge the establishment on the pitch  is more conciliatory.Influential voices at the 14 would rather use this moment to push through regulations disqualifying owners who attempt breakaways in the future. It is also felt it will now be easier to push through the next broadcasting contract, with objections from the Big Six (who were seeking a greater revenue share) weakened. I cant overstate how much were looking forward to not sitting there watching Ed Woodward roll his eyes at every proposal put forward on sponsorship or TV deals, one owner said.