Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10880 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Agreed... Redcap has been outstanding.

Agreed, but it's redmark, not Redcap. ;)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10881 on: Today at 01:03:05 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:59:31 pm
Agreed, but it's redmark, not Redcap. ;)

fuck me... Gonna call him Red

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10882 on: Today at 01:03:59 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:17:36 pm
Keep up the good work mate. Every one of your posts is better than the last.

Yes, impressive stuff redmark.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10883 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
You can't just change the legal status and not expect a legal battle.

You seem to think we live in China where they can impose any changes they like and people or businesses have to lump it.

What about ones privately owned? If the govt. push through changes for football clubs, forcing them to be 51% fan owned or run whats to stop communities insisting on pubs? I mean to many they are just as important to the local community as a football club is.

Again, to be clear, this isn't me saying it shouldn't be the aim, it's just the thinking I can see the Govt. doing and wondering if they really will have the desire to open that can of worms.

The government have to do something though unless they are prepared to see swathes of clubs go under on their watch. Look how many clubs would be in danger in the red wall if the government do nothing.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10884 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:04:39 pm
The government have to do something though unless they are prepared to see swathes of clubs go under on their watch. Look how many clubs would be in danger in the red wall if the government do nothing.

I agree they need to, but not sure they will. I mean how many clubs have already gone under and they haven't given a shit.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10885 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
You can't just change the legal status and not expect a legal battle.
Any challenge would need to demonstrate that the entity in question is not of any current 'community value'. Good luck with that.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
What about ones privately owned? If the govt. push through changes for football clubs, forcing them to be 51% fan owned or run whats to stop communities insisting on pubs? I mean to many they are just as important to the local community as a football club is.
This has literally been happening for nearly a decade!

(ETA: more here: https://www.pubisthehub.org.uk/community-ownership/assets-of-community-value/)

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:53:12 pm
Again, to be clear, this isn't me saying it shouldn't be the aim, it's just the thinking I can see the Govt. doing and wondering if they really will have the desire to open that can of worms.
As redmark has said, the sums involved in the ownership of football are small fry in the wider scheme of things. The optics for a Govt would be great, even the Tories who would no doubt spin it as 'the game we invented', 'community spirit', 'looking after our own' to win the culture war.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10886 on: Today at 01:22:30 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:06:49 pm
I agree they need to, but not sure they will. I mean how many clubs have already gone under and they haven't given a shit.

It was basically individual clubs one at a time going under. This is completely different. Look at Bordeaux who won Ligue 1 in 2009 placed into administration after their US backers pulled out. We could see whole swathes of the lower Leagues wiped out.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10887 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:06:49 pm
I agree they need to, but not sure they will. I mean how many clubs have already gone under and they haven't given a shit.

They could of stepped in 8 months ago when the 'greedy' clubs were looking to give the lower clubs a £250 million lifeline, but the bastions of all that is good with football(namely the other 12-13 teams in the prem) decided to block that and only give then a fifth of the original offer.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10888 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Today at 11:41:59 am
What does everyone here think of Perez's comments that youngsters aren't watching as much football as before? I think it's true, but not for the reasons he gives. It's true because youngsters are priced out massively - both in getting tickets but also paying for Sky Sports etc. And I don't think those latter reasons are changing any time soon at all.
Tbf Perez wasnt wrong
My 18  and 16 year olds both big red but they  dip in and out of the oremier games unless its against United,city etc
They watch champions league though
Most of their mates are the same
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10889 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:06:49 pm
I agree they need to, but not sure they will. I mean how many clubs have already gone under and they haven't given a shit.

It does feel different this time though. Given the pronouncements of "legislative bombs" I don`t think they really have a choice. Looking at this was apparently already part of their 2019 manifesto, and now with the public mood on this I do think they will get on with this. I don`t think a tory government is going to legislate 50+1 rule or anything like that, but some structural changes are I think likely. That will take a while though like most legislation and I would not be surprised to see some adopting any proposed changes prior to legislation.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10890 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:27:47 pm
They could of stepped in 8 months ago when the 'greedy' clubs were looking to give the lower clubs a £250 million lifeline, but the bastions of all that is good with football(namely the other 12-13 teams in the prem) decided to block that and only give then a fifth of the original offer.

