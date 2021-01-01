They have been planning the ESL for three years Chops.



If you were being a cynic then PBP was step one of a two-step plan. Reduce the Premier League to eighteen teams, which frees up 4 match days, abolish the League Cup which further reduces the calendar and then join the ESL with a minimum of 18 games.



They also wanted an extended pre-season so they could play money spinning tournaments and global tours. Add in each club having the sole rights to 8 games plus the big six having the exclusive right to negotiate both the PL and EFL TV rights and it is no wonder the other 14 were not interested.



It would have turned the Premier League into an equivalent of the Scottish Premier League except you would have had the old firm x 3.



In your humble opinion of course.Yep, 3 years, probably longer and there will be another go at this in a few years time for certain.All the add on games are to maximise the profit, I get that, they're Americans, they're a born to 'sweat the asset' its the first lesson in business in America, sweat the ass off it. So there is an inevitability to what we are seeing, align that to more american owners with the same mindset and hey-presto, we have, what we have. Its shit, but its progression, apprarently.I, like many others have been saying it for years and pre-the yanks, the club doesn't like or want me or those like me - the season ticket holders.They want the match day fan, the fan who's willing to spend to get the experience and pay through the nose on a match day. The cub forgets that I(yes folks), I am the experience.........well, not just me....me an the 12,000 odd who stand on the Kop and as jambutty alludes to, the songs, the atmosphere, the Europen nights(we could have 18 a season? mmmmmmm tasty or what pop pickers?) we make us what we are, yet we offer no additionally revenue, a necessary evil a symbiotic relationship that needs both partners, but both would like to put the other to the sword, but we can't.I'm all up for progressing the club the team, the ground, but we have to do it together, thats the issue for me, not the fan ownership, what would I want with a football club?.......... I'm skint