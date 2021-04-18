« previous next »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
That gets-everywhere gobshite Jenas trying desperately to whip up a pitchfork mob to make sure 'the 6' get punished. He's calling for massive points deductions for next season and huge fines.

Arsewipe.

Jermaine Jenas, Bentley continental driver, average footballer, retired, below average TV presenter, man of the people, comes out for the 'ordinary' fan

https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/20210407110472/the-one-show-jermaine-jenas-house-pictures-inside/

I love in when the rich pick on the super rich



Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:40:13 pm
So that's a no, you won't actually read it but just go off a press release?  Ok then.
It wasn't a no, I really didn't have a clue what point you were making in those posts.

I have read the detail of the proposals today - as I said, I wasn't paying much attention at the time. But I was quoting from the FSA analysis because it analysed the consequences rather than just stating some big numbers that sound impressive and I was (supposed to be) working and couldn't spend an hour solid on a longer response.

But from the detail itself - as spotted by the FSA - the numbers don't entirely stack up, and your use of the word 'guarantee' certainly doesn't either. The key reason for this is that while solidarity payments would increase dramatically to 25% of PL revenue, PL revenue thus defined would a) include the EFL TV rights (now managed by the PL) that had previously gone directly to the EFL in full (and the EFL Cup is abolished); and b) be for PL TV revenue for a shorter season, minus the '8 games per season' that each club had exclusive rights to. I don't expect the broadcasters are going to be repeating a combined £4.5bn a year for a TV deal whose highlights might be Leicester vs Villa, Leeds vs Newcastle and West Ham vs Everton.

As for the '90% good, 10% bad' comment - well, that's very debatable. But aside from the carrots for match going PL fans, fundamentally the (more than) '10%' bad is pretty seismic: six clubs have the power to remove any member of the PL board, amend FFP and other regulations whenever they like, block any changes to revenue distribution rules even if supported by the whole of the rest of the pyramid - and even veto any new prospective club owner. Do you think these points were up for re-negotiation? They're the root of the proposal.

It's literally a cartel. Benevolent dictators are still dictators.

Oh, as an aside - the proposals on lower league sides not being required to run academies and the relaxation of rules on loan deals suggest lower league clubs - completely financially dependent on (reduced) general PL revenue - would become farm/feeder/minor league clubs for the PL, who hoover up the young talent and fill the lower leagues with their loanees ('incentivising' clubs to play them).

Quote from: Caligula? on April 18, 2021, 11:52:23 pm
there's nothing that can be done from a fans' perspective.

:wave
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:21:25 am
It wasn't a no, I really didn't have a clue what point you were making in those posts.

I have read the detail of the proposals today - as I said, I wasn't paying much attention at the time. But I was quoting from the FSA analysis because it analysed the consequences rather than just stating some big numbers that sound impressive and I was (supposed to be) working and couldn't spend an hour solid on a longer response.

But from the detail itself - as spotted by the FSA - the numbers don't entirely stack up, and your use of the word 'guarantee' certainly doesn't either. The key reason for this is that while solidarity payments would increase dramatically to 25% of PL revenue, PL revenue thus defined would a) include the EFL TV rights (now managed by the PL) that had previously gone directly to the EFL in full (and the EFL Cup is abolished); and b) be for PL TV revenue for a shorter season, minus the '8 games per season' that each club had exclusive rights to. I don't expect the broadcasters are going to be repeating a combined £4.5bn a year for a TV deal whose highlights might be Leicester vs Villa, Leeds vs Newcastle and West Ham vs Everton.

As for the '90% good, 10% bad' comment - well, that's very debatable. But aside from the carrots for match going PL fans, fundamentally the (more than) '10%' bad is pretty seismic: six clubs have the power to remove any member of the PL board, amend FFP and other regulations whenever they like, block any changes to revenue distribution rules even if supported by the whole of the rest of the pyramid - and even veto any new prospective club owner. Do you think these points were up for re-negotiation? They're the root of the proposal.

