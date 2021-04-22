« previous next »
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10800 on: Today at 01:55:57 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
That's all feasible - but a top-of-the-pyramid structure would be on the basis of negotiation and agreement, not a breakaway.
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10801 on: Today at 02:05:00 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Putting Conn's list aside mark, my list is relevant in terms of the many aspects that need addressing and everyone will have a different issue to add.
For example my UEFA list would be (at a minimum).
-tickets lower that £59;
-don't move ST holders from their seats for sponsors;
-let me have a pint on the concourse - wait, let me have a fucking pint at my seat;
-nominate the CL final venue after the semi-final so 2 teams from the same country (England) don't travel to Moscow;
-re-review the proposed league structure;
etc

Re the PL or the FA, I'd request them to ask the players an awful lot of questions from VAR/offside to having to be booked for taking a shirt off. And how they'll contribute to preventing diving / feigning so as we move forward they're not left behind in the expectations of improvements.

There are pertinent questions for all "stakeholders" :)

Just don't invite David fucking Mellor.
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Whilst there are some good things on there I didn't see anything about FFP. For me that is the first thing that they should be looking at. It's the likes of Chelsea and City that have inflated wages and transfer fees in the last few years. If they sorted that the league would be immediately more competitive.

Not point distributing the wealth fairly if two clubs are sitting on reserves of billions,
Those are details of policy - and some of them, amongst others, are mentioned or hinted at in Conn's piece. Specific policy (that isn't just going to be sidelined or ignored) comes after creating a framework focused on fans and communities with the power to discuss, implement and enforce them.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10802 on: Today at 02:09:02 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:55:57 am
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby
Don't know, it wasn't my suggestion - I was commenting on that not being the same as a breakaway 'full' league, which I'd said and as you describe might be the basis for any future breakaway attempt (if there was to be one).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:45 am by redmark »
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10803 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:55:52 am
And now Martin Samuel of the DM is saying that having Saudi owners at Newcastle is "not the worst thing that could happen". Even though they do represent a "rather unpleasant regime". Why? Because they're not there to "make a profit" like the FSG or the Glaziers, and more clubs with big money would mean more competition...
Having 15 clubs essentially getting big money to compete at an equal level with each other, including 6 English sides is apparently a lot worse than welcoming stone cold killers as owners in the PL???
A certain type of football journalist - probably a certain type of 'neutral' fan - would love the PL + EFL to have a pool of 25+ clubs led by ego/plaything/sportwashing owners, attracting ever bigger name players with ever bigger wages, and not give a fuck about where the cash comes from.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 03:45:40 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:55:57 am
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby

Since it was my suggestion I'll try to respond here best I can.  I think when you're doing something new you can be creative and also since the European TV contracts are for only 3 years you can "fail" to a certain extent knowing that it's not long before you can fix it as part of new TV contracts.

So lets say it's 18 teams and 4 are guaranteed to stay so you have a top 4 race at least in case there is a runaway winner.  You then have 14 spots to refill again.  Lets say you take the bottom two and put them right back into their domestic league.  You're then left with 12.  You can take them and match them up with 12 non-ESL teams.  You can give the top 5 winners guarented spots and tier the playoff for the remaining 7.  You can make all 14 have to go back down.  The possibilities are somewhat endless.

Regardless though I think what you're getting at is it may not always make 18 or 20 for the domestic league in question and yes that would be unavoidable I think.  With that said having 18 one year or 22 the next shouldn't be that big of a deal if the revenue sharing is done right and everybody feels they are getting the best deal they can get.
Offline Zeb

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 04:56:17 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Whilst there are some good things on there I didn't see anything about FFP. For me that is the first thing that they should be looking at. It's the likes of Chelsea and City that have inflated wages and transfer fees in the last few years. If they sorted that the league would be immediately more competitive.

Not point distributing the wealth fairly if two clubs are sitting on reserves of billions,

Idea is to put that within the remit of the independent regulator. It ties up with the 'fit and proper person' test because owners will require a licence to own/run a football club. If the regulator sets a requirement for financial sustainability to maintain a licence then the regulator can effectively limit spending to what a club should be able to afford. Obviously there may be limits to how far down the rabbit hole of eg City's finances a regulator would be able to get to ensure they're not just pumping in money from another company but then really is a state a 'fit and proper person' in the first place?

----

Andy Burnham on efforts to put something in place down the years: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/22/reclaiming-football-european-super-league-fiasco

Quote
I felt a weary sense of deja vu when I heard about the governments fan-led review in response to this weeks events. But I am prepared to give it the benefit of the doubt because I have a lot of time for Tracey Crouch, the former sports minister who will run the review. If I was her, I would go no further unless she gets a clear commitment from the prime minister that he will back her recommendations with urgent legislation in the forthcoming Queens speech.

And the review neednt take long. Because weve had so many of them before, there is already a strong consensus among the wider football family about the reforms needed to reclaim our game, as Steve Rotheram, the Liverpool city region mayor, and I set out on Wednesday.

First, we need to legislate to give supporters more than media power.

The football reform bill should be based on the German 50+1 principle. To provide immediate protection, it should require clubs to demonstrate approval by a 51% majority of registered season ticket holders before enacting any major change. More broadly, it should move all clubs towards the German model, where they have to be 51% owned by fans, by giving democratically controlled supporters trusts first refusal on the sale of any club shares.

The bill should also introduce a powerful, statutory regulator for football along the lines of the proposal put forward by the former FA chairman David Bernstein and his Our Beautiful Game group (I am a member of its steering group). It should be given wide-ranging powers of approval over proposed takeovers, and owners and directors under the fit-and-proper-person test. It should be required to introduce a rigorous system of club licensing  to prevent the demise of more clubs such as Bury or Macclesfield  and oversee a proper system of financial redistribution to secure the health of football at every level.

As this week has shown, there is near-unanimous public support for action to save English football. Is this government preparing its team to win this time? Experience tells me no  but I desperately hope that I am proved wrong.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline stara

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 06:27:07 am »
Quote
Inside the clubs, unease was mounting. The plan had been kept secret even from high-level executives  It was an ownership thing, said one executive at one of the teams involved  and there had been little warning of what was to come.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/22/sports/soccer/super-league-soccer.html
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Dull Tools

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10807 on: Today at 07:15:51 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Putting Conn's list aside mark, my list is relevant in terms of the many aspects that need addressing and everyone will have a different issue to add.
For example my UEFA list would be (at a minimum).
-tickets lower that £59;
-don't move ST holders from their seats for sponsors;
-let me have a pint on the concourse - wait, let me have a fucking pint at my seat;
-nominate the CL final venue after the semi-final so 2 teams from the same country (England) don't travel to Moscow;
-re-review the proposed league structure;
etc

Re the PL or the FA, I'd request them to ask the players an awful lot of questions from VAR/offside to having to be booked for taking a shirt off. And how they'll contribute to preventing diving / feigning so as we move forward they're not left behind in the expectations of improvements.

There are pertinent questions for all "stakeholders" :)

Just don't invite David fucking Mellor.
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?
Online OOS

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 07:18:32 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:15:51 am
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?

It was brought in after the Tayor Report. It would need goverment legislation to change it.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Dull Tools

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 07:22:26 am »
That was for drinking in view of the pitch. On European nights you can't even get a beer in the concourse. The club always said that was UEFA rules.
