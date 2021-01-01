« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:33:10 am
we as a club, as a brand, as a sellable asset, are valued and wanted more by customers than say a Fulham or a Burnley, so why not?  Why shouldn't we maximise our value and worth? 
We are wanted more than any other Club in the world.

The States, Asia, Middle East, new footy fans everywhere are flocking to us. Young players may gravitate to the teams of their idols, but new adult fans are drawn to the aura of LFC.

Past performances, our history, our manager, our banners  - our fucking song pulls more hearts than anyone in the world.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:18:42 am
ESL = bad

Being the gurning face of a betting company which has led to the destruction and misery of countless families, record addictions, drug dependancy, job losses, suicides averaging one a day, splitting up of families and the rest = Great!* (*we are 'gamble aware').

Dunno abar you, mate, but I hate seeing betting companies on shirts worn by kids.

Never really liked seeing Danish Beer or paint adverts either.

I like Norway rules.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:33:10 am
There would have be a trade off to that money, of cousre. that goes without saying. Though if they took the 'supposed' cyanide pill, then this last week doesn't happen, as the ESL doesn't fly without the Prem 'big 6' two of whom have never even won a European cup, its about money, we all know that. And lets not forget here, the championship teams led by Parry, wanted it to happen.

They(the bastions of all that is good in football) also vetoed small rule changes to allow the pressure on the players and the demands for week in, week out football, to ease. Again, that was another no-no from the 'smaller' of the prem clubs. It all smacks at self serving and greed, by all, directly or indirectly.

It raises the simpler and the bigger question of - are the 'big' clubs entitled to a bigger slice of the pie?

If pushed I'd have to say yes I guess, though what that looks like would have to be thrashed out, but we as a club, as a brand, as a sellable asset, are valued and wanted more by customers than say a Fulham or a Burnley, so why not?  Why shouldn't we maximise our value and worth? 


The Paradox in all of this, is you have Chelsea fans now parading around with anti-greed slogans and how football can't be bought and they have become the virtuous ones and they, have saved football from the greedy capitalists. An incredulous site. Socialism 2021 stylie right in your face, with a large side helping of irony for good measure.

They have been planning the ESL for three years Chops.

If you were being a cynic then PBP was step one of a two-step plan. Reduce the Premier League to eighteen teams, which frees up 4 match days, abolish the League Cup which further reduces the calendar and then join the ESL with a minimum of 18 games.

They also wanted an extended pre-season so they could play money spinning tournaments and global tours. Add in each club having the sole rights to 8 games plus the big six having the exclusive right to negotiate both the PL and EFL TV rights and it is no wonder the other 14 were not interested.

It would have turned the Premier League into an equivalent of the Scottish Premier League except you would have had the old firm x 3.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:21:36 am
Dunno abar you, mate, but I hate seeing betting companies on shirts worn by kids.

Never really liked seeing Danish Beer or paint adverts either.

I like Norway rules.

Betting companies are not allowed on kids shirts.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:17:41 am
We are wanted more than any other Club in the world.

The States, Asia, Middle East, new footy fans everywhere are flocking to us. Young players may gravitate to the teams of their idols, but new adult fans are drawn to the aura of LFC.

Past performances, our history, our manager, our banners  - our fucking song pulls more hearts than anyone in the world.


Its a case of the fit chick, being told she has to go out with the fat spotty twat from the right side of town.

We're over, we're hot to trot and we want to mix with the beautiful people.


Dear John, at the Premier League......
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:27:36 am
They have been planning the ESL for three years Chops.

If you were being a cynic then PBP was step one of a two-step plan. Reduce the Premier League to eighteen teams, which frees up 4 match days, abolish the League Cup which further reduces the calendar and then join the ESL with a minimum of 18 games.

They also wanted an extended pre-season so they could play money spinning tournaments and global tours. Add in each club having the sole rights to 8 games plus the big six having the exclusive right to negotiate both the PL and EFL TV rights and it is no wonder the other 14 were not interested.

It would have turned the Premier League into an equivalent of the Scottish Premier League except you would have had the old firm x 3.

In your humble opinion of course.

Yep, 3 years, probably longer and there will be another go at this in a few years time for certain.
All the add on games are to maximise the profit, I get that, they're Americans, they're a born to 'sweat the asset' its the first lesson in business in America, sweat the ass off it. So there is an inevitability to what we are seeing, align that to more american owners with the same mindset and hey-presto, we have, what we have. Its shit, but its progression, apprarently.

I, like many others have been saying it for years and pre-the yanks, the club doesn't like or want me or those like me - the season ticket holders.
They want the match day fan, the fan who's willing to spend to get the experience and pay through the nose on a match day. The cub forgets that I(yes folks), I am the experience.........well, not just me....me an the 12,000 odd who stand on the Kop and as jambutty alludes to, the songs, the atmosphere, the Europen nights(we could have 18 a season? mmmmmmm tasty or what pop pickers?) we make us what we are, yet we offer no additionally revenue, a necessary evil a symbiotic relationship that needs both partners, but both would like to put the other to the sword, but we can't.

I'm all up for progressing the club the team, the ground, but we have to do it together, thats the issue for me, not the fan ownership, what would I want with a football club?.......... I'm skint  ;D



Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:04:33 am
Gonna be hilarious watching Jeff Stelling slagging the ESL off later. Like he wasn't straight on the bandwagon presenting the PDC darts when they broke away from the BDO for money.

That's not really true is it.  The darts split occurred as the under the BDO the sport was dying a slow death and players were not making any money due to decline in TV events.  They players gave the BDO every opportunity to reverse the decline but they couldn't.

The players themselves decided to take there future into the own hands which carried risk as there was no guarantee the new organisation would be a success and the BDO banned them from ever going back.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: puroresu_kid on Today at 11:49:35 am
That's not really true is it.  The darts split occurred as the under the BDO the sport was dying a slow death and players were not making any money due to decline in TV events.  They players gave the BDO every opportunity to reverse the decline but they couldn't.

The players themselves decided to take there future into the own hands which carried risk as there was no guarantee the new organisation would be a success and the BDO banned them from ever going back.


Iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin One
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
I wonder what those people with "FSG Out" signs actually see as the realistic alternative. I don`t want new owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: puroresu_kid on Today at 11:49:35 am
That's not really true is it.  The darts split occurred as the under the BDO the sport was dying a slow death and players were not making any money due to decline in TV events.  They players gave the BDO every opportunity to reverse the decline but they couldn't.

The players themselves decided to take there future into the own hands which carried risk as there was no guarantee the new organisation would be a success and the BDO banned them from ever going back.
Sounds very similar to the ESL.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:47:06 am
Der Spiegel reporting that Barca & Real Madrid were supposed to be getting an extra 30m each for the first 2 years of the 23-year deal.
Several early reports suggested that there were different 'bands' within the 12 founders, with the difference between the top and bottom bands' welcome bonus being as much as £120m-150m or so - but that top band included us and United, as well as Real and Barcelona. A differential was built into the long term finances too, well beyond the first two years - 15% of all revenue was to be distributed proportionate to 'market size': again, mostly benefiting us, United and the two Spanish giants.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:27:36 am
If you were being a cynic then PBP was step one of a two-step plan. Reduce the Premier League to eighteen teams, which frees up 4 match days, abolish the League Cup which further reduces the calendar and then join the ESL with a minimum of 18 games.
Yep. Either is very lucrative in itself, but together they're incredibly powerful. Six clubs in complete control of the finances and regulations of the entire English pyramid, and forming the inner core doing the same at European level.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:44:55 am
I, like many others have been saying it for years and pre-the yanks, the club doesn't like or want me or those like me - the season ticket holders.
They want the match day fan, the fan who's willing to spend to get the experience and pay through the nose on a match day. The cub forgets that I(yes folks), I am the experience.........well, not just me....me an the 12,000 odd who stand on the Kop and as jambutty alludes to, the songs, the atmosphere, the Europen nights(we could have 18 a season? mmmmmmm tasty or what pop pickers?) we make us what we are, yet we offer no additionally revenue, a necessary evil a symbiotic relationship that needs both partners, but both would like to put the other to the sword, but we can't.
Funnily enough, I think they do want that category of fans. There are a few carrots in both PBP and ESL for that core fan - and both schemes relied on a level of core tribalism from those who are concerned solely with Liverpool playing with the best possible players in the biggest games in the biggest tournaments and prepared to dismiss all opposition as hypocrisy, etc; clearly evident from some in this thread. You are part of the product and, I think, they expected a bit more support from those sections.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:45 am
Anyone else sick of hearing Gary Neville droning on about the ESL clubs trying to create an unfair financial advantage , whilst his Salford fc have a grossly unfair financial advantage  in the league they are in? After he also praised man city( also a super six club) for what they do with their money? I really cant take any more of his hypocrisy.

Yep, there is a lot of double faced talk and hypocrisy regarding the ESL.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Quote from: diggerling! on April 22, 2021, 09:27:13 pm
I agree with this. I reckon if you asked our ST support if we should be able to negotiate our own broadcasting rights they'd say yes. That's not in the interests of the wider game or, therefore, our long term interests and yet it would likely get through.

Likewise, takeovers. Newcastle's Supporter Trust, supposedly the type of fan-based organisation that would function as the 51%, and supposedly the most 'switched on' part of the barcode fanbase, actually wrote to the Govt stating their support for the Saudi takeover. So the promise of a bit of cash trumps the wider interests of the game and a dodgy human rights record, even for the more enlightened fan.

There need to be proper checks and balances, you can't just rely on people doing the right thing. Football clubs should be given a new legal status based around them being assets to the community. That takes them outside the grubby corporate legal framework that is loaded in favour of capital, prevents the money men from using existing loopholes that are available, and allows for a new legislature to be created specifically for these new entities that they will have to abide by. Have the whole ecosystem independently regulated by democratically elected fan representatives, and set a 5 year time limit for the owners to pack their bags, after which the clubs must become not-for-profit organisations.


Good luck with that! It ain't going to happen. There is no real political will to do anything radical. To do what you propose would open the floodgates for other areas of business outside of premiership football.

 Also, it would seem like you were singling out foreign ownership and I cannot see the various countries these premiership owners come from would be best pleased - take the USA and the Biden administration threatening tariffs against the UK for a proposed digital tax predominately aimed at the big American tech companies (e.g. Google, Apple, Facebook). 