It's literally a cartel. Benevolent dictators are still dictators.

Oh, as an aside - the proposals on lower league sides not being required to run academies and the relaxation of rules on loan deals suggest lower league clubs - completely financially dependent on (reduced) general PL revenue - would become farm/feeder/minor league clubs for the PL, who hoover up the young talent and fill the lower leagues with their loanees ('incentivising' clubs to play them).

Mate, fwiw youre in the very top echelons of posters who are worth listening to on this site. Keep on going if you can (but I also wont blame you if you cant be arsed anymore!)
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:54 am
Would have been interesting to see how many chairmen of the other 14 would have accepted the offer, I am certain had it been 8 clubs and Everton and West Ham been invited they would have jumped at the chance.
My guess would be all of them if given the opportunity.

There is curerently so much posturing about ''the game, the game'' but the reality is it's all about self-interest and cutting others throats to gain an advantage. That's the wider world we live in. That's football too. Yes, the ESL was a dog's dinner of a proposal, but every single club in the PL who got an invite would have jumped at the chance. I have absolutely no doubt about that.
One of the many things I don't get is the 'other' 10 clubs including us signing up to competition being run by the heads of Real Madrid & Juventus. Two clubs steeped in controversy, namely Real Madrid having their training ground rezoned so they could cash up for their Galatico project and Juventus for Calciopoli scandal.

You'd have a hard job picking two more dodgy people to head up your organisation.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:54 am
Would have been interesting to see how many chairmen of the other 14 would have accepted the offer, I am certain had it been 8 clubs and Everton and West Ham been invited they would have jumped at the chance.
Thing is it's not whether they would want to be in such a league but whether they would have the foresight or not to know the proposal for one would be such a spectacular failure...

I'm not saying they would or not but I certainly believe that there was a type of arrogance of the decision makers of the top 6 that blinded them from seeing that. The top 6 deserve scorn from other clubs just because of how embarrassing this whole episode was. I don't think it can be denied by anyone that it brought the game and their respective clubs into disrepute.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm

If you accept that 'amendment' then I think it's clear that you and Klopp want very different things. That's fine. But I don't think you should be recruiting Klopp to your side of the argument especially after he has made it clear that he does NOT support the ESL. 


I think he'd like an FFP with teeth and more money for lower league Clubs.

He probably wouldn't mind not playing in the Europa League either should we finish 5th.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:41:51 am
One of the many things I don't get is the 'other' 10 clubs including us signing up to competition being run by the heads of Real Madrid & Juventus. Two clubs steeped in controversy, namely Real Madrid having their training ground rezoned so they could cash up for their Galatico project and Juventus for Calciopoli scandal.

You'd have a hard job picking two more dodgy people to head up your organisation.

This is what I was saying too. But thh, I think it'd because the whole list of clubs are not much better. We're actually relatively clean thankfully. I kept on seeing people talk about leaving dodgy UEFA when these clubs who wanted to take the power have been cheats and terribly ran or with dodgy owners. Barcelona and all the problems there too. You can just go through the list for the most part. Regardless of what you think of UEFA, the game is not safe in the hands of these big clubs. At least UEFA has a pretense of trying to look out for the wider game, that's their mandate even if they fall short a lot.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:14:06 am
At least UEFA has a pretense of trying to look out for the wider game, that's their mandate even if they fall short a lot.

So hypocrisy, manipulation and deception aren't okay from club ownership, but it's toco from international governing bodies?
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:16:47 am
So hypocrisy, manipulation and deception aren't okay from club ownership, but it's toco from international governing bodies?
Where did I say that? I think it's easier to reform an organisation whose purpose is looking out for the wider game than clubs who don't have that same obligation
Let's just say the talk of the big clubs "taking back control" against corrupt UEFA reminded me of a similar argument from a few years ago...
Mars Corp having a pop.  ;D

