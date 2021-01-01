No - but the point you replied to was a reply to someone who did .

Sure, but haven't big businesses always resisted regulation? Plenty end up in court. Most recent that comes to mind: 'Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers'. Uber had been resisting that for years and it took plenty of campaigning. Uber valuation: $60bn+. Still lost a court case.



Rugby? Cricket? Pubs? Sure. (Don't know enough about cricket governance, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if county clubs already have better protection than football).



How about stately homes, museums, designated common land? Sites of Special Scientific Interest? Areas of Conservation? Marine Conservation Zones? National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty? Yep - already regulated and protected. Why not football clubs?



Good work Red.This a post for those who are skeptical of change and worry that involvement is a waste of time and energy.If I had to scramble together a guess to your question highlighted above, it is because these clubs exist in the middle of a neoliberal dead zone (in between the raindrops of WITT (We're in this together - football pyramid of unity) and YOYO's (You're on your own - hyper-capitalism competitive billionaires). The reason that football clubs are not regulated, as you have said here in 100 brilliant ways, is that by the mid-70's, the dominant culture started pushing de-regulation, privatization, and the severance of the public good tactics to gain a monopolistic or oligopolistic advantage. The public had very little response for the kinds of tactics and financial literacy details that were required to put up even a modest defense.As a result, the dominant memes unfurled into the public consciousness through media, the written word, and socialization were:--- modern day financialization where every aspect of a person's interactions are aimed to be quantified, parceled, monetized, and a part of an elite's on-going revenue (rivers of annuitized income streams)--- pull yourselves up by your bootstraps, cult of betterment disguised as corporate shape shifting, and its your own fault for the decision made in a society (drugs, debt, and systems of oppression) owned by capital to profit off of misery--- the formation of every man for himself, the breaking down of social bonds to family, community, and regional areas decimated by austerity policies (binaries are replete with winners and losers). We are in this together or we not.--- however one attains individual success does not matter as long as money, prestige, and existing hierarchy are maintained. This leads to a dumbing down of culture, cutting of corners to get individual needs met at the expense of society. TINA (There is no alternative) is shoved down our collective throats and it is vomited back up into "the productive destruction" - like we now see with lower-level clubs incurring debt.--- the discussions change from structural change/policy to the spectacle of emotion and fantasy (we see this even today with Neville and other 5 clubs fixation about who is good/bad) --- it means little to change (devolution)-- policies, rigged systems, and an emphasis on billionaire's dreams (emulation of them) is a sickness. We know this as it causes good people to avoid action to stop it and creates an indifference to change. These policies were initiated almost 50 years ago across the Western hemisphere and there is not much evidence that they are stopping any time soon. There is no immediate remedy, which means we either need to accept these people as they are (something I am not willing to do) or we create change as quickly as possible using all the tools in our bag (something that will take most of us a lifetime).As Redmark has stated, this fight can be seen all over, not just football. However, what makes this a special domain is that football was meant to be democratic, was meant to be for us, the supporters, and it has lost their way -- so much so that most people who follow the game can now a straight line to the corruption of the sport starting with our own club (FSG), our own league/country (FA/PL), our own governing bodies (UEFA), and across the game (FIFA).This is an opportunity to do some work. It is not for everyone. There will be some people who read this and think I am telling a one-sided story, or that I have not thought about all the details this would involve.And my response is similar to Al666's, SoS, Yorkykopite, Qston, and Redmark - the change we all want to see happen to the game, the leagues, and the governance will NOT occur unless we use our own power over time to challenge these pathetic tenets of the capitalist order.If not football, then where? What they have now is a machine which kicks us in the nuts every 2 hours --- and telling us to come back right away and get another kick. Something has to be done.