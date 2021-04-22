That's all feasible - but a top-of-the-pyramid structure would be on the basis of negotiation and agreement, not a breakaway.
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.
The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.
I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?
If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby