Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11080 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm »
What does that mean?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11081 on: Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11082 on: Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm »
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11083 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

Well maybe FSG will actually get their chequebook out.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11084 on: Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm
How about an alternative in which no clubs are owned but are part of the community.

they turned down 3 billion pound and sold 10% for 550 million instead.

none of the good hearted, spirit of the game, democratic, community based , fan ownership, veto wielding fan board members type stuff being mooted stands a snowballs chance in hell.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11085 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

We only have Perez's words on that as things stand, and I'm not sure he's the most reliable source.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11086 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
they turned down 3 billion pound and sold 10% for 550 million instead.

none of the good hearted, spirit of the game, democratic, community based , fan ownership, veto wielding fan board members type stuff being mooted stands a snowballs chance in hell.


That was for everything not just LFC and $$$$s not pounds.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11087 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
Well maybe FSG will actually get their chequebook out.


More chance of you getting Killer Heels back.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11088 on: Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
These two clubs are beyond corrupt. They will cheat in every way possible, on and off the field, to win and make money. They are basically mafia/gangsters with a public front as football clubs.

A Spanish doctor/blood doper, whose clients included cyclists and the odd tennis player, said a few years ago, shortly after his lab was shut down and the Spanish authorities destroyed all the evidence, that if people knew what the Spanish footballing establishment and footballers in Spain had been up to, "all their titles would be stripped from them". I am guessing he was referring to the Spanish national team, and these two clubs.

And by people I am guessing he meant regular Joes. For I am sure the insiders at FIFA and UEFA know all about it.

If British clubs have any sense, and wish to retain their sporting integrity, they will think very, very hard before jumping into bed with these two clubs -  in any venture.
Oh I remember hearing about that in documentaries at the time and over the years (there are a couple of investigative journos from German tv who have been close to these doper stories for two decades or so). I was always fearful something would see the light of day and my clubs/players were involved. It was reported that Spanish doctor had lots of clients in football, many in but nowhere limited only to Spain. Some of it was around the time Torres played for us and his national team.

That is one of the things that is beyond me: How can anyone even begin to think this proposed super league would be any better than UEFA when you would have people at the helm who are amongst the most corrupt, and I mean corrupt in any way morally and financially. These people would not hesitate to fuck over their mothers if it would mean more riches and trophies for them. Even if, if you were someone who looks favourably on the whole idea of an ESL, you would be okay with giving more power to scum like Pérez than they already have?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:35:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:05:09 am
Far less tainted by money and cheating, although Rugby League has an 11 team 'Super League' with play offs that decide who wins it. The regular season is largely pointless.

Yes but there is relegation and, despite the fact I do have some aqreement around the structure of the season the players are so motivated that the games are still worth watching, qualifying for the play offs (and final place matters) and avoiding relegation means most games have purpose.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 01:07:57 am »
Mods - can we get the PBP thread re-opened?  It's locked and I think the only discussion worth having at this point revolves around that.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 06:13:46 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

That is what I was thinking. Cant be that easy to walk away. I guess we will find out soon enough
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 09:19:00 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

i think the clubs legal representatives will have already sorted the minutia of that possibility within the drafted contractual obligations


Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:13:46 am
That is what I was thinking. Cant be that easy to walk away. I guess we will find out soon enough

On the flip side Id be pretty surprised if 9 out of 12 clubs pulled out within a couple of days knowing that they actually couldnt.
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 09:29:36 am »
I read some comments on Twitter saying "these people are the first to call out middle-eastern billionaires as "DIRTY AND CORRUPT" yet turned a blind eye to the apparantly clean cut American who is just as guilty"

No, FSG are not just as guilty as states who are decapitating journalists and bombing civilians. FSG are not killing people.

If say, Saudi-Arabia would buy Liverpool FC, any Liverpool fan who finds a reason to excuse that, should be ashamed of themselves. FSG and John Henry are saints compared to the owners of the likes of City and PSG.     
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

Perez or City's lawyers. I know who my money would be on. Even J P Morgan have said it was a mistake.

It's dead. For now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 10:07:34 am »
Perez is a selfish c*nt. I know the clubs and fans dont want it but tough, I do and Im holding you all to it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 10:26:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:49 am
Yes but there is relegation and, despite the fact I do have some aqreement around the structure of the season the players are so motivated that the games are still worth watching, qualifying for the play offs (and final place matters) and avoiding relegation means most games have purpose.

Perhaps, but if the ESL announcement was to copy the same structure of the Rugby Super League it wouldn't have diluted the protest about it.

