how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.



The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.



I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?



If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby



Since it was my suggestion I'll try to respond here best I can. I think when you're doing something new you can be creative and also since the European TV contracts are for only 3 years you can "fail" to a certain extent knowing that it's not long before you can fix it as part of new TV contracts.So lets say it's 18 teams and 4 are guaranteed to stay so you have a top 4 race at least in case there is a runaway winner. You then have 14 spots to refill again. Lets say you take the bottom two and put them right back into their domestic league. You're then left with 12. You can take them and match them up with 12 non-ESL teams. You can give the top 5 winners guarented spots and tier the playoff for the remaining 7. You can make all 14 have to go back down. The possibilities are somewhat endless.Regardless though I think what you're getting at is it may not always make 18 or 20 for the domestic league in question and yes that would be unavoidable I think. With that said having 18 one year or 22 the next shouldn't be that big of a deal if the revenue sharing is done right and everybody feels they are getting the best deal they can get.