They did step in and say its shit and that the big 6 are being greedy. The rest of the pyramid doesn't matter, it just exists apparently.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10891 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm
I think the 'moral 14' should pipe down a little here.  Do they think they're getting 100+million in TV money every season because people are tuning in to watch Burnley v Sheff United ffs?  No, it's the global interest in the 'big six' that brings the money into the Premier League and its
2 principal broadcasters in this country should remember that too, the fucking hypocrites.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10892 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:27:47 pm
They could of stepped in 8 months ago when the 'greedy' clubs were looking to give the lower clubs a £250 million lifeline, but the bastions of all that is good with football(namely the other 12-13 teams in the prem) decided to block that and only give then a fifth of the original offer.
It was a rum deal tbf.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/project-big-picture-a-sugar-coated-cyanide-pill/

https://spiritofshankly.com/statement-project-big-picture/
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10893 on: Today at 01:44:39 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:42:26 pm
I'm certainly not making a simplistic objection that owners won't allow it, I mean we had a decent back and forth yesterday so would hope you've not taken that from my posts.
No - but the point you replied to was a reply to someone who did :).

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:42:26 pm
However their objection will lead to a legal battle, there is no two ways about it, and that will likely make it a long process, and will also impact the Govts. desire to get involved and push it through to the end.

It also opens a can of worms - as if they decide football should be regulated for 51% as it's a community asset then what about rugby? cricket? local pubs? local attractions?
Sure, but haven't big businesses always resisted regulation? Plenty end up in court. Most recent that comes to mind: 'Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers'. Uber had been resisting that for years and it took plenty of campaigning. Uber valuation: $60bn+. Still lost a court case.

Rugby? Cricket? Pubs? Sure. (Don't know enough about cricket governance, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if county clubs already have better protection than football).

How about stately homes, museums, designated common land? Sites of Special Scientific Interest? Areas of Conservation? Marine Conservation Zones? National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty? Yep - already regulated and protected. Why not football clubs?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10894 on: Today at 01:45:42 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:59:31 pm
Agreed, but it's redmark, not Redcap. ;)
at least he didn't say redcafe is outstanding ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10895 on: Today at 01:47:22 pm
So, just started reading pages from 180 to 273, meanwhile, any team left in Super League other than Real Madrid? Should/Will they expect a penalty?
Logged

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10896 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Tbf Perez wasnt wrong
My 18  and 16 year olds both big red but they  dip in and out of the oremier games unless its against United,city etc
They watch champions league though
Most of their mates are the same

VAR has killed it for me. I can't remember the last non Liverpool game I watched. Lack of fans is shit too obviously but VAR has taken every ounce of passion and enjoyment out of it for me personally.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10897 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:15:47 pm
Good luck with that.This has literally been happening for nearly a decade!

(ETA: more here: https://www.pubisthehub.org.uk/community-ownership/assets-of-community-value/)

"The Localism Act 2011 is intended to counter the perceived damage that can be done to communities and community services when buildings or other amenities are closed or sold."

It gives communities a chance to buy pubs that are closed or being sold. NOT to take them off private owners.

What is being suggested for football clubs, by some, is totally different.

Quote
As redmark has said, the sums involved in the ownership of football are small fry in the wider scheme of things. The optics for a Govt would be great, even the Tories who would no doubt spin it as 'the game we invented', 'community spirit', 'looking after our own' to win the culture war.

If you're pinning this on a Tory govt. siding with the wider public over private business, even for a "win" then I'd not hold your breath waiting for it to happen.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10898 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm
Loving Kloppos good positive ranting in the press conference  ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10899 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm
Redmark :clap
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10900 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:22:30 pm
It was basically individual clubs one at a time going under. This is completely different. Look at Bordeaux who won Ligue 1 in 2009 placed into administration after their US backers pulled out. We could see whole swathes of the lower Leagues wiped out.

Would there be anything to stop a league putting rules in to make new owners (or even current owners) to put a large bond to protect a club playing in its league?

Lets say a club has a market value at the time of the bond of 500 mil...the owner has to put up 50% or more depending on wages. So a high wage bill club with massive contracts would put up closer to 100%.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10901 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:49:35 pm
Loving Kloppos good positive ranting in the press conference  ;D

He's brilliant. Good people make mistakes.

