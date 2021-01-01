John, They were looking at one of Amazon, Comcast, DAZN and Disney for TV rights.



Comcast own Sky.Interesting quotes from Henderson regarding Billy Hogan, speaks very highly of him:The club has great people based here on Merseyside who will do that, under the leadership of Billy Hogan. Ive spoken a lot to Billy this past week and the club is lucky to have him in my opinion. Ive told him I will help him in any way I can as we look to emerge from this.Klopp also very strong in his support of Henry & co - clearly there is a unity behind the scenes despite the ESL/Furlough mishaps:They are good people and they have been good for Liverpool Football Club. This is my opinion.This was a mistake. A big mistake. And its right they take responsibility for it.We have a great coach and a great club captain. If they are happy with the folks that run our club then who am I to judge otherwise. We have a huge transfer window ahead of us. Hopefully Klopp gets the backing he needs to refresh the team so we can get back to where we were and compete with City.