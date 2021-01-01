« previous next »
rocco

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked
Last Edit: Today at 07:08:10 pm by rocco
tray fenny

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:15:05 pm
its almost as if this happened to ensure the new champions league format slipped by unnoticed
JP-65

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:16:07 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked

They can fuck off
vicar

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:25:49 pm
Last Edit: Today at 07:27:50 pm by vicar
Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:29:09 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked

Werner and Hogan for us then. Those are the two cowboys who rep us in the meetings across PL, FA and Uefa.
AmanShah21

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:34:34 pm
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1385647755532673027

FSG doing some early business to change the narrative for a bit and get fans distracted from their idiocy.
Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:36:08 pm
To be fair that signing was heavily rumoured a while ago.
Kopenhagen

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 07:48:33 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked

haha, they can get fucked.
Penfold78

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:00:34 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:25:49 pm
This is from Hendo, reads very well

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432022-jordan-henderson-programme-notes-newcastle-united

 Nice piece of writing by the club. An interesting variation on the Pity, Praise, Promise message all public servants are taught to use when tackling bad news (its gut wrenching to see so many homes and businesses flooded, Id like to thank the community and local emergency partners for their heroic work last night, the town is due to receive a new flood defence scheme in 2024). A good attempt to use the captains gravitas to bind the supporters to the club. Its good to see. The PR department has some real talent in it.
MULLENEDWINE

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:02:54 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:00:34 pm
Nice piece of writing by the club. An interesting variation on the Pity, Praise, Promise message all public servants are taught to use when tackling bad news (its gut wrenching to see so many homes and businesses flooded, Id like to thank the community and local emergency partners for their heroic work last night, the town is due to receive a new flood defence scheme in 2024). A good attempt to use the captains gravitas to bind the supporters to the club. Its good to see. The PR department has some real talent in it.

As much as they are his words and he'll have his own opinion did you really expect anything else, and then, for it to be published on the official website aha?
Nitramdorf

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:08:42 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:00:34 pm
Nice piece of writing by the club. An interesting variation on the Pity, Praise, Promise message all public servants are taught to use when tackling bad news (its gut wrenching to see so many homes and businesses flooded, Id like to thank the community and local emergency partners for their heroic work last night, the town is due to receive a new flood defence scheme in 2024). A good attempt to use the captains gravitas to bind the supporters to the club. Its good to see. The PR department has some real talent in it.

Didnt realise we had one.
Penfold78

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:12:41 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:08:42 pm
Didnt realise we had one.

Ha ha!

I think they got by-passed just like the players and staff. They must be fuming more than anyone  :butt
stara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:15:43 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:08:42 pm
Didnt realise we had one.

There's always Bell Pottinger Private when one needs it. Oh, damn they went administration  ;) 
Penfold78

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:20:55 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 08:15:43 pm
There's always Bell Pottinger Private when one needs it. Oh, damn they went administration  ;)

 Wow, Ive just done a Wikipedia search on them.
RobinHood

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:23:59 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked

In theory that would probably seem like the most appropriate punishment given that they were the guilty party and not the players, management or the fans. However unsure if theres any realistic way to enforce  that.

Personally though I would be very disappointed if we have just been straight up lying to peoples faces for years. Thats not how Liverpool representatives should behave, regardless of your opinion on the other 14 clubs, we are one of the biggest and most influential clubs in the world and should have the highest standards of behaviour on and off the pitch.
Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:48:32 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked

Right after Brady and co are sacked for the null and void campaign.
John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 08:58:08 pm
Just a quick few mop up questions out of interest.

1. What was the selection process for inviting JP Morgan?

2. Had a TV deal been finalised?

3. What if the clubs had agreed a (whatever) £4b deal, but JP Morgan sold the TV rights for £20b?
simesy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:00:45 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:01:08 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:58:08 pm
Just a quick few mop up questions out of interest.

1. What was the selection process for inviting JP Morgan?

2. Had a TV deal been finalised?

3. What if the clubs had agreed a (whatever) £4b deal, but JP Morgan sold the TV rights for £20b?


I thought it was a loan,if that's the case then JP Morgan wouldn't have been part of the selling process,could be wrong like as I've not bothered to read everything.
Samie

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:02:06 pm
John, They were looking at one of Amazon, Comcast, DAZN and Disney for TV rights.
mickeydocs

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:08:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:02:06 pm
John, They were looking at one of Amazon, Comcast, DAZN and Disney for TV rights.

Comcast own Sky.

Interesting quotes from Henderson regarding Billy Hogan, speaks very highly of him:

The club has great people based here on Merseyside who will do that, under the leadership of Billy Hogan. Ive spoken a lot to Billy this past week and the club is lucky to have him in my opinion. Ive told him I will help him in any way I can as we look to emerge from this.