*edit - and now he is quite rightly having a pop at UEFA and the 5 subs attempted changes. Good for him*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10902 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:45:43 pm
I've literally seen people here saying that fans should make the critical decisions. What are those? How can we trust whoever the elected fan representative is? And why would someone invest money in a club to gain 49% of the club but be able to do nothing? 1860 Munich is the prime example of that.

Bolded is important though
In all seriousness - visit https://thefsa.org.uk/. It's not like the concept has just been made up in the last few days.

A fan representative on the board (elected? mandated by group(s) of supporters' associations?) would have input into and a vote on all discussions/decisions.

The fans as a group (season ticket holders? registered members?) would have a majority deciding vote on certain limited but fundamental aspects (https://reclaimourgame.com/: 'for instance: a change of competition or league; a change of home ground; a change of name, club colours or badge').

The existing club structures and roles would continue day-to-day running of the football club.

edit: as I've said before, personally I'd be quite happy to also compensate owners with a formal structure to dividends they can take from running a profitable club, rather than the pretence that every penny has to stay in the club.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10903 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:52:07 pm
He's brilliant. Good people make mistakes.

and he is hammering home the far too many games and more games and that its all greed thing over and over again, its great.

Oh hes onto 5 subs now. Love him  ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10904 on: Today at 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:53:28 pm
and he is hammering home the far too many games and more games and that its all greed thing over and over again, its great.

Oh hes onto 5 subs now. Love him  ;D

Just edited by post above. This conference is going exactly as you would expect. He is far from naive and also sees the hypocrisy
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10905 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 01:03:05 pm
fuck me... Gonna call him Red
Slight issue on a Liverpool forum :).
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10906 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:55:04 pm
Just edited by post above. This conference is going exactly as you would expect. He is far from naive and also sees the hypocrisy

yep, and said repeatedly what a shit idea super league was/is, and if hed been asked hed have said so - but also said he doubts that'd made a difference.  And that basically no one ever listens to coaches and players - said this repeatedly when talking about UEFA - and its cos of greed.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10907 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:53:28 pm
and he is hammering home the far too many games and more games and that its all greed thing over and over again, its great.

Oh hes onto 5 subs now. Love him  ;D

Hoping Oojason does his usual sterling work in the audio/video thread with a linky...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10908 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 01:31:05 pm
They did step in and say its shit and that the big 6 are being greedy. The rest of the pyramid doesn't matter, it just exists apparently.

If the campaign to 'reclaim the game' is to be successful there is going to have to be a lot of strategic 'forgetting'. The problem with memory - and we all have it football - is that there isn't a solitary club or set of clubs who have a stainless record. Every club nurses a reasonable resentment against everyone else. And when we throw mud we know it will stick. West Ham FC, the null and voiders. Newcastle United, the Saudi fellators. Leeds United, owned by the Mafia for a while. The 'fourteen'? Happy to see the 70-odd clubs below them go to the wall. We all know the stories.

The problem with fixating on everyone's hypocrisy however is that this is what UEFA and the Premier League want us to do. They don't have to come up with a policy of divide-and-rule because it seems we're happy to accomplish that for them. To take the real monsters on we will, as I say, have to lose our memories for a while.

Personally I think there is a genuine will to do this. Football, after all, is bigger than any one of us. To save it in a form we love requires solidarity - and that includes solidarity with people we don't necessarily like or admire.

 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10909 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:27:47 pm
They could of stepped in 8 months ago when the 'greedy' clubs were looking to give the lower clubs a £250 million lifeline, but the bastions of all that is good with football(namely the other 12-13 teams in the prem) decided to block that and only give then a fifth of the original offer.
See the FSA analysis of that. If you're still happy with it, I'll give you £100 a week. But I get control over any other sources of income you have. And the right to unilaterally stop paying you £100 a week, whenever I want.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/project-big-picture-a-sugar-coated-cyanide-pill/
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10910 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on Today at 01:51:59 pm
Would there be anything to stop a league putting rules in to make new owners (or even current owners) to put a large bond to protect a club playing in its league?

Lets say a club has a market value at the time of the bond of 500 mil...the owner has to put up 50% or more depending on wages. So a high wage bill club with massive contracts would put up closer to 100%.

