Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League

Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
I don't think it does: the money didn't stack up. The ESL cash was lower than the PL cash - and was anticipated in addition to the PL cash. A new ESL would have to be worth more than double what was anticipated for those clubs just to break even. Of course, expulsion would destroy the PL and the other 14, too.

Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?
FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
Surely first item in the agenda if the fans sit around the table with FSG is that fucking awful green kit!
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
I think it will happen eventually. They messed up on a few fronts, but those things can be rectified. Including the sportswash vehicles was a massive, massive mistake. So too was it being pretty much a closed shop without relegation.

Next time I expect them to have learned a few lessons and to have rectified the things that had so many throwing their hands up in horror. Thing is, as it stands the game is a horrible, corrupt mess of epic proportions. At some point, a more attractive alternative will present itself and change will happen. If they'd not made such a pig's ear of these proposals then I dare say they might just have pulled it off.

This is the most frustrating part.  It was clear for a while now the negotiated CL changes were bad and a compelling alternative would probably do well.

Same for Project Big Picture.  You negotiate the 10% thats bad and take the W but somehow they fucked that up as well and if anything I cant see how the football pyramid wont be worse off.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?
Yeah, I edited with the idea that it might push them towards a 'real' league - 2 divisions, a bit of the missing ESL jeopardy, 32-40 teams, which undoubtedly would attract enough revenue. But would fans go far a complete break with national leagues?
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10764 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:36:07 pm
there is a lot more going on than meets the eye here.

wouldnt be surprised if City and Chelsea saw it as an opportunity to fuck over pretty much all over their competition at once. pretend to be for it and then leave the rest hanging at the end.
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10765 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.


Only in the eyes of morons.
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10766 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
Surely first item in the agenda if the fans sit around the table with FSG is that fucking awful green kit!
No. The socks. It has to be the socks.  ;)
CalgarianRed

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10767 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?

I feel like the big Italian and Spanish clubs will eventually breakaway first and start a Super League. There is a reason Real, Barca, Juve and AC Milan haven't yet pulled out of the ESL and are only saying the project is postponed.

Now they know the reaction, so they can start with the PR campaign (the reaction in Italy and Spain was not even that bad, most of the media was neutral), make a few changes to the format and build up mass support. If they can add more clubs like Porto, Ajax etc. they will get more credibility. I feel they will leave by 2024 when the new CL format starts.

If the ESL becomes successful enough to rival CL/PL, the top English/German/French clubs will join eventually. Or CL will become a Super League essentially by end of this decade.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10768 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10769 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm
Those two have played a blinder on this.

Both owners are sportswashers. Both looking to launder a very poor image and reputation. Both desperately wanting to look like the good guys. Hey presto, I think they read this one well and played a blinder. The repugnant now look like the heroes. Sportswashing in action.

I posted this before City and Chelsea pulled out.

Quote from: Al 666 on April 20, 2021, 01:27:27 am
Wouldn't be surprised if Henry and the Glazers haven't been played here. We put our name to it, they then become the good guys who bring the game back from the brink.

Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10770 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)

Who could possibly disagree with those points.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10771 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
I posted this before City and Chelsea pulled out.
Seems quite possible. With Levy probably as the unnamed executive quoted as saying "we were lied to" (presumably full 15 including Bayern/Dortmund/PSG all on board) a couple of days ago.
skipper757

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10772 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
I feel like the big Italian and Spanish clubs will eventually breakaway first and start a Super League. There is a reason Real, Barca, Juve and AC Milan haven't yet pulled out of the ESL and are only saying the project is postponed.

Now they know the reaction, so they can start with the PR campaign (the reaction in Italy and Spain was not even that bad, most of the media was neutral), make a few changes to the format and build up mass support. If they can add more clubs like Porto, Ajax etc. they will get more credibility. I feel they will leave by 2024 when the new CL format starts.

If the ESL becomes successful enough to rival CL/PL, the top English/German/French clubs will join eventually. Or CL will become a Super League essentially by end of this decade.

That's kind of interesting as I was going to suggest your exact counterpart of a PL-centric league that forms (and maybe that's where it goes:  two sets of Super Leagues or CLs).  I was thinking of a response to the post below (see my response) and was thinking of how a Prem that continues to be awash with money could just leave the other leagues behind and demand further participation to the CL.  And then you pointed out that the clubs on the continent, many of whom are worried about financial trouble, would just form their own Super League.

