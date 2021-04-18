So that's a no, you won't actually read it but just go off a press release? Ok then.



It wasn't a no, I really didn't have a clue what point you were making in those posts.I have read the detail of the proposals today - as I said, I wasn't paying much attention at the time. But I was quoting from the FSA analysis because it analysed the consequences rather than just stating some big numbers that sound impressive and I was (supposed to be) working and couldn't spend an hour solid on a longer response.But from the detail itself - as spotted by the FSA - the numbers don't entirely stack up, and your use of the word 'guarantee' certainly doesn't either. The key reason for this is that while solidarity payments would increase dramatically to 25% of PL revenue, PL revenue thus defined would a) include the EFL TV rights (now managed by the PL) that had previously gone directly to the EFL in full (and the EFL Cup is abolished); and b) be for PL TV revenue for a shorter season, minus the '8 games per season' that each club hadrights to. I don't expect the broadcasters are going to be repeating a combined £4.5bn a year for a TV deal whose highlights might be Leicester vs Villa, Leeds vs Newcastle and West Ham vs Everton.As for the '90% good, 10% bad' comment - well, that's very debatable. But aside from the carrots for match going PL fans, fundamentally the (more than) '10%' bad is pretty seismic: six clubs have the power to remove any member of the PL board, amend FFP and other regulations whenever they like, block any changes to revenue distribution rules even if supported by the whole of the rest of the pyramid - and even veto any new prospective club owner. Do you think these points were up for re-negotiation? They're the root of the proposal.It's literally a cartel. Benevolent dictators are still dictators.Oh, as an aside - the proposals on lower league sides not being required to run academies and the relaxation of rules on loan deals suggest lower league clubs - completely financially dependent on (reduced) general PL revenue - would become farm/feeder/minor league clubs for the PL, who hoover up the young talent and fill the lower leagues with their loanees ('incentivising' clubs to play them).