I think that would be feasible but under the current system there is no way the Premier League clubs would agree to it. That is why we need an independent regulator who can force them to do it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10911 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm
So if real change comes about the Big 6 owners who pushed for the ESL might end up really regretting it. Potentially losing some power in the boardroom and even some value in the clubs that they own. I'm OK with that.

What I will also enjoy is if it impacts the 14 owners below as well. Shouting and screaming for fairness. Well maybe they shouted a little too hard. Maybe they will also lose a bit of power within their clubs and if TV rights are shared correctly down the pyramid - also lose a bit in their pockets as well.

In truth if things could develop for the benefit of supporters and the game maybe there might end up being quite a few people who wished they hadn't shouted so hard for fairness.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10912 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:48:53 pm
"The Localism Act 2011 is intended to counter the perceived damage that can be done to communities and community services when buildings or other amenities are closed or sold."

It gives communities a chance to buy pubs that are closed or being sold. NOT to take them off private owners.

What is being suggested for football clubs, by some, is totally different.
It shows that their legal status can be changed and there's nothing the owners can do about it. We dealt with the issue of fans taking financial ownership of the clubs pages ago. Nobody's suggesting that.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:48:53 pm
If you're pinning this on a Tory govt. siding with the wider public over private business, even for a "win" then I'd not hold your breath waiting for it to happen.
Fair enough. Redmark has already provided you with some examples of precedent.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10913 on: Today at 02:20:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:34 pm
I think that would be feasible but under the current system there is no way the Premier League clubs would agree to it. That is why we need an independent regulator who can force them to do it.
Even an independent regulator will be subject to the courts. We keep coming back to this issue: the legal status of clubs needs to be changed so that they can exist in a new legislative framework. The existing one is built to protect corporate interests.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10914 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:31:10 pm
I think the 'moral 14' should pipe down a little here.  Do they think they're getting 100+million in TV money every season because people are tuning in to watch Burnley v Sheff United ffs?  No, it's the global interest in the 'big six' that brings the money into the Premier League and its
2 principal broadcasters in this country should remember that too, the fucking hypocrites.
They probably did, hence the outcry.
They'll have the viewing figure data and my guess is that it scares them shitless when they see how much they rely on the well supported clubs.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10915 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:58:23 pm
If the campaign to 'reclaim the game' is to be successful there is going to have to be a lot of strategic 'forgetting'. The problem with memory - and we all have it football - is that there isn't a solitary club or set of clubs who have a stainless record. Every club nurses a reasonable resentment against everyone else. And when we throw mud we know it will stick. West Ham FC, the null and voiders. Newcastle United, the Saudi fellators. Leeds United, owned by the Mafia for a while. The 'fourteen'? Happy to see the 70-odd clubs below them go to the wall. We all know the stories.

The problem with fixating on everyone's hypocrisy however is that this is what UEFA and the Premier League want us to do. They don't have to come up with a policy of divide-and-rule because it seems we're happy to accomplish that for them. To take the real monsters on we will, as I say, have to lose our memories for a while.

Personally I think there is a genuine will to do this. Football, after all, is bigger than any one of us. To save it in a form we love requires solidarity - and that includes solidarity with people we don't necessarily like or admire.

Spot on again.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10916 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:17:19 pm
It shows that their legal status can be changed and there's nothing the owners can do about it. We dealt with the issue of fans taking financial ownership of the clubs pages ago. Nobody's suggesting that.

TBF, plenty are suggesting it.

Regardless, the localism act gives no grounding for giving current control, financial or not, over a privately owned business. It simply gives them an ability to purchase that business when a private owner decides to sell or close.

It would be completely new regulation.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10917 on: Today at 02:46:25 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:30:15 pm
Regardless, the localism act gives no grounding for giving current control, financial or not, over a privately owned business.
Yes it does. It changes the legal status and makes it impossible for owners to do what, without that change in status, they would otherwise be able to do. In the example of pubs, the owner might want to convert it into flats via permitted development. That option is now not available if the new status is in place. A control has been imposed on a private business.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:30:15 pm
It would be completely new regulation.
Yes it would be.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10918 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:44:39 pm
No - but the point you replied to was a reply to someone who did :).
Sure, but haven't big businesses always resisted regulation? Plenty end up in court. Most recent that comes to mind: 'Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are workers'. Uber had been resisting that for years and it took plenty of campaigning. Uber valuation: $60bn+. Still lost a court case.