There's definitely shared priorities among the owners in reining in spending (franchising the sport) as part of the ESL, but at the same time, you can't help but think that whether it's Florentino Perez (for the ESL) or Javier Tebas (against the ESL), that some of the other leagues definitely don't want the PL to be the #1 league popularity wise and for that to continue without them getting a share of it.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.

If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.

I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.

Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.

I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?

It's interesting what the landscape could look like in the next decade or so.  Will City continue to rack up titles?  What about Real and Barca's financial problems?  Will the PL still be so lucrative?  Will there be any new takeovers (like the Saudis at Newcastle)?

At some point, if the Prem is so awash with cash compared to other leagues, could there even be a true breakaway PL (the further cementing of 1992)?  By that, I don't mean all 20 clubs, but enough to change the structure forever.  Like a Prem-centric European Super League of some kind where you get about 10 PL clubs and then invite some European clubs with another tier for qualification.  Actually you don't even need guaranteed spots, just a lot of spots for the richest clubs (in this case, the PL).  A Champions League that calls for like 8 PL teams that can qualify (a more extreme version of the UEFA proposal tilted towards the PL).

If the PL continues to be awash with money, the top clubs (and the next tier) can be further and further removed from relegation while continuing to dominate similar clubs on the continent financially.  Why not just cement the PL's legacy with a PL-skewed Champions League?

I think I've gone from optimism in reform to doomsday very quickly.  ;D
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10773 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Yeah, I edited with the idea that it might push them towards a 'real' league - 2 divisions, a bit of the missing ESL jeopardy, 32-40 teams, which undoubtedly would attract enough revenue. But would fans go far a complete break with national leagues?
Things move so fast I can't keep up with who and what I'm replying to now.  :rollseyes :D

A complete break with national leagues? Personally speaking, I'd prefer to stay as we are, but with better rules, regulations, fair play, better quality refereeing etc, but as it stands it's such a shit show that I think many people would sack the status quo off if they felt newer proposals like that would offer the potential for refreshing change. The way it's going, at some point there will be a tipping point where people will be more inclined to go for it. In my opinion, of course. I'm sure many might not agree with that. It's just that I've never known such disillusion within supporters of the game as I see now.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10774 on: Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm
Who could possibly disagree with those points.

The league disagreed with point 1 not so long ago.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10775 on: Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Yeah, I edited with the idea that it might push them towards a 'real' league - 2 divisions, a bit of the missing ESL jeopardy, 32-40 teams, which undoubtedly would attract enough revenue. But would fans go far a complete break with national leagues?

No, you put it at the top of the pyramid.  18 or 20 teams that get promoted and relegated from their domestic leagues and play a normal league schedule.  Maybe you have 2 or 4 guaranteed to stay but the rest you have requalify via playoffs every year.  Maybe you have 5 spots guaranteed to the top 5 league winners as well.  Lots of ways to do it with the proper buy in.  Keep the domestic cups, any derbies that wouldnt be played due to being in the new ESL are guaranteed there.  Also makes those games mean something again.  Could go on and on.  The money all flows downhill and you make greater solidarity payments to the non Top 5.  You also open up more trophies and interest.
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10776 on: Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
I posted this before City and Chelsea pulled out.
Yes, I remember your post. I think you were right on the money.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10777 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Things move so fast I can't keep up with who and what I'm replying to now.  :rollseyes :D

A complete break with national leagues? Personally speaking, I'd prefer to stay as we are, but with better rules, regulations, fair play, better quality refereeing etc, but as it stands it's such a shit show that I think many people would sack the status quo off if they felt newer proposals like that would offer the potential for refreshing change. The way it's going, at some point there will be a tipping point where people will be more inclined to go for it. In my opinion, of course. I'm sure many might not agree with that. It's just that I've never known such disillusion within supporters of the game as I see now.
Which would be a mirage of course, if it was designed in the interests of the biggest clubs. But it comes back to the point about the expulsion threat - it raises the stakes significantly: any future breakaway attempt would have to be all or nothing. Some of the elite clubs would prefer that, but it means they would have to convince significantly more clubs to join them, too and there'd be no going back if it faltered.
John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10778 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)
The list needs categorising and expanding and sub-categorising to be honest.
There needs to be a list of improvements from:-
-each club;
-The PL/FA;
-UEFA;
-FiFA;
-Governments:
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10779 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
No, you put it at the top of the pyramid.  18 or 20 teams that get promoted and relegated from their domestic leagues and play a normal league schedule.  Maybe you have 2 or 4 guaranteed to stay but the rest you have requalify via playoffs every year.  Maybe you have 5 spots guaranteed to the top 5 league winners as well.  Lots of ways to do it with the proper buy in.  Keep the domestic cups, any derbies that wouldnt be played due to being in the new ESL are guaranteed there.  Also makes those games mean something again.  Could go on and on.  The money all flows downhill and you make greater solidarity payments to the non Top 5.  You also open up more trophies and interest.
That's all feasible - but a top-of-the-pyramid structure would be on the basis of negotiation and agreement, not a breakaway.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10780 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
The list needs categorising and expanding and sub-categorising to be honest.
There needs to be a list of improvements from:-
-each club;
-The PL/FA;
-UEFA;
-FiFA;
-Governments:
Yes and no, I think. All those things are needed, but a manifesto on that scale would look vast and unrealistic (RAWK has plenty of people who doubt any one of Conn's five are achievable). Reforming the clubs leads to reforming the PL/EFL/FA; that leads to influence and power to push for reform at UEFA, etc.
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10781 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Which would be a mirage of course, if it was designed in the interests of the biggest clubs. But it comes back to the point about the expulsion threat - it raises the stakes significantly: any future breakaway attempt would have to be all or nothing. Some of the elite clubs would prefer that, but it means they would have to convince significantly more clubs to join them, too and there'd be no going back if it faltered.
Yep, of course it would.

The mega rich are pulling the strings on this. They aren't going to be doing it for the fans. They will come up with something and package it in a palatable way at some point though. Look how SKY packaged their own 'golden new age'. Present the bait in the right way and you will eventually get a bite, despite the fact there is a great big hook hidden in there too.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10782 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
That's all feasible - but a top-of-the-pyramid structure would be on the basis of negotiation and agreement, not a breakaway.

I would guess you could easily sell this to most people especially if your selling the income growth as being shared with everyone else and anyone in theory can participate.
Red Berry

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10783 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:36 pm
https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1385325300867817476



Whilst I get that everyone has the right to feel aggrieved, for the sake of balance and perspective I feel I should point out that four mistakes in ten years is not "countless".

I would say fans there's a good chance FSG would have made more mistakes if not for supporters keeping them in check, and just likely saved them from making the worst.  I'm sure there are probably a few, lesser errors in there, but there are clubs out there who have a worse record than that.
redmark

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10784 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
I would guess you could easily sell this to most people especially if your selling the income growth as being shared with everyone else and anyone in theory can participate.
I don't disagree - at least, a much easier sell than what they tried to sell. But it came out of a discussion on what a renewed breakaway attempt could look like. If it was designed to fit on top of existing national pyramids, it wouldn't be a breakaway, because it would have to have full approval and agreement from all those associations.
jambutty

  The Gok Wan of RAWK.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10785 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
One good feature of the ESL would've been no more Europa League for us, which normally guarantees a poor PL season.
Dave McCoy

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10786 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
I don't disagree - at least, an easier sell than what they tried to sell. But it came out of a discussion on what a renewed breakaway attempt could look like. If it was designed to fit on top of existing national pyramids, it wouldn't be a breakaway.

Theres team conceited enough to think it is in essence a breakaway as theyd always be at the top.  Just need to sell them that.
mickeydocs

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10787 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
One good feature of the ESL would've been no more Europa League for us, which normally guarantees a poor PL season.

It will be a direct consequence of FSGs failure to act to bring in a centre back at the beginning of January.
kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10788 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm

The mega rich are pulling the strings on this. They aren't going to be doing it for the fans. They will come up with something and package it in a palatable way at some point though.

That is a true and honest sub conscious beauty that mate.   Now take out the footie bit .



John C

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10789 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
Yes and no, I think. All those things are needed, but a manifesto on that scale would look vast and unrealistic (RAWK has plenty of people who doubt any one of Conn's five are achievable). Reforming the clubs leads to reforming the PL/EFL/FA; that leads to influence and power to push for reform at UEFA, etc.

Putting Conn's list aside mark, my list is relevant in terms of the many aspects that need addressing and everyone will have a different issue to add.
For example my UEFA list would be (at a minimum).
-tickets lower that £59;
-don't move ST holders from their seats for sponsors;
-let me have a pint on the concourse - wait, let me have a fucking pint at my seat;
-nominate the CL final venue after the semi-final so 2 teams from the same country (England) don't travel to Moscow;
-re-review the proposed league structure;
etc

Re the PL or the FA, I'd request them to ask the players an awful lot of questions from VAR/offside to having to be booked for taking a shirt off. And how they'll contribute to preventing diving / feigning so as we move forward they're not left behind in the expectations of improvements.

There are pertinent questions for all "stakeholders" :)

Just don't invite David fucking Mellor.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10790 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)

And guaranteed the fit and proper persons test will be as pointless as it is now. Its not like they will turn around and tell the 2 not fit and proper owners already in this league to piss off. 
Son of Spion＊

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10791 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
That is a true and honest sub conscious beauty that mate.   Now take out the footie bit .
:)
Black Bull Nova

Re
« Reply #10792 on: Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm »
Funny really, I watched a 'Super league' game tonight, proper use of video, entertainment, non stop player effort with no cheating at all, respect all round for referees who are professional and competent, a salary cap in place, respect for all involved in the game including fans (with response the other way similar), players not too distant from fans in terms of lifestyle.

I was reminded that I came very close to this being my only sport if this week had turned out badly.

Saints (15 miles from Anfield) won (again)
Offline Fruity

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10793 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)

Whilst there are some good things on there I didn't see anything about FFP. For me that is the first thing that they should be looking at. It's the likes of Chelsea and City that have inflated wages and transfer fees in the last few years. If they sorted that the league would be immediately more competitive.

Not point distributing the wealth fairly if two clubs are sitting on reserves of billions,

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10794 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:28:50 pm
Funny really, I watched a 'Super league' game tonight, proper use of video, entertainment, non stop player effort with no cheating at all, respect all round for referees who are professional and competent, a salary cap in place, respect for all involved in the game including fans (with response the other way similar), players not too distant from fans in terms of lifestyle.

I was reminded that I came very close to this being my only sport if this week had turned out badly.

Saints (15 miles from Anfield) won (again)

This for me is the whole point. The game is a sport not a business.

St Helens RFC has a turnover of £8m.

Having less revenue doesn't affect the level of sport or the level of enjoyment for the fans.
Online StigenKeegan

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10795 on: Today at 12:55:52 am »
And now Martin Samuel of the DM is saying that having Saudi owners at Newcastle is "not the worst thing that could happen". Even though they do represent a "rather unpleasant regime". Why? Because they're not there to "make a profit" like the FSG or the Glaziers, and more clubs with big money would mean more competition...
Having 15 clubs essentially getting big money to compete at an equal level with each other, including 6 English sides is apparently a lot worse than welcoming stone cold killers as owners in the PL???
Basically saying that he thinks murder is ok as long as it makes the EPL more competitive and exciting. Well I bet it would have to get A LOT more exciting before Jamal Khashoggis relatives find it more exciting than some of the other hobbies of the Saudi regime...

You couldn't make it up if you tried...

Sportswriter of the year....
Offline stevensr123

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10796 on: Today at 01:17:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm
This for me is the whole point. The game is a sport not a business.

St Helens RFC has a turnover of £8m.

Having less revenue doesn't affect the level of sport or the level of enjoyment for the fans.
players and agents ended up having too much control and became too greedy. It why a salary cap has got to be introduced.

Football must be the only business in the world where a business might not make profit, but the employees still earn huge pay rises.

Players wages have gone up immensely the last 20 years, club have had to whore themselves out to meet that increased cost. Until the wage cost is addressed, nothing much will change.

However it will take a joint effort amongst fifa, uefa, government and all leagues to address it - which wont happen. Most owners dont get into football to make money, but they dont get into football to lose it either. A balance needs to be struck from all sides (players, owners, fans).



Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10797 on: Today at 01:21:03 am »
Lets look at the big picture here. Lets not get lost in the state of football and the graft and the greed. Lets worry about the really bad thing that cant be taken lightly at all yet seems to be overlooked by almost everyomne:

Eddy woodowoodwood is threatening to resign claims its on on yeah end of year thats it.

This is bad. Very bad. Nobody can fuck up a budget a transfer or just coffee like the woodster. Nobody. Hes got to be convinced to stay on. With a huge salary bump i think. 20-30- mill.