Klopp also very strong in his support of Henry & co - clearly there is a unity behind the scenes despite the ESL/Furlough mishaps:

They are good people and they have been good for Liverpool Football Club. This is my opinion.

This was a mistake. A big mistake. And its right they take responsibility for it.

We have a great coach and a great club captain. If they are happy with the folks that run our club then who am I to judge otherwise. We have a huge transfer window ahead of us. Hopefully Klopp gets the backing he needs to refresh the team so we can get back to where we were and compete with City.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:14:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:58:08 pm
Just a quick few mop up questions out of interest.

1. What was the selection process for inviting JP Morgan?

2. Had a TV deal been finalised?

3. What if the clubs had agreed a (whatever) £4b deal, but JP Morgan sold the TV rights for £20b?


1. Shiniest buttons

2. Yes. ITV Anglia were to get exclusive rights with Alan Partridge and Shirley Crabtree to officiate

3. Sooty would have been very angry. There were rumours that he was set to enact defcon "Izzy Wizzy, Let's get busy"
Yorkykopite

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:58:08 pm
Just a quick few mop up questions out of interest.

2. Had a TV deal been finalised?


Clearly not John. Their ineptitude (thank god) on this point was amazing. If the chumps had had a major broadcaster or tech giant behind them the whole fucked up enterprise would have been given a veneer of plausibility. All that free propaganda.  If Adidas had been a sponsor, for example, that alone would have been sufficient to neutralise some of the opposition. ("Oh I like them, me..." etc).

I say thank god for their ineptitude. But it does make you think again about the calibre of the men in control of Liverpool Football Club. Like you, and like most people on the Left, I know that most capitalists are actually not very smart people. Their imaginations are heavily circumscribed - indeed they have to be in order to make money. But as dumb as John Henry appears to be? That's an eye opener.
jambutty

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 09:56:50 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:08:37 pm


Klopp also very strong in his support of Henry & co - clearly there is a unity behind the scenes despite the ESL/Furlough mishaps:

They are good people and they have been good for Liverpool Football Club. This is my opinion.

JK:"We've spoken about this before, no one listens to the managers or players."

Overseas subscription supporters who actually pay our freight every week aren't up in arms, they just want to watch as much great footy at reasonable cost and don't care where it comes from.

Just sayin'.



Fromola

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:03:30 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:56:50 pm
JK:"We've spoken about this before, no one listens to the managers or players."

Overseas subscription supporters who actually pay our freight every week aren't up in arms, they just want to watch as much great footy at reasonable cost and don't care where it comes from.

Just sayin'.

The more games there are the worse the product, as you aren't getting players at their best and are causing injuries. This is Klopp's point. He bangs on and on about more games more games/kick off times etc, yet his own owners are plotting for more games.
John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:08:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:08 pm
I've not bothered to read everything.
It was impossible to mate, and even if you read everything you'd only be reading someones misinterpretation of the rules.

Thanks for the other replies also.

So nobody knows and in the end it may have been even more outrageous?

wtaf.








Last Edit: Today at 10:11:52 pm by John C
Yorkykopite

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:56:50 pm
JK:"We've spoken about this before, no one listens to the managers or players."

Overseas subscription supporters who actually pay our freight every week aren't up in arms, they just want to watch as much great footy at reasonable cost and don't care where it comes from.

Just sayin'.





I'm not a hundred per cent certain what you're saying here Jam.

But, if I'm guessing right, that puts you on a collision course with Klopp who is clearly keen on less games and more coaching. There again, his interest lies in making Liverpool FC successful whereas yours seem to be watching as much football as possible (at reasonable cost) wherever it comes from.

Apologies if I've misconstrued your post.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:25:06 pm
That gets-everywhere gobshite Jenas trying desperately to whip up a pitchfork mob to make sure 'the 6' get punished. He's calling for massive points deductions for next season and huge fines.

Arsewipe.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:35:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:25:06 pm
That gets-everywhere gobshite Jenas trying desperately to whip up a pitchfork mob to make sure 'the 6' get punished. He's calling for massive points deductions for next season and huge fines.

Arsewipe.


Probably got the from reading Rawk.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:44:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:25:06 pm
That gets-everywhere gobshite Jenas trying desperately to whip up a pitchfork mob to make sure 'the 6' get punished. He's calling for massive points deductions for next season and huge fines.

Arsewipe.

That's right, Jenas. Punish the managers, the players and the fans. All who knew nothing about the entire thing and wanted nothing to do with it once they were informed.  ::)
free_at_last

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 10:49:28 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:58:03 pm
The other 14 clubs want all 6 chairmen  and chief executives sacked
Looks like some are panicking that their subsidised gravy train might get threatened down the track. Why don't they call for us to be thrown out of the EPL?