Rugby? Cricket? Pubs? Sure. (Don't know enough about cricket governance, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if county clubs already have better protection than football).

How about stately homes, museums, designated common land? Sites of Special Scientific Interest? Areas of Conservation? Marine Conservation Zones? National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty? Yep - already regulated and protected. Why not football clubs?

Good work Red.

This a post for those who are skeptical of change and worry that involvement is a waste of time and energy.

If I had to scramble together a guess to your question highlighted above, it is because these clubs exist in the middle of a neoliberal dead zone (in between the raindrops of WITT (We're in this together - football pyramid of unity) and YOYO's (You're on your own - hyper-capitalism competitive billionaires).  The reason that football clubs are not regulated, as you have said here in 100 brilliant ways, is that by the mid-70's, the dominant culture started pushing de-regulation, privatization, and the severance of the public good tactics to gain a monopolistic or oligopolistic advantage.  The public had very little response for the kinds of tactics and financial literacy details that were required to put up even a modest defense. 

As a result, the dominant memes unfurled into the public consciousness through media, the written word, and socialization were:

1.  Homo Economicus --- modern day financialization where every aspect of a person's interactions are aimed to be quantified, parceled, monetized, and a part of an elite's on-going revenue (rivers of annuitized income streams)

2.  Individualism ---  pull yourselves up by your bootstraps, cult of betterment disguised as corporate shape shifting, and its your own fault for the decision made in a society (drugs, debt, and systems of oppression) owned by capital to profit off of misery

3.  Hyper-competitiveness --- the formation of every man for himself, the breaking down of social bonds to family, community, and regional areas decimated by austerity policies (binaries are replete with winners and losers).  We are in this together or we not. 

4.  End justifies the means ---  however one attains individual success does not matter as long as money, prestige, and existing hierarchy are maintained. This leads to a dumbing down of culture, cutting of corners to get individual needs met at the expense of society.  TINA (There is no alternative) is shoved down our collective throats and it is vomited back up into "the productive destruction" - like we now see with lower-level clubs incurring debt.

5.  Devolution of Political & Community dialogues --- the discussions change from structural change/policy to the spectacle of emotion and fantasy (we see this even today with Neville and other 5 clubs fixation about who is good/bad) --- it means little to change (devolution)

6.  Spirit of Indifference or Impotence -- policies, rigged systems, and an emphasis on billionaire's dreams (emulation of them) is a sickness.  We know this as it causes good people to avoid action to stop it and creates an indifference to change. These policies were initiated almost 50 years ago across the Western hemisphere and there is not much evidence that they are stopping any time soon.  There is no immediate remedy, which means we either need to accept these people as they are (something I am not willing to do) or we create change as quickly as possible using all the tools in our bag (something that will take most of us a lifetime).

As Redmark has stated, this fight can be seen all over, not just football.   However, what makes this a special domain is that football was meant to be democratic, was meant to be for us, the supporters, and it has lost their way -- so much so that most people who follow the game can now a straight line to the corruption of the sport starting with our own club (FSG), our own league/country (FA/PL), our own governing bodies (UEFA), and across the game (FIFA).

This is an opportunity to do some work.  It is not for everyone.  There will be some people who read this and think I am telling a one-sided story, or that I have not thought about all the details this would involve.

And my response is similar to Al666's, SoS, Yorkykopite, Qston, and Redmark -  the change we all want to see happen to the game, the leagues, and the governance will NOT occur unless we use our own power over time to challenge these pathetic tenets of the capitalist order.

If not football, then where?   What they have now is a machine which kicks us in the nuts every 2 hours --- and telling us to come back right away and get another kick.   Something has to be done.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10919 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 01:48:06 pm
VAR has killed it for me. I can't remember the last non Liverpool game I watched. Lack of fans is shit too obviously but VAR has taken every ounce of passion and enjoyment out of it for me personally.

This...all day.  I'd rather lose a game on a shit call that makes me scream in anger than see VAR continue as is or even become a bigger part of the game.  It's beyond terrible in current state.  I don't see anything changing for the better in the next 5-10 years and my interest in pro sports is waning across the board.
