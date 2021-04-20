I feel like the big Italian and Spanish clubs will eventually breakaway first and start a Super League. There is a reason Real, Barca, Juve and AC Milan haven't yet pulled out of the ESL and are only saying the project is postponed.



Now they know the reaction, so they can start with the PR campaign (the reaction in Italy and Spain was not even that bad, most of the media was neutral), make a few changes to the format and build up mass support. If they can add more clubs like Porto, Ajax etc. they will get more credibility. I feel they will leave by 2024 when the new CL format starts.



If the ESL becomes successful enough to rival CL/PL, the top English/German/French clubs will join eventually. Or CL will become a Super League essentially by end of this decade.



Thing is, if I understand it correctly, this ESL was intended to run alongside the PL. But I think next time they try it on it will be about the major clubs leaving their leagues altogether anyway. The money will always follow them.



If they come up with a format the fans (in the main) feel they might be able to get onboard with, I think the top clubs will be off. As I said, the money will always follow these clubs.



I just feel that this new ultimatum will make sure the next time the ESL come back, they will have done their homework and the proposals will be more palatable.



Also, we only have to see the massive levels of discontent with the status quo to see that if the alternative is right, many would jump at it.



I could well be totally wrong and seeing this all wrong too. Who knows?



That's kind of interesting as I was going to suggest your exact counterpart of a PL-centric league that forms (and maybe that's where it goes: two sets of Super Leagues or CLs). I was thinking of a response to the post below (see my response) and was thinking of how a Prem that continues to be awash with money could just leave the other leagues behind and demand further participation to the CL. And then you pointed out that the clubs on the continent, many of whom are worried about financial trouble, would just form their own Super League.There's definitely shared priorities among the owners in reining in spending (franchising the sport) as part of the ESL, but at the same time, you can't help but think that whether it's Florentino Perez (for the ESL) or Javier Tebas (against the ESL), that some of the other leagues definitely don't want the PL to be the #1 league popularity wise and for that to continue without them getting a share of it.It's interesting what the landscape could look like in the next decade or so. Will City continue to rack up titles? What about Real and Barca's financial problems? Will the PL still be so lucrative? Will there be any new takeovers (like the Saudis at Newcastle)?At some point, if the Prem is so awash with cash compared to other leagues, could there even be a true breakaway PL (the further cementing of 1992)? By that, I don't mean all 20 clubs, but enough to change the structure forever. Like a Prem-centric European Super League of some kind where you get about 10 PL clubs and then invite some European clubs with another tier for qualification. Actually you don't even need guaranteed spots, just a lot of spots for the richest clubs (in this case, the PL). A Champions League that calls for like 8 PL teams that can qualify (a more extreme version of the UEFA proposal tilted towards the PL).If the PL continues to be awash with money, the top clubs (and the next tier) can be further and further removed from relegation while continuing to dominate similar clubs on the continent financially. Why not just cement the PL's legacy with a PL-skewed Champions League?I think I've gone from optimism in reform to doomsday very quickly.