To be fair the play offs are great entertainment, although the Grand Final has perhaps watered down the Challenge Cup final which used to be the pinnacle of rugby league.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Dont know if its been mentioned earlier but UEFA president Ceferin is godfather to the daughter of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, one of the prime architects of the Super League who he branded a snake last week.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
I still worry that UEFA will still punish us in some way for our owners greed  like banning us from Europe for a number of seasons for example? 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 11:06:49 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:06:01 am
I still worry that UEFA will still punish us in some way for our owners greed  like banning us from Europe for a number of seasons for example? 

No chance.

But if they want to ban us from Europa for one season then that would be fine.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 11:08:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:56:56 am
Dont know if its been mentioned earlier but UEFA president Ceferin is godfather to the daughter of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, one of the prime architects of the Super League who he branded a snake last week.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:06:01 am
I still worry that UEFA will still punish us in some way for our owners greed  like banning us from Europe for a number of seasons for example? 
I think that would punish the entire club (that came out strongly against the actions of their owners) rather than the architects of the plan (which the players and the fans knew nothing about).

That may be the response of rival fans, but those rival fans are only pretending to be outraged to seek out an opportunity to weaken their rivals.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Theres a small part of me that wants to sell out to some middle eastern sheikh, sign Mbappe and Haaland and just destroy the PL and CL for a few years and then see if everyone is still ok with it

Maybe thats the plan. Sell now on the proviso FSG can buy us back in three years when FFP is a thing again
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 11:18:11 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:14:35 am
Theres a small part of me that wants to sell out to some middle eastern sheikh, sign Mbappe and Haaland and just destroy the PL and CL for a few years and then see if everyone is still ok with it

Maybe thats the plan. Sell now on the proviso FSG can buy us back in three years when FFP is a thing again

That's the thing I would ever want to happen, become another City? I certainly hope that is not the plan.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:50 pm by jillc »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
European Super League: The week football lost its soul - and the players who helped find it

As the dust settles on one of footballs most tumultuous weeks in decades, Jonathan Northcroft charts where it all went wrong for avaricious architects of the European Super League

JONATHAN NORTHCROFT, Football Correspondent
Sunday April 25 2021, 12.01am, The Sunday Times

When Mike Gordon phoned Jordan Henderson on Monday, two messages were clear. One was that Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, was fully committed to taking the club into a European Super League (ESL), despite the vitriol piling upon the project since The Times broke news of its existence on Sunday. The other was more surprising.

Gordon, FSGs president, heard Hendersons objections on the other end of the line and repeated what he had told Jürgen Klopp on a video call the previous day: Tell the truth.

An urbane executive, Gordon knew Liverpools manager and players were the ones who would have to front up in the media about the Super League and having explained its own belief in it, FSG had no desire to censor employees beliefs. Were doing this on principle and you have to speak to your principles, Henderson was told.

There was similar permissiveness towards the talent  coaching and playing staffs  at Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, from within whose ranks powerful opposition was expressed against the ESL, in contrast to the six Italian and Spanish teams involved, where the talent, with the exception of Barcelonas Gerard Piqué, stayed largely mute.

When the plotters, having licked their wounds, rebuilt their bridges, and probably splurged another £1 billion on fan repleasing summer transfers, properly examine why their breakaway failed, they might focus on the optics, on how they had so little control over their message and therefore influence on fans, who ultimately held sway. Whereas the talent did.

Only by allowing players and managers their say and belatedly heeding it, were Liverpool et al able to reach the end of a convulsive week, as still-functioning sports institutions. Always, listen to the fans, listen to the players and listen to us managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

It was a Uefa vote, last Monday week, on tweaking the Champions League in favour of big clubs yet again that prompted 12 of their number to press the button on a blueprint that, led by United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Juventus, they had been working on for three years  a breakaway Super League of 20 clubs, featuring 15 permanent members  themselves, plus three invitees who they believed would follow the money and come aboard, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The scheme was backed by JP Morgan to the tune of £4.3 billion. For 23 years, permanent members would be guaranteed £300 million per season before kicking a ball.

Playing and coaching staffs were not told until the weekend. One reason for keeping them in the dark was plausible deniability and owners of Englands Big Six (Liverpool, United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur) at least understood the talent sufficiently to not compromise their connection with supporters by implicating them. But they appeared to understand little else.

Last Friday, PRs working for the Big Six were informed of plans in a Zoom call with Katie Perrior, a former Downing Street spin doctor and Richard Conway, a former BBC reporter turned sports communications specialist, who were working for ESL, but left with deep misgivings. A sketched-on-the-back-of-a-fag-packet strategy, is how one described ESLs messaging plans.

After The Timess revelations dropped at Sunday lunchtime, ten hours would pass before the ESL rebels issued their first public statement, a thin, bland communiqué, remarkable for carrying a rare public statement from Uniteds owner, Joel Glazer. He promised the ESL would bring together the worlds greatest clubs and players. But nobody had asked the players.

Filling the void came opposition from pundits, especially from England and the lacerating Gary Neville. On Monday, the voices of players began to join in  PSGs Ander Herrera, former Arsenal star Mesut Özil, Evertons Richarlison. Klopp was the first figure from a rebel club, following the breakaways confirmation, to face the media when he did his pre-match interview before Liverpool played Leeds United on Monday Night Football and when the camera cut to him it was like that moment, on General Election night, when the first exit poll is announced.

Klopp voiced his opposition to Super Leagues in 2019. His feelings now? Didnt change, he said. People are not happy. I understand. We were not involved in any process, not the players, not me. In hindsight, from that moment, the opposition were heading for a landslide.

James Milner and Leedss Patrick Bamford articulated further opposition in their post-match interviews. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Duke of Cambridge had already come out against it. On Tuesday, the talent spoke out again  and louder. Bruno Fernandes signalled opposition on Instagram and Marcus Rashford tweeted an epithet from Sir Matt Busby, about how football is about supporters (and not money). It gained more than half-a-million likes, which for context would have made it the second most popular tweet from a UK feed in 2020.

Pep Guardiola, in a press conference, condemned the ESL as not sport, another body blow to the project. Just before 9.30pm City, having harboured doubts from the start about joining the ESL plot, became the first club to officially pull out. Earlier in the evening Chelsea, with Roman Abramovich sceptical, became the first to signify intent to withdraw.

Following protests by Leeds fans the previous day, Chelsea supporters had demonstrated outside Stamford Bridge before their club played Brighton & Hove Albion and during the run-up to kick-off, more and more players spoke out on social media, including Luke Shaw and Kevin De Bruyne. Then came the heady news that Ed Woodward, portrayed by Uefas president Aleksander Ceferin as a ringleader of the snakes and liars who led the attempted coup, was quitting as United executive vice-chairman.

At 9pm on Tuesday came perhaps ESLs final PR blow. Liverpools entire squad posted the same message on social media: We dont like it and we dont want it to happen. Their action was led by Henderson, who canvassed opinion on the squads WhatsApp group during the day and the message was ready to go out much earlier on Tuesday but Henderson wanted to wait until every player in the group had come back with a reply.

Throughout Tuesday he had also canvassed opinion among Premier League captains via a WhatsApp group set up during the first Covid lockdown, to coordinate responses around Project Restart, the players NHS Together initiative and combined action on Black Lives Matter. The captains were set to speak on the Wednesday and come out against ESL as a bloc had the project continued. His experience of marshalling the group has given Henderson practice in offering a clear, authentic independent voice, and he takes advice on social media from a trusted team around him, which includes a former FA communications specialist.

When, by midnight on Tuesday, Liverpool, United, Arsenal and Tottenham also pulled out of the ESL, it was no surprise. Anyone who has lived in Britain in the past year  never mind worked in football  will tell you that you can never win if Rashford, Guardiola, Henderson and Raheem Sterling (who tweeted OK bye as ESL collapsed) are against you.

Had this stunt been pulled 20 years ago, the players would not have had a voice, nor would the coaches, one of Britains leading agents said. Their voice comes from social media and 24/7 sports reporting. The players of the last generation couldnt have organised themselves in a way thats so effective. A Premier League has evolved where managers and players can communicate to enormous audiences on social media, while club owners and executives  even most directors of football  rarely speak.

Abramovich, Sheikh Mansour, Joel Glazer, Stan Kroenke and Tottenhams Joe Lewis make almost zero public utterances. The most accessible is Liverpools principal owner, John W Henry, who posted a video apologising to Klopp, players and supporters for the disruption I caused. His mea culpa amazed the US sports media. Throughout Henrys long ownership of the Boston Red Sox he has almost never faced the cameras and answered criticism.

Given the activism of such as Rashford and independence of players such as De Bruyne  who even negotiates his own contracts  agents, managers, club PRs and players themselves expect the voice of Premier League stars to continue to grow. Those players are increasingly influenced by US sport, where counterparts in the NBA can even force changes of teams ownership and player activism is nothing new.

United now need to replace Woodward, who says he resigned in protest against ESL  though that version is contested by many familiar with his role in machinations. He sees his demise as Shakespearean and perhaps there is an element of that: the unpopular exec who was finally gaining credibility among supporters by working with Solskjaer to return his club to United values, only to suddenly perish by overreaching himself while helping the Glazers. For the latter, finding another Woodward may be difficult. Ed might take the flak but he has never, ever been in control at United. Thats Joel. He makes 100 per cent of the decisions, said someone who has worked for Uniteds hierarchy. Ed has been a well-paid human shield.

The rebel 12 have lost their positions at the European Club Association and therefore lobbying power to Uefa. The Big Six may have to stomach recommendations around fan ownership and governance from a government-ordered review. At the Premier League, now their perennial breakaway threats have been neutered, Big Six executives have been asked to step down from key working groups. While some leaders from the other 14 clubs are seeking punishments, the mood at others  including Leicester City, who since 2015-16 have done most to challenge the establishment on the pitch  is more conciliatory.

Influential voices at the 14 would rather use this moment to push through regulations disqualifying owners who attempt breakaways in the future. It is also felt it will now be easier to push through the next broadcasting contract, with objections from the Big Six (who were seeking a greater revenue share) weakened. I cant overstate how much were looking forward to not sitting there watching Ed Woodward roll his eyes at every proposal put forward on sponsorship or TV deals, one owner said.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/european-super-league-the-week-football-lost-its-soul-and-the-players-who-helped-find-it-f5sxfqsvv
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11106 on: Today at 11:54:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:56:56 am
Dont know if its been mentioned earlier but UEFA president Ceferin is godfather to the daughter of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, one of the prime architects of the Super League who he branded a snake last week.


He also said that one of the last things they spoke about was ffp.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11107 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:18:11 am
That's the thing I would ever want to happen, become another City? I certainly hope that is not the plan.

I agree but there is a some hypocrisy. I can't remember the outrage when DIC were bidding for us. I don't remember there being outrage when Hicks first came in despite his close links to the war mongering Bush and the Carlyle group.

Then we have our shirt sponsors Standard Chartered money laundering and breaking sanctions for the abhorrent Iranian regime.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11108 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:15:22 pm
I agree but there is a some hypocrisy. I can't remember the outrage when DIC were bidding for us. I don't remember there being outrage when Hicks first came in despite his close links to the war mongering Bush and the Carlyle group.

Then we have our shirt sponsors Standard Chartered money laundering and breaking sanctions for the abhorrent Iranian regime.

My view with owners is always the same, you judge them on what they do. The moment we knew what Hicks and Gillette were about I gave up my ticket. I've never been to a game since apart from the odd pre-season friendly. But I don't regret doing that, football is in the mire and we are all subject to the lottery of ending up with a "good" or "disasterous" owner each time someone new takes over. We all know ownership needs to be tightened up, but we already had the "fit and proper" owner test. A shame the authorities decided not to use it properly when they invited criminals and states into owning football clubs. In the new rules the footballing authorities should be held accoutable if they are not following the rules properly.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11109 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm

I agree with your sentiments. So if some of the fans do not want FSG who do they want? A supporters trust? Great until it is realised that we are not generating the money to buy the top players! You live in cloud cuckoo land if you think a supporters trust is the way to go.

FSG may not be the best premiership owners but there are not the worst by miles.
If FSG would dip their hands in their pockets every now and then they would be the ideal owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11110 on: Today at 12:41:36 pm »
Cefferin  still going on about the super league clubs being punished. CAS must be rubbing their hands at the thought of it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11111 on: Today at 12:58:23 pm »
Of course, UEFA will punish all the clubs who tried to break away to a Super league. This is all on Henry and FSG, just imagine when UEFA fines the club with XX millions £, there goes Klopps reinforcements to the squad this summer.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11112 on: Today at 01:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:58:23 pm
Of course, UEFA will punish all the clubs who tried to break away to a Super league. This is all on Henry and FSG, just imagine when UEFA fines the club with XX millions £, there goes Klopps reinforcements to the squad this summer.

A shame UEFA didn't also punish those who cheated on FFP then.  ::)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11113 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:58:23 pm
Of course, UEFA will punish all the clubs who tried to break away to a Super league. This is all on Henry and FSG, just imagine when UEFA fines the club with XX millions £, there goes Klopps reinforcements to the squad this summer.

Surely thats then the owners being dickheads